Top Stories from CyclingTips: Evil Bikes Goes Gravel, Top Stories of 2019, & Tech of the Decade

Nine of the best cycling phone cases and wallets versus the zip-lock bag

The mobile phone wasn’t even a sci-fi concept when cycling jerseys and their handy pockets were created. And while the cycling jersey pocket has remained much the same since then, the things we carry certainly have not.Phones are taller, slimmer, heavier, slipperier and more delicate than ever. And with all that has come a growing number of phone cases and wallet-replacements designed specifically with cyclists in mind.Dave Rome tested eight popular cycling brand phone wallets plus a couple of even more popular (and cheaper) alternatives.