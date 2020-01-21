Top Stories from CyclingTips: Evil Bikes Goes Gravel, Top Stories of 2019, & Tech of the Decade

What's going on in the curly bar world? CyclingTips Digest showcases articles from our sister site, CyclingTips. In each installment, you might find endurance coverage, power-to-weight ratios, gravel bike tech and, of course, lycra.
Nerd Alert Podcast: The tech of the decade and predicting the futureBy: CyclingTips
It’s Awards Season!
To kick off the first Nerd Alert of 2020, James, Dave, and Caley sit down to award the best tech of the last decade, and discuss where those developments are going. What tech truly changed the way we ride in the last ten years? Is the future of road disc brakes finally quiet? Will mechanical shifting stand the test of time? What will gravel bikes look like in ten years’ time?
(Read more
.)
The best of CyclingTips in 2019: Our favourite and most successful storiesBy: Matt de Neef
The holiday season is just around the corner and all of us here at CyclingTips are looking forward to a relaxing break. Before we sign off for the year though, we thought we’d take a look back at the year that was.
Throughout 2019 we’ve published somewhere in the vicinity of 1,800 articles — that’s a whole lot of news, analysis, tech features, adventure stories, race coverage and more. Check out the 15 stories that got the most page views this year.
(Read more
.)
The most mountain bikey gravel bike ever: Evil Bikes’ Chamois HagarBy: Dave Rome
Evil Bikes – one of the most gravity-focussed mountain bike brands – is getting into gravel. And the Washington-based company’s first foray into the dropbar world is one that’s sure to raise an eyebrow with geometry numbers that scream trail mountain bike louder than the rock singer that inspired the new bike’s name. This is the Chamois Hagar.
(Read more
.)
Nine of the best cycling phone cases and wallets versus the zip-lock bagBy: Dave Rome
The mobile phone wasn’t even a sci-fi concept when cycling jerseys and their handy pockets were created. And while the cycling jersey pocket has remained much the same since then, the things we carry certainly have not.
Phones are taller, slimmer, heavier, slipperier and more delicate than ever. And with all that has come a growing number of phone cases and wallet-replacements designed specifically with cyclists in mind.
Dave Rome tested eight popular cycling brand phone wallets plus a couple of even more popular (and cheaper) alternatives.
(Read More.
)
2019 Mark Gunter Photographer of the Year Awards: Winners announced!By: CyclingTips
For the fourth year in a row, we’ve been thrilled and moved by the entries in the Mark Gunter Photographer of the Year Awards. Today, we’re excited to bring you the 2019 winners, whittled down from over 1,200 images shot by photographers in 36 countries.
The Awards are an annual highlight for us at CyclingTips, allowing us to shine a light on the best of road cycling photography while also playing a part in raising funds for worthy causes including cancer research.
(Read more
.)
Scooter crashes, dirty shoves and sand storms: What goes on at WorldTour training campBy: Dave Everett
And for those of you who don't mind even more road in your life, check out this WorldTour training camp that Dave Everett attended.
"I’m here because the latest incarnation of the Israel Cycling Academy is hosting their second get together of the upcoming season. They’ve had a few days in Croatia together, but after what I’m later told was a horrendous 14-hour trip from there to here, they’ll be spending five days launching the team."
(Watch here
.)
17 Comments
Post a Comment