Top 25 Videos on Pinkbike in 2023

Dec 30, 2023
by Sarah Moore  
Based on page views here on Pinkbike, here are the top 25 videos from the past year.




25. Video: What's The Big Deal With High-Pivot Mountain Bikes?



24. Video: How Slack Are The Bikes On The North Shore? - Daily Driver Bike Checks



23. Video: Pre-Season Testing of Intense's M279 HP6 Prototype



22. Video: The Field Test Speed Trap - No Braking Allowed



21. Video: Party in the Pueblo



20. Video: 14 Minutes of Insane Features and Heavy Crashes At The 2023 Tour De Gnar



19. Video: Actual Weights of World Cup DH Bikes with Ed Masters



18. Video: 8 Enduro Field Test Bikes Hucked to Flat



17. Video: Are Sedona Trails Really That Dangerous?



16. Video: Finals Highlights from Red Bull Rampage 2023


15. Video: The Cheapest & Most Effective Ways to Make Your Bike Fit You



14. Video: Are E-Bikes For REAL Mountain Bikers?


13. Video: Actual Weights of Pro Enduro Bikes with Ed Masters



12. Video: New DH Pedals, Printed Titanium Dropouts, & a 3D Scanning Tool - Taipei Cycle Show 2023



11. Video: Developing the Next Generation Santa Cruz V10



10. Video: MTB Fitness For Over 40s Riders



9. Video: Red Bull Launches New 'Beyond the Line' World Cup Show with Rob Warner, Eliot Jackson & Emily Batty



8. Video: A $600 Electronic Groupset, a Further Look at the KS Fork and Limited Run Brakes - Taipei Cycle Show 2023



7. Video: Tom Pidcock Going Warp Speed on a Road Bike



6. Video: Bike Checks - UCI Mountain Bike Enduro World Cup


5. Video: Bienvenido Aguado Massively Overshoots His Canyon Gap - Red Bull Rampage 2023



4. Video: Are We Finally Ready for the Automatic Groupset?



3. Video: How Bad Can They Be!? We Review Each Other's Personal Bikes


2. Video: Richie Rude Marks his Return to DH & 12 Years with Yeti in 'Roots Run Deep'



1. Video: Grim Donut Part 3 - We Made It Less Terrible



