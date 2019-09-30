Do you want to make Pinkbike and Trailforks better? Pinkbike is looking for full time Software Developers - Check Available Jobs

Top Stories from CyclingTips: Outdated Bikes, PFP, Worn Chains, & Muscle Cramps

Sep 30, 2019
by Sarah Lukas  

Top Stories from CyclingTips



What's going on in the curly bar world? CyclingTips Digest showcases articles from our sister site, CyclingTips. In each installment, you might find endurance coverage, power-to-weight ratios, gravel bike tech and, of course, lycra. (Above - Photography by Red Bull Content Pool)




Breaking news: Embarrassingly outdated bike ‘works just fine’, ‘still shreds’
By: Iain Treloar

The past few months have seemed busier than usual as far as new product goes. Sure, the Tour de France is always busy, but the burst-dam of newly released bikes across road, gravel and cross-country has been hard for anyone to keep up with.

In a bigger-picture sense, it’s clear that the industry takes steps together. Word travels fast in the industry, and if one company has a good idea, it’s likely the others are onto it, too. As a result, there are some clear trends appearing for 2020. Some are truly positive progress that anyone buying a new bike will benefit from, while others leave me (and my colleagues) just a little jaded.

Here’s a brief list of rants and raves related to trends for 2020. There’s certainly more to rave and rant about, but for now, I’ll get this off my chest.

(Read more.)




How to check for chain wear: The easy way, the best way, and why
By: Dave Rome

Your bicycle’s chain is put through hell every time you ride. For every minute of pedaling, approximately 44,000 chain pieces are in motion, creating 320,000 separate instances of sliding surface friction. And all of this is on a component that sits near to the ground and is exposed to the elements.

Just like your tyres and brake pads, chains wear with use. And as a chain wears, friction in the drivetrain increases, your shifting gets sloppier, and worst of all, you’ll quickly start wearing out other drivetrain components. Changing your chain at the right time can save you money and make your riding more enjoyable.

If you’re seeking a quick answer for the easy way to check for chain wear, you should only need to read the first few sections of this article. If you want to go deep down the rabbit hole, well, we can help you with that too.

(Read more.)


The weekly spin: For Rissveds and Ferrand-Prévot, the circle is complete
By: Neal Rogers

The narrative arc of a professional cyclist’s existence is often a rollercoaster of circumstance, heartbreak, and resurgence — a constant balancing act of physical and mental health. That has never been more clear than over the past few months in elite women’s mountain-bike racing.

(Read more.)
Top Stories from CyclingTips




Two more studies support helmet use while cycling
By: CyclingTips

Two new research papers published this month have provided further evidence for the value of bicycle helmets.

Both studies analysed data from a large numbers of cyclists who had been injured while riding. Both concluded that wearing a helmet is correlated with a reduction in injury severity.
(Read more.)




Muscle cramps from cycling: Why do they happen and how can you prevent them?
By: Paul Argent

Muscle cramps can be a debilitating and extremely unpleasant part of bike riding. So what causes them? And what can you do to prevent them from occurring?

Before we answer those questions, have you seen the film Pineapple Express? Stay with me here. There’s a scene where one of the main characters, Saul (played by James Franco) tries to kick out the windscreen of the police car he’s driving and gets his leg stuck.

(Read more.)




CyclingTips Podcast: Electronic drivetrain gremlins
By: CyclingTips

This week’s episode comes to you from Rapha’s Boulder, Colorado clubhouse. We talk Vuelta a Espana, Marcel Kittel’s retirement, the Colorado Classic, and then James brings up something a bit controversial: Electronic drivetrains aren’t always reliable.

Is he advocating for going back to mechanical? Maybe.

(Read more.)


Posted In:
Industry News Racing and Events Road Bikes CyclingTips XC Racing


5 Comments

  • 1 0
 Cogs and chain ring wear with every pedal stroke. A worn chain may increase the rate but it still happens. It does not take long to get a light dusting of dust on everything. That's an oxide, which is a ceramic, the same material used in grinding wheels and such. It's very hard and it laughs at stainless steel.
  • 3 0
 Breaking news! Helmets reduce brain injuries!
  • 1 0
 more breaking news. aerobic activity increases lactic acid and causes cramps!
  • 1 0
 „helmets help prevent injuries“

Oh shit, big brain time
  • 2 3
 Checked my calendar to see if it was April 1st.

Post a Comment



