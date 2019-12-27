Top Stories from CyclingTips: Cape Epic Redemption, 3,000 Hours of Chain Testing, and Artificial Intelligence

What's going on in the curly bar world? CyclingTips Digest showcases articles from our sister site, CyclingTips. In each installment, you might find endurance coverage, power-to-weight ratios, gravel bike tech and, of course, lycra.
The Road to Cape EpicWords: Wade Wallace
Coming up to its 17th edition, the ABSA Cape Epic is the pinnacle of XC stage racing. Earlier this year CyclingTips Founder Wade Wallace and ex-pro teammate Allan ‘Alby’ Iacuone fell short at the 2019 Cape Epic, but in early 2020 they’ll be having another crack. In our first real test ahead of the Cape Epic, we travelled to its sister event in New Zealand, The Pioneer. Needless to say, we got our asses kicked. But it was necessary with only 88 days to go until the big goal in South Africa...Click here
for the full ass-whooping feature.
You can find episode 1 here
.
The life and death of a bike pumpBy: Iain Treloar
It wasn’t a very good floor pump. It didn’t cost much, didn’t have Bluetooth and didn’t have a digital gauge. It just put air into tubes, over and over again. But when it broke, a decade’s worth of memories came flooding back.
(Read more
.)
Gone but not forgotten: The Cannondale Slate was a bike before its timeBy: Iain Treloar
At this year’s Taipei Cycle Show, I got talking to a product manager who was in the midst of setting up a new bike brand. Normally I’d glaze over upon hearing another such story, but this was different. It was filled with talk about disposable and non-recyclable products, irresponsible packaging, poisonous working conditions, and an over-complication of the bicycle that’s designed to have you buy more, more often.
Enter Bjorn Bikes. A start-up out of Vancouver, Canada that aims to raise awareness about how environmentally hypocritical our pedal-powered scene can be. The brand’s first model, a do-it-all, make-it-what-you-want gravel frameset, is made with up to 60% recycled stainless steel and a fork that’s up to 70% recycled aluminium. The bike is accompanied by a grip made from recycled materials, and there’s a tyre in the works, too.
(Read more
.)
Finding the best bicycle chain: What over 3,000 hours of testing revealedBy: Dave Rome
The bicycle chain. Most won’t give it a second thought when it comes time for a new one, and it’s common to simply replace the worn chain with one that matches the name on the derailleurs. Perhaps a rare few will try something else in the pursuit of improved corrosion resistance, better shifting, lighter weight, or a few dollars saved.
But given the chain is one of the hardest-working components on a bike, why do we stop there? We know the choice of chain lube can have major influence over a chain’s durability and efficiency, but surely chains themselves must vary in how durable and efficient they are?
These are questions often asked without definitive answers, but there is some insight emerging. Adam Kerin of Zero Friction Cycling is doing some impressive work in this space and has spent some 3,000 hours and over AU$15,000 of his own money to find the best chain. With exclusive access to Zero Friction Cycling’s findings, we dive deep into the topic to help find the best bike chain you can buy.
(Read more
.)
We asked AI to write about cycling – here’s what happenedBy: Matt de Neef & Iain Treloar
Artificial intelligence (AI) is coming for our jobs. That might sound like the fearmongering of a nervous luddite, but it’s probably not too far from the truth. Earlier this year Taiwanese-American AI expert Kai Fu Lee suggested that as much as 40% of jobs could be replaced within 15 years. That’s no small percentage.
Here’s what happened when we fed cycling-related sentences to GPT-2. As you can see, the results were … entertaining.
(Read more
.)
What it’s like to be a psychological scientist working with pro cyclistsBy: Matt de Neef
Dr. David Spindler is an Andorra-based psychological scientist who works almost exclusively with professional cyclists. [Roadies] might recognise his name — Rohan Dennis publicly thanked Spindler after winning his second world time trial title back in September, after what was a tumultuous few months for the Aussie pro. In addition to working with individual pro cyclists, Spindler has also been the head of psychology for Dimension Data.
In this first part of a two-part interview series, Spindler talks about what it’s like to work with elite athletes, what makes pro cyclists stand out, and what he enjoys most about his role. Be sure to check out part two in which Spindler talks specifically about how he helped prepare Rohan Dennis for the Yorkshire world championships.
(Read more
.)
8 Comments
Post a Comment