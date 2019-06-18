INDUSTRY INSIDER

Top Stories from CyclingTips: What Happened to SpeedX, Podcasts on Sweat, Kate Courtney, Airline Fees, & More

Jun 18, 2019
by Sarah Lukas  

The Secret Pro Taxes Zwifting and the things we talk about
Top Stories from CyclingTips



What's going on in the curly bar world? CyclingTips Digest showcases articles from our road bike sister-site, CyclingTips. In each installment, you might find endurance coverage, power-to-weight ratios, gravel bike tech and, of course, lycra.


The Birth and Death of a Bike Company: What Happened to SpeedX?
By: Iain Treloar

This story starts – as any good story does – with a Lamborghini hanging off a bike frame suspended from a crane. Or maybe it starts a little before that, with the record-breaking Kickstarter campaign that created that bike. Or maybe, a year later, with the bikeshare scheme bankrolled by the money from the Kickstarter.

But there’s definitely a place this story ends: 800,000 bikes abandoned in fields and construction sites around China. (Read more.)
The Birth and Death of a Bike Company What Happened to SpeedX




CyclingTips Podcast: The things you can learn from sweat
By: CyclingTips

This week’s episode is a bit salty. Or sweaty, to be more precise. Paying attention to sweat can help you be a better cyclist. This week we’re joined in the basement by special guest Dr. Allen Lim, who explains how to hydrate for your own sweat profile. It’s all a bit more complicated, and yet also more simple, that it first appears. (Read more.)
CyclingTips Podcast The things you can learn from sweat




Trek confirms use of T47 threaded bottom brackets — but with a twist
By: James Huang

But what is absolutely brand-new — and a groundbreaking moment for Trek — is the inclusion of T47 threaded and oversized bottom bracket shells, just as we predicted a few weeks ago. However, it’s not the same T47 system that is already in use by a number of custom builders. It’s not wholly incompatible at all, but it’s not exactly identical, either.(Read more.)
Trek confirms use of T47 threaded bottom brackets but with a twist




The weekly spin: Kate Courtney and the joy of wearing rainbow stripes
By: Neal Rogers

Joyful. That’s the word Kate Courtney chooses to describe her experience thus far wearing the rainbow jersey of world champion.

It helps, of course, that she’s been winning while wearing the rainbow jersey. (Read more.)
The weekly spin Kate Courtney and the joy of wearing rainbow stripes




American Airlines removes oversize bag fee for bicycles
By: Dave Rome

Effective immediately, American Airlines has eliminated its US$150 oversize baggage fee for sporting and music equipment on all flights. Oversized items, such as a bagged or boxed bicycle, will now be charged as a regular checked-in bag. (Read more.)
American Airlines removes oversize bag fee for bicycles




Novel Wolf Tooth Components HAT flips the script on derailleur hanger tools
By: James Huang

Without exception, every rear derailleur hanger alignment tool operates in a similar manner: you remove the rear derailleur, install the tool, and then rotate the tool’s handle, checking the gap between the indicator gauge at the end of the handle and the rim. In essence, what you’re doing is checking if two discs are parallel to each other. (Read more.)
Novel Wolf Tooth Components HAT flips the script on derailleur hanger tools




Shimano S-Phyre XC9 vs Specialized S-Works Recon off-road shoe review
By: Dave Rome

Both Shimano’s S-Phyre XC901 and Specialized’s S-Works Recon look fairly similar on paper, but as James Huang and myself have concluded independently of one another, there’s a whole lot to separate them. (Read more.)
Shimano S-Phyre XC9 vs Specialized S-Works Recon off-road shoe review


