Top Stories from CyclingTips: Electric Pumps, Strava, Le Tour & Silly Products

Fumpa and miniFumpa electric bicycle pumps review By: David Rome



Inflating tyres is just part of being a cyclist. Thankfully pumps are rather refined and the task is hardly tedious. Despite that, there are options to save you from having to pump at all. Battery-operated electric inflators are one such product and have long been used by race mechanics for easy inflation and quick pressure checks. Simply push a button, make a little noise, then ride.



Fumpa is an Australian company that offers the world's only bicycle-specific electric air pump. I first reviewed Fumpa's first-attempt a few years back, and now, the company has updated and expanded its range with two new models.

How much do riders and teams make at the Tour de France? By: Ian Treloar



The Tour de France is one of sport's most gruelling events; a polished production held in front of a transfixed global audience. But does the pay match the prestige?

Strava and Relive are partners no more By: James Huang



Life has become much more complicated for Relive, the popular third-party app that lets you replay your rides in glorious 3-D detail using the power of Google Earth, as well as for the thousands of athletes that currently enjoy the service.



Strava recently announced that it had terminated its collaboration with Relive, citing "recent updates" from Relive that supposedly violated the terms of Strava's API agreement.

JRA with the Angry Asian: Celebrating silly products By: James Huang



Koo — the eyewear-focused sister company of Italian helmet brand Kask — recently released a novel little widget called the Billy. This bit of plastic attaches to your stem or handlebar, and serves as a “dock” of sorts for your sunglasses when you don’t feel like wearing them. To use the Billy, just take your sunglasses off, clip the top of the frame into the Billy’s pincer-like prongs, and then happily keep riding on.



Is it a must-have item, though? Hardly.

CyclingTips Podcast: The birth and death of a bike company By: CyclingTips



This week's episode is something of a departure from our usual programming, with an audio version of our recent feature, 'What happened to SpeedX?'.

The Annual Tour de France Road Gap is here! By: CyclingTips



We just had to throw this one in here...

What's going on in the curly bar world? Well, a lot of Tour de France, lately.