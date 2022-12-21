Video: The Best Bang for Buck MTB Exercises To Improve Your Performance

Dec 21, 2022
by PerformX  
by PerformX
Views: 180    Faves: 0    Comments: 0


Have limited time, equipment, or want to keep your MTB training short and sweet….here’s our suggested top 3 MTB (trail, enduro, and downhill) exercises and why (see video).

Equipment required: Barbell set and rowing machine.

Instructions: Complete the following 3 exercises twice weekly, completing in two different procedures (Workout 1 and Workout 2).

Workout 1:

1. Warm-up: Complete 5 minutes on rowing machine, increasing effort progressively through duration.
2. Training: Complete the following 3 exercises individually, starting with A) and completing all sets, then moving to B) and completing all sets, and finally C) and completing all sets. Rest 1 - 2 minutes between all sets and exercises. Specific details as follows:

A) Deadlift: Set 1 @ 10 - 12 repetitions (choose weight for approx. 60% effort) > Set 2 - 4 @ 6 - 8 repetitions (choose weight for approx. 80 - 90% effort).

B) Clean-Press (PerformX version): Set 1 @ 8 - 10 repetitions (choose weight for approx. 60% effort) > Set 2 - 4 @ 5 - 6 repetitions (choose weight for approx. 80 - 90% effort).

C) Row: Set 1 @ 1 minute (at approx. 75% effort) > Set 2 - 4 @ 2 minutes (at approx. 80 - 90% effort).

Workout 2:

1. Warm-up: Complete 5 minutes on rowing machine, increasing effort progressively through duration.
2. Training: Complete the following 3 exercises as group/circuit, starting with A) and completing 1 set, then moving to B) and completing 1 set, and finally C) and completing 1 set. Repeat group/circuit A), B), and C) for number of set outlined below. Rest 30 - 45 seconds between all sets and exercises in gourd/circuit. Specific details as follows:

A) Deadlift: Set 1 @ 15 - 20 repetitions (choose weight for approx. 60% effort) > Set 2 - 3 @ 10 - 12 repetitions (choose weight for approx. 80 - 90% effort).

B) Clean-Press (PerformX version): Set 1 @ 15 - 20 repetitions (choose weight for approx. 60% effort) > Set 2 - 3 @ 8 - 10 repetitions (choose weight for approx. 80 - 90% effort).

C) Row: Set 1 @ 30 seconds (at approx. 75% effort) > Set 2 - 3 @ 1 minute (at approx. 80 - 90% effort).

Todd Aaron

Todd Schumlick of PerformX has 30+ years experience training moto, action sports, and MTB athletes, including Stevie Smith, Aaron Gwin, Richie Rude, Finn Iles, Casey Brown, Sam Blenkinsop, Seth Sherlock, and many others. For more details on what training is offered, see www.performxtraining.com. Online training starts at $59.00.

Posted In:
Videos


Must Read This Week
10 Things I loved in 2022: Mike Levy
56430 views
10 Things I Loved in 2022: Henry Quinney
51092 views
[Updated] Jack Moir is Leaving the Canyon CLLCTV
46851 views
10 Things I Loved In 2022: Seb Stott
46428 views
The UCI's Major Rule Changes for the 2023 DH World Cup
36851 views
10 Things I Loved In 2022: Matt Beer
34883 views
Field Test: 5 Trail Bikes Face the Efficiency Test
29950 views
First Look: Scott Release Latest Generation of Scale RC Hardtail
29497 views

1 Comment

  • 2 0
 Keep It Simple Stupid





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.051207
Mobile Version of Website