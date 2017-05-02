PHOTOGRAPHY

Top Photo of the Month - April

May 2, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  

1. Talent and adrenaline are flowing fast in the Seagrave familia. Kaos totally under control! Shot by @moonheadmedia - 10,552 views.

Dean Tennant Days Gone By

2. Why do we all love British Columbia so much? Because it's home not only to some of the most beautiful singletrack, but also some of the most technical trails you can find. This photo by @scottsecco of Dean Tennant ideally portrays the mood and scale of that place. 9,238 views.


Deathgrip image.

3. Brendog. Deathgrip. No more words needed. 7,466 views.


Stretched

4. Nico Scholze's tsunami-backflip is always one of the biggest highlights of any event where he does this trick. It's fantastic to see that @AJBarlas found a perfect angle to portray how gnarly it is. Beautiful, blue skies and a perfectly groomed jump are the icing on this very sweet cake.

New Edit With Dean Tennant Dropping Very Soon

5.Dean Tennant, again! Shot by @jasperwesselman. 5,874 views.


Honorable Mentions
East coast flower ridge
Garett Buehler is kicking up some dust for the black and white contrast.


