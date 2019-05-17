Top Stories from CyclingTips: Mathieu VDP’s Insane Amstel Gold, Shimano GRX, T47 Threaded BBs & More - April & May 2019

The Secret Pro: Taxes, Zwifting, and the Things we Talk About

Hello, dear readers. I’m back. Back with some rumours, some goss, a little bit of inside-the-peloton chatter, and, hopefully, some insight into what it’s like to live like us. I’ve spent a lot of time responding to controversy lately, so I wanted to tackle topics that may not make headlines, but are more relevant to our day-to-day lives. ( Read more .)