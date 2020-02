Top Stories from CyclingTips: Rainbows for van der Poel, Ferraris, & the Headwind Championships

A Desert Dream - The scenic route: Tucson, Arizona pt.1

The flight into Tucson took us low over the outskirts of town, close enough that I could clearly see the massive cacti and bushy scrub that dot the desert landscape. I could see the roads and gravel that wind through them, too, up and down over the land’s contours, and all I wanted to do was ride.Situated roughly 60 miles north of the Mexican border, Tucson’s temperate weather and quality riding draw cyclists looking to escape. Sonoran desert and mountain ranges in all directions feel quintessentially southwest. Read more for pt 1 .)Ready for more?Check out "A Guide to Mt Lemmon - The scenic route: Tucson, Arizona pt 2."