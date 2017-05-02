Top Photo of the Month - April

1. Talent and adrenaline are flowing fast in the Seagrave familia. Kaos totally under control! Shot by @moonheadmedia
2. Why do we all love British Columbia so much? Because it's home not only to some of the most beautiful singletrack, but also some of the most technical trails you can find. This photo by @scottsecco
of Dean Tennant ideally portrays the mood and scale of that place.
3. Brendog. Deathgrip. No more words needed. 7,466 views.
4. Nico Scholze's tsunami-backflip is always one of the biggest highlights of any event where he does this trick. It's fantastic to see that @AJBarlas
found a perfect angle to portray how gnarly it is. Beautiful, blue skies and a perfectly groomed jump are the icing on this very sweet cake.
5.Dean Tennant, again! Shot by @jasperwesselman
Honorable Mentions
