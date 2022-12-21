Video: The Best Bang for Buck MTB Exercises To Improve Your Performance

Have limited time, equipment, or want to keep your MTB training short and sweet….here’s our suggested top 3 MTB (trail, enduro, and downhill) exercises and why (see video).Equipment required: Barbell set and rowing machine.Instructions: Complete the following 3 exercises twice weekly, completing in two different procedures (Workout 1 and Workout 2).Workout 1:1. Warm-up: Complete 5 minutes on rowing machine, increasing effort progressively through duration.2. Training: Complete the following 3 exercises individually, starting with A) and completing all sets, then moving to B) and completing all sets, and finally C) and completing all sets. Rest 1 - 2 minutes between all sets and exercises. Specific details as follows:A) Deadlift: Set 1 @ 10 - 12 repetitions (choose weight for approx. 60% effort) > Set 2 - 4 @ 6 - 8 repetitions (choose weight for approx. 80 - 90% effort).B) Clean-Press (PerformX version): Set 1 @ 8 - 10 repetitions (choose weight for approx. 60% effort) > Set 2 - 4 @ 5 - 6 repetitions (choose weight for approx. 80 - 90% effort).C) Row: Set 1 @ 1 minute (at approx. 75% effort) > Set 2 - 4 @ 2 minutes (at approx. 80 - 90% effort).Workout 2:1. Warm-up: Complete 5 minutes on rowing machine, increasing effort progressively through duration.2. Training: Complete the following 3 exercises as group/circuit, starting with A) and completing 1 set, then moving to B) and completing 1 set, and finally C) and completing 1 set. Repeat group/circuit A), B), and C) for number of set outlined below. Rest 30 - 45 seconds between all sets and exercises in gourd/circuit. Specific details as follows:A) Deadlift: Set 1 @ 15 - 20 repetitions (choose weight for approx. 60% effort) > Set 2 - 3 @ 10 - 12 repetitions (choose weight for approx. 80 - 90% effort).B) Clean-Press (PerformX version): Set 1 @ 15 - 20 repetitions (choose weight for approx. 60% effort) > Set 2 - 3 @ 8 - 10 repetitions (choose weight for approx. 80 - 90% effort).C) Row: Set 1 @ 30 seconds (at approx. 75% effort) > Set 2 - 3 @ 1 minute (at approx. 80 - 90% effort).Todd Schumlick of PerformX has 30+ years experience training moto, action sports, and MTB athletes, including Stevie Smith, Aaron Gwin, Richie Rude, Finn Iles, Casey Brown, Sam Blenkinsop, Seth Sherlock, and many others. For more details on what training is offered, see www.performxtraining.com. Online training starts at $59.00.