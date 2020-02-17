Top Stories from CyclingTips: Rainbows for van der Poel, Ferraris, & the Headwind Championships

What's going on in the curly bar world? CyclingTips Digest showcases articles from our sister site, CyclingTips. In each installment, you might find endurance coverage, power-to-weight ratios, gravel bike tech and, of course, lycra.
A Desert Dream - The scenic route: Tucson, Arizona pt.1By: Marshall Opel
The flight into Tucson took us low over the outskirts of town, close enough that I could clearly see the massive cacti and bushy scrub that dot the desert landscape. I could see the roads and gravel that wind through them, too, up and down over the land’s contours, and all I wanted to do was ride.
Situated roughly 60 miles north of the Mexican border, Tucson’s temperate weather and quality riding draw cyclists looking to escape. Sonoran desert and mountain ranges in all directions feel quintessentially southwest.
2020 Giant XTC Advanced SL 29 1 hardtail review: fast asBy: Dave Rome
For 2020 Giant has overhauled the long-lived XTC hardtail platform by giving its geometry a tweak, adding a little comfort and putting it on a high fibre diet. What hasn’t changed is the XTC’s cross country racing purpose, and with a frame that’s stiffer than uncooked pasta, 29in wheels and a 100mm fork up front, this is one bike that loves to be ridden elbows-out and pinned.
CyclingTips Podcast: What if schools had a bike mechanic class?By: CyclingTips
In this week’s Nerd Alert, James brings back a report from the Outdoor Retailer show about a bike mechanic class that’s coming to American schools. Finally, we find out which podcast hosts are the best (and worst) mechanics.
Take a bow, Mathieu, you’re world champ againBy: CyclingTips
Mathieu van der Poel led the cyclocross world championships from end-to-end and crossed the finish line with a 90 second gap, leaving no doubt who stands as the best male cyclocross racer on the planet. (not to mention his performance on an xc bike...)
Nerd Alert Podcast: How to make the perfect disc brakeBy: CyclingTips
This week, James chats with brake engineer John Thomas about the difficulties in perfecting disc brakes, and how the very nature of the way we put bikes together these days makes it almost impossible to make them completely silent.
The Dutch Headwind Championships is cycling’s silliest, most spectacular raceBy: Iain Treloar
Forget the Herald Sun Tour, Langkawi or Valenciana – there was just one race you really needed to pay attention to last weekend.
Raced along a gruelling 8.5km course, plotting a straight course down a storm-surge barrier in the southern Netherlands, the sixth annual Dutch Headwind Cycling Championships (NK Tegenwindfietsen to its friends) was held on Sunday.
The Secret Pro: Never buy a FerrariBy: The Secret Pro
What’s up, readers. Long time no see. It’s only February, but the year has already kicked off with a bang.
Riders have started taking the Tour Down Under more seriously. Just look at how it wasn’t only Aussies who won stages this year. Then Little Evenepoel demolished everyone in San Juan. That kid is terrifyingly good. And some races have been cancelled already, due to coronavirus and the death of a sultan or something. Just like a mountain stage, we’ve hit some highs and lows already.
