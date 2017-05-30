VIDEOS

Top 3 Slopestyle Runs From FISE Montpellier - Video

May 29, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  
1. Emil Johansson



2. Nicholi Rogatkin



3. Mehdi Gani




Don't forget to take a look at the FISE Montpellier photo epic HERE.

8 Comments

  • + 27
 nicoli got freakin robbed!!!
  • + 7
 Gonna have to +1 this....
  • + 7
 Agree, how could that not win, has to be the full face with no visor
  • + 8
 Hands down Rogatkins run was one of the best slopestyle runs I've ever seen!
  • + 2
 triple whip + triple 360 = questionable judging
  • + 1
 Emil has a nice steezy style but Rogatkin is like a bloody video game!!? next level..
  • - 2
 Emil desved it, got style and tech tricks over no style bangers of rogatkin, + he just did a flip on the step down and his run wasn't so varied. Emil just trew insane tech tricks with style and control.
