Top Stories from CyclingTips: Mathieu VDP’s Insane Amstel Gold, Shimano GRX, T47 Threaded BBs & More - April & May 2019

Raw Talent: A Conversation with Annika LangvadBy: Neal Rogers
Annika Langvad can’t stop winning.
The Danish cross-country champion closed out the Sea Otter Classic in Monterey, California, with a pair of XC victories to add to her overall wins this year at the Sunshine Cup, in Cyprus, and Absa Cape Epic, in South Africa, riding alongside partner Anna van der Breggen.
Shimano GRX: World’s First Dedicated Gravel GroupsetsBy: Dave Rome
If you ever wanted proof for how big the gravel segment has become, this is it. It's been a long time coming, and Shimano has finally answered the prayers of many by announcing groupsets dedicated to gravel. With wide range gearing options, 10 or 11-speed in 1x or 2x, Di2 or mechanical shifting, optional in-line brake levers, some clever ergonomic upgrades and no new freehub or bottom bracket required – Shimano may be late to the party, but they've arrived in style.
Power Analysis: Mathieu van der Poel’s Insane Amstel GoldBy: Zach Nehr
“Unbelievable.”
These were the words that Mathieu Van der Poel muffled breathlessly as he lay on the ground after crossing the finish line of the 2019 Amstel Gold Race. It was the most exciting race, the most improbable of finishes, and one of the most incredible displays of individual strength that we've ever seen.
Giant USA Announces Frame Damage Replacement ProgramBy: Iain Treloar
Last month, Giant USA quietly announced its new Composite Confidence program, which adds two years of damage replacement or repair coverage to an existing limited lifetime frame warranty.
The battle for the hearts and minds – and wallets – of the buying public is hard fought. Brands have a few weapons in their arsenal when they enter the fray: they can seek to differentiate themselves on quality, or on price, or on marketing. But bikes from the major players are, with few exceptions, pretty good. So how do you make a bike stand out
A $75 MIPS Helmet Beats WaveCel in Virginia Tech RankingsBy: Iain Treloar
Last week, Virginia Tech released the latest update to its list of independently tested helmets, adding a dozen or so models.
That’s not the biggest news.
This is: a US $75 MIPS-equipped Lazer is now the safest helmet Virginia Tech has tested, knocking Bontrager's WaveCel-equipped Specter helmet out of the top spot.
Trek Rumored to be Switching to T47 Threaded Bottom BracketsBy: James Huang
The T47 oversized threaded bottom bracket shell design was introduced in 2015 to much fanfare and claims that it would finally provide a truly universal standard that everyone in the industry could support. The handful of years since have seen mere glimmers of that hope — mostly amongst the custom crowd — but now Trek is rumored to be the first major brand to take the plunge. That's a big, big deal.
The Case for Wearing Pro Team KitBy: Caley Fretz
Three or four years ago, at a product launch, I was handed a small baggie containing some brown and blue cloth I'd later learn was a team replica AG2R-La Mondiale kit. I laughed to myself as I opened it. Team kit?! Who wears pro team kit? Only posers and real pros wear team kit.
The Secret Pro: Taxes, Zwifting, and the Things we Talk AboutBy: The Secret Pro
Hello, dear readers. I'm back. Back with some rumours, some goss, a little bit of inside-the-peloton chatter, and, hopefully, some insight into what it's like to live like us. I've spent a lot of time responding to controversy lately, so I wanted to tackle topics that may not make headlines, but are more relevant to our day-to-day lives.
