Top Stories from CyclingTips: What Happened to SpeedX, Podcasts on Sweat, Kate Courtney, Airline Fees, & More

The Birth and Death of a Bike Company: What Happened to SpeedX?

This story starts – as any good story does – with a Lamborghini hanging off a bike frame suspended from a crane. Or maybe it starts a little before that, with the record-breaking Kickstarter campaign that created that bike. Or maybe, a year later, with the bikeshare scheme bankrolled by the money from the Kickstarter.But there’s definitely a place this story ends: 800,000 bikes abandoned in fields and construction sites around China. ( Read more .)