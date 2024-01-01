Top Pinkbike Comments of 2023 - Comment Gold

If you look hard enough, there's a lot of gold in the comments. Here is a selection of some of our favourite comments from 2023 as well as the top ten most upvoted comments from the past twelve months. Enjoy!




25. Patent Round-Up: Fox's Self-Adjusting Suspension, Specialized's Cable-Routing Headset & Shimano's Slimline Brakes

photo

photo


24. Pinarello Releases New Dogma XC Hardtail

photo

photo


23. Pinkbike Poll: Who is the Unofficial Red Bull Rampage Pinkbike's Choice Winner?

Brendan Fairclough riding into the lower mountain.

photo


22. Video: The Final Chapter - Pinkbike Racing S2E5

photo

photo


21. First Look: The Vasttech Veli is Even Stranger Than It Seems

photo

photo


20. Six Ways To Make Mountain Biking Less Expensive

photo

photo


19. Is This the New Enduro? Specialized Patent Shows 170mm Bike With UBB Suspension Design

photo

photo


18. Must Watch: Gee Atherton Rides More Exposed Lines in 'Ridgeline IV: The Dolomites'

photo

photo


17. Field Test Review: 2024 Pole Onni - In the Eye of the Beholder

photo

photo


16. Signa Sports United's Internetstores GmbH Declares Insolvency

photo


15. Video: Richie Rude Marks his Return to DH & 12 Years with Yeti in 'Roots Run Deep'

photo

photo


14. First Ride: Forbidden Druid V2 - High Pivot Evolution

Forbidden Druid V2 photo Liam Morgan

photo


13. Are We Finally Ready for the Automatic Groupset?

photo

photo


12. Sam Pilgrim Signs with Canyon

photo

photo


11. The New Rapha / Brain Dead Collection is Rave Ready

photo

photo



Your top ten most upvoted comments of 2023:



10. Guerrilla Gravity Appears to Have Closed Up Shop

photo

photo


9. World Cup Racing Coming to Max as $9.99 Add-On in 2024

photo


8. Five Things We (Sometimes) Miss About Older Bikes

X-Fusion Suspension is OE Spec on this years Specialized Enduro EVO

photo


7. I Crashed Hard - A Post-Injury Update from Alicia

photo

photo


6. How to Not Feel Stupid Walking Into a Bike Shop

photo

photo


5. UCI & Warner Bros. Discovery Announce Viewing Options & New World Series Branding for 2023 World Cups

photo


4. Lewis Buchanan Signs With... OnlyFans?

Onlyfans

photo


3. Pinkbike Poll: What's The Least Awful Word That Means 'Not An E-Bike'?

photo

photo


2. Greg Minnaar Off Santa Cruz & Reportedly on Norco for 2024

It would be a big day for Minnaar after shaky start to his season.

photo


1. Mike Levy's Last Podcast

Mike Levy

photo


