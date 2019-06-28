Top 5 Reasons You Have Knee Pain when Riding & 3 Exercises to Help Alleviate It

Reason 4: Quads



Now you are thinking… what about my quadriceps? (The muscles on the front part of your thigh) … what about my hamstrings? (The muscles on the back part of the thigh)

Yes, they are important too, but for knee pain they can be working too much or not be in sync with the hip muscles.



Hamstrings can pull on the back of your knee and need to help your buttock muscles. They are very important, but can be overused if you aren’t using your buttock muscles as well.



The quadriceps are very needed for knee movement and stability. The quad, when it contracts pushes the knee cap into the knee to straighten the lower leg. When it is working too much, this can place excess pressure into the knee. It can also place more tension through the tendons on the front of the knee. If this continues then you can develop tendonitis or other pain on/in the front of the knee.

