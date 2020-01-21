Top Stories from CyclingTips: Evil Bikes Goes Gravel, Top Stories of 2019, & Tech of the Decade

Jan 21, 2020
by Sarah Lukas  

Top Stories from CyclingTips


What's going on in the curly bar world? CyclingTips Digest showcases articles from our sister site, CyclingTips. In each installment, you might find endurance coverage, power-to-weight ratios, gravel bike tech and, of course, lycra.



Nerd Alert Podcast: The tech of the decade and predicting the future
By: CyclingTips

It’s Awards Season!

To kick off the first Nerd Alert of 2020, James, Dave, and Caley sit down to award the best tech of the last decade, and discuss where those developments are going. What tech truly changed the way we ride in the last ten years? Is the future of road disc brakes finally quiet? Will mechanical shifting stand the test of time? What will gravel bikes look like in ten years’ time?

(Read more.)



The best of CyclingTips in 2019: Our favourite and most successful stories
By: Matt de Neef

The holiday season is just around the corner and all of us here at CyclingTips are looking forward to a relaxing break. Before we sign off for the year though, we thought we’d take a look back at the year that was.

Throughout 2019 we’ve published somewhere in the vicinity of 1,800 articles — that’s a whole lot of news, analysis, tech features, adventure stories, race coverage and more. Check out the 15 stories that got the most page views this year.

(Read more.)



The most mountain bikey gravel bike ever: Evil Bikes’ Chamois Hagar
By: Dave Rome

Evil Bikes – one of the most gravity-focussed mountain bike brands – is getting into gravel. And the Washington-based company’s first foray into the dropbar world is one that’s sure to raise an eyebrow with geometry numbers that scream trail mountain bike louder than the rock singer that inspired the new bike’s name. This is the Chamois Hagar.

(Read more.)




Nine of the best cycling phone cases and wallets versus the zip-lock bag
By: Dave Rome

The mobile phone wasn’t even a sci-fi concept when cycling jerseys and their handy pockets were created. And while the cycling jersey pocket has remained much the same since then, the things we carry certainly have not.

Phones are taller, slimmer, heavier, slipperier and more delicate than ever. And with all that has come a growing number of phone cases and wallet-replacements designed specifically with cyclists in mind.

Dave Rome tested eight popular cycling brand phone wallets plus a couple of even more popular (and cheaper) alternatives.

(Read More.)




2019 Mark Gunter Photographer of the Year Awards: Winners announced!
By: CyclingTips

For the fourth year in a row, we’ve been thrilled and moved by the entries in the Mark Gunter Photographer of the Year Awards. Today, we’re excited to bring you the 2019 winners, whittled down from over 1,200 images shot by photographers in 36 countries.

The Awards are an annual highlight for us at CyclingTips, allowing us to shine a light on the best of road cycling photography while also playing a part in raising funds for worthy causes including cancer research.

(Read more.)
Scooter crashes, dirty shoves and sand storms: What goes on at WorldTour training camp
By: Dave Everett

And for those of you who don't mind even more road in your life, check out this WorldTour training camp that Dave Everett attended.

"I’m here because the latest incarnation of the Israel Cycling Academy is hosting their second get together of the upcoming season. They’ve had a few days in Croatia together, but after what I’m later told was a horrendous 14-hour trip from there to here, they’ll be spending five days launching the team."

(Watch here.)


Posted In:
Industry News CyclingTips


17 Comments

  • 9 0
 I really like that Evil, however I think it'd be even better with 2.5"tyres, renthal riser bars and around 170mm travel up front and 160 rear
  • 4 0
 I think I like Cycling Tips better than Pinkbike, see ya!
  • 3 0
 It’s the gravel bike that Levy dreamt up for the year 2030!! How slack?!
  • 2 0
 What if we took those waterproof, pocketed phone bags... and electrical taped them to the frame?
  • 1 0
 it's called electrical tape because it conducts electricity
  • 1 0
 its used to electricaly isolate stuff...
  • 2 0
 Their comments section is more civilized.
  • 6 5
 That Evil is fucking hideous.
  • 3 0
 just switch the drop bar for a regular flat bar and voila! you've got yourself an old school mountain bike
  • 5 0
 I just wonder if they could make a bike with chainstay that don't have permanent contact with the cain on some given gears. May be we should clarify to chainstay does not mean it's where the chain stays?
  • 5 0
 @f00bar: or take your old school mountain bike and put a drop bar on it. Got yourself something pretty evil.
  • 2 0
 They have high standards of hideousness to maintain from their MTB range though, to be fair.
  • 1 0
 Might as well just get a sick XC carbon hardtail instead.
  • 1 0
 Dave Everett, more like Dave Gallagher!
  • 2 3
 Haha gravel bikes; marketing excuse for the mountain biker who's too ashamed to admit he's becoming a roadie.
  • 1 0
 That's too evil for evil
