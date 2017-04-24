Top 3 Value Products In a Crowd of Pricey Parts? Sea Otter 2017

Photo by Kurtis Garbutt Photo by Kurtis Garbutt



By now you've probably come to terms with a simple fact: mountain biking comes with a steep sticker price. People tend to consider this fact from one of two perspectives. The more forgiving amongst us argue that riders demand components that are light and strong, and, to loosely paraphrase the Keith Bontrager adage, "cheap" is not an adjective that routinely enjoys a three-way with both light and strong. The more cynical types contend that the bike industry is hell bent on robbing us all blind. Regardless of where you stand on the issue of motive, you eventually find yourself staring bleakly at a bike shop window full of bikes and components that are going to kick the shit out of your checking account. No way around it.



Which is why I found myself wandering amongst the booths at Sea Otter with one eye open for products that represent a good value. Did I find any? A few. These three stuck out. I haven't ridden them yet, so I'm not handing out any "best buys" accolades here, but on paper they look promising.









Suntour Auron Fork, $700

When it comes to suspension products, people tend to gravitate towards the heavy hitters--Fox and RockShox. Not a huge surprise. Even the big guys screw the suspension pooch every once in a while, but given the volume of forks they crank out, both brands are pretty damn consistent.





But there are other options out there and while those other suspension players lack the sex appeal of the big players, some of them make solid gear in their own right. Consider Suntour. Suntour's updated Auron fork is aimed at trail and enduro riders. It gets beefier, 35-millimeter stanchions than its predecessor, adjustable air volume, an integrated mud fender and Suntour's fully-sealed RC2 damping cartridge. Suntour offers Auron forks in all three wheel sizes (27.5, 27+ and 29) and travel ranges from 130 to 160 millimeters.



Weight? It's not light. You're looking at 2,200 grams (4.85 pounds).



For comparison's sake, that's about 3/4 of a pound heavier than a Pike, which would be an obvious point of comparison. Then again, Suntour tends to place an emphasis on rugged construction and ease of maintenance (replacing the damping cartridge on their fork is about as challenging as pouring a glass of water) and, well, the thing does cost about three hundred bucks less than most of its competition.



The Auron is available in both Boost and non-Boost versions, though the non-Boost models sport 34 (rather than 35) millimeter stanchions.







Photo by AJ Barlas



Bontrager Wheel Line, $300-$1,200

Nothing impacts the quality of your ride like a good set of wheels. You can own the most sophisticated frame and hang it with all manner of Gucci-grade bike parts, but if you are also rocking a set of heavy, flexy and wobble-prone wheels, you might as well hit the trail in a shopping cart. Unfortunately, good wheels generally cost an arm and a leg. AJ Barlas recently wrote a post on that very subject, asking why wheelsets have gotten so damn expensive. It's a good read. Check it out here.



Line Pro 30 carbon wheelset



So, hats off to Bontrager on this one.

One of the few exceptions to the "good wheels cost too damn much" rule of thumb are Bontrager's latest line of wheels, which starts out at $300. Three. Hundred. Bucks. Of course, you might point out that the wheel in question (the Line Comp 30) is an all-aluminum affair. Okay. Consider this then: Bontrager is offering a carbon wheelset, the Kovee Elite 23, for $700 a pair. Let that sink in for a second. That's about twenty-five percent of the sticker price of the most expensive carbon wheel sets on the market. How did Bontrager do that? Read the article. It's enlightening. Granted the $700 and 1,606-gram Kovee Elite 23 TLR wheelset, with it's 23 millimeters of internal width, isn't as wide as is fashionable these days. If wide is your flavor, the $1,200 Bontrageris still a good chunk of change less than the vast majority of composite hoops on the market and it sports a 29-millimeter internal width.So, hats off to Bontrager on this one. $700 for a carbon-fiber wheelset? Bontrager's Kovee Elite 23 TLR Boost wheels impress. $700 for a carbon-fiber wheelset? Bontrager's Kovee Elite 23 TLR Boost wheels impress.











RST Stitch, $635

I haven't ridden an RST fork since about the Pleistocene era, but I have to admit that this fork might change that.





Photo by AJ Barlas The air-sprung Stitch features 36-millimeter stanchions and is available in 26 and 27.5-inch compatible versions. A 29er-friendly version of the Stitch is also in the works. The Stitch has between 160 and 180 millimeters of suspension travel on tap.The fork is available in both 20 and 15-millimeter thru axle iterations. The price tag of $635 had me asking the marketing guy several times if he could repeat the price. I mean, is the thing filled with sand or something? That's crazy affordable. Nope, it turns out there's a compression and rebound damper inside the fork. Not sure how RST pulls all that off and I'm keen to actually get dirt time on one and see if it, in fact, is capable enough. The bargain-basement price fills me with doubt, but the clean execution has me hopeful. We'll see.








