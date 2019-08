Top Stories from CyclingTips: Lightweight XC Bikes, MVDP's Race Schedule, Kate Courtney's Year in the Rainbow Jersey & More

Tech trends of 2020: Rome’s Rants and Raves

The past few months have seemed busier than usual as far as new product goes. Sure, the Tour de France is always busy, but the burst-dam of newly released bikes across road, gravel and cross-country has been hard for anyone to keep up with.In a bigger-picture sense, it’s clear that the industry takes steps together. Word travels fast in the industry, and if one company has a good idea, it’s likely the others are onto it, too. As a result, there are some clear trends appearing for 2020. Some are truly positive progress that anyone buying a new bike will benefit from, while others leave me (and my colleagues) just a little jaded.Here’s a brief list of rants and raves related to trends for 2020. There’s certainly more to rave and rant about, but for now, I’ll get this off my chest. Read more .)