Top Stories from CyclingTips: Mathieu VDP’s Insane Amstel Gold, Shimano GRX, T47 Threaded BBs & More - April & May 2019

Giant USA Announces Frame Damage Replacement Program

Last month, Giant USA quietly announced its new Composite Confidence program, which adds two years of damage replacement or repair coverage to an existing limited lifetime frame warranty.The battle for the hearts and minds – and wallets – of the buying public is hard fought. Brands have a few weapons in their arsenal when they enter the fray: they can seek to differentiate themselves on quality, or on price, or on marketing. But bikes from the major players are, with few exceptions, pretty good. So how do you make a bike stand out ( Read more .)