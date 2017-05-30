Pinkbike.com
Top 3 Slopestyle Runs From FISE Montpellier - Video
May 29, 2017
by
Pinkbike Staff
1. Emil Johansson
2. Nicholi Rogatkin
3. Mehdi Gani
Don't forget to take a look at the FISE Montpellier photo epic
HERE.
8 Comments
Score
Time
+ 27
makemymountain
(1 hours ago)
nicoli got freakin robbed!!!
[Reply]
+ 7
NorthcountyAM
(1 hours ago)
Gonna have to +1 this....
[Reply]
+ 7
Adam666
(20 mins ago)
Agree, how could that not win, has to be the full face with no visor
[Reply]
+ 8
Ozziefish
(40 mins ago)
Hands down Rogatkins run was one of the best slopestyle runs I've ever seen!
[Reply]
+ 2
shizum
(1 hours ago)
triple whip + triple 360 = questionable judging
[Reply]
+ 1
jimoxbox
(36 mins ago)
Emil has a nice steezy style but Rogatkin is like a bloody video game!!? next level..
[Reply]
- 2
Frenchemetalheads
(43 mins ago)
Emil desved it, got style and tech tricks over no style bangers of rogatkin, + he just did a flip on the step down and his run wasn't so varied. Emil just trew insane tech tricks with style and control.
[Reply]
Below threshold threads are hidden
- 5
fritzy
(12 mins ago)
Emil threw down combos well nicoli just did straight tricks in a row
[Reply]
