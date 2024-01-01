Watch
Top Pinkbike Comments of 2023 - Comment Gold
Jan 1, 2024
by
Sarah Moore
2 Comments
If you look hard enough, there's a lot of gold in the comments. Here is a selection of some of our favourite comments from 2023 as well as the top ten most upvoted comments from the past twelve months. Enjoy!
25.
Patent Round-Up: Fox's Self-Adjusting Suspension, Specialized's Cable-Routing Headset & Shimano's Slimline Brakes
24.
Pinarello Releases New Dogma XC Hardtail
23.
Pinkbike Poll: Who is the Unofficial Red Bull Rampage Pinkbike's Choice Winner?
22.
Video: The Final Chapter - Pinkbike Racing S2E5
21.
First Look: The Vasttech Veli is Even Stranger Than It Seems
20.
Six Ways To Make Mountain Biking Less Expensive
19.
Is This the New Enduro? Specialized Patent Shows 170mm Bike With UBB Suspension Design
18.
Must Watch: Gee Atherton Rides More Exposed Lines in 'Ridgeline IV: The Dolomites'
17.
Field Test Review: 2024 Pole Onni - In the Eye of the Beholder
16.
Signa Sports United's Internetstores GmbH Declares Insolvency
15.
Video: Richie Rude Marks his Return to DH & 12 Years with Yeti in 'Roots Run Deep'
14.
First Ride: Forbidden Druid V2 - High Pivot Evolution
13.
Are We Finally Ready for the Automatic Groupset?
12.
Sam Pilgrim Signs with Canyon
11.
The New Rapha / Brain Dead Collection is Rave Ready
Your top ten most upvoted comments of 2023:
10.
Guerrilla Gravity Appears to Have Closed Up Shop
9.
World Cup Racing Coming to Max as $9.99 Add-On in 2024
8.
Five Things We (Sometimes) Miss About Older Bikes
7.
I Crashed Hard - A Post-Injury Update from Alicia
6.
How to Not Feel Stupid Walking Into a Bike Shop
5.
UCI & Warner Bros. Discovery Announce Viewing Options & New World Series Branding for 2023 World Cups
4.
Lewis Buchanan Signs With... OnlyFans?
3.
Pinkbike Poll: What's The Least Awful Word That Means 'Not An E-Bike'?
2.
Greg Minnaar Off Santa Cruz & Reportedly on Norco for 2024
1.
Mike Levy's Last Podcast
Stories
Author Info:
sarahmoore
Member since Mar 30, 2011
1,217 articles
2 Comments
Score
Time
2
0
wobblegoblin
(3 mins ago)
Now show the most downvoted comments, please.
[Reply]
1
0
BCpov
(5 mins ago)
The top comment of the year included the word "Bumble"
[Reply]
