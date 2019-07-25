Top Stories from CyclingTips: Electric Pumps, Strava, Le Tour & Silly Products

What's going on in the curly bar world? Well, a lot of Tour de France, lately. CyclingTips Digest showcases articles from our road bike sister-site, CyclingTips. In each installment, you might find endurance coverage, power-to-weight ratios, gravel bike tech and, of course, lycra.


Fumpa and miniFumpa electric bicycle pumps review
By: David Rome

Inflating tyres is just part of being a cyclist. Thankfully pumps are rather refined and the task is hardly tedious. Despite that, there are options to save you from having to pump at all. Battery-operated electric inflators are one such product and have long been used by race mechanics for easy inflation and quick pressure checks. Simply push a button, make a little noise, then ride.

Fumpa is an Australian company that offers the world’s only bicycle-specific electric air pump. I first reviewed Fumpa’s first-attempt a few years back, and now, the company has updated and expanded its range with two new models. (Read more.)




How much do riders and teams make at the Tour de France?
By: Ian Treloar

The Tour de France is one of sport’s most gruelling events; a polished production held in front of a transfixed global audience. But does the pay match the prestige? (Read more.)




Strava and Relive are partners no more
By: James Huang

Life has become much more complicated for Relive, the popular third-party app that lets you replay your rides in glorious 3-D detail using the power of Google Earth, as well as for the thousands of athletes that currently enjoy the service.

Strava recently announced that it had terminated its collaboration with Relive, citing “recent updates” from Relive that supposedly violated the terms of Strava’s API agreement. (Read more.)




JRA with the Angry Asian: Celebrating silly products
By: James Huang

Koo — the eyewear-focused sister company of Italian helmet brand Kask — recently released a novel little widget called the Billy. This bit of plastic attaches to your stem or handlebar, and serves as a “dock” of sorts for your sunglasses when you don’t feel like wearing them. To use the Billy, just take your sunglasses off, clip the top of the frame into the Billy’s pincer-like prongs, and then happily keep riding on.

Is it a must-have item, though? Hardly. (Read more.)




CyclingTips Podcast: The birth and death of a bike company
By: CyclingTips

This week’s episode is something of a departure from our usual programming, with an audio version of our recent feature, ‘What happened to SpeedX?‘. (Read more.)




The Annual Tour de France Road Gap is here!
By: CyclingTips

We just had to throw this one in here... (Read more.)




