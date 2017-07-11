Top Three Runs from GlemmRide Slopestyle - Video



GlemmRide Slopestyle is in the books! One of the most unique courses on the tour, set in the Austrian town of Saalbach, saw an insane event with quite a few surprises. Due to rain the finals sadly had to be cancelled, but the fans still saw a contest with a high-trick level during the qualifying. Thomas Genon (BEL) was able to secure his first win of the season ahead of Simon Pagès (FRA), who was awarded an FMB Wildcard for Red Bull District Ride.



24 FMB athletes dropped into a great course during qualifying. The fans witnessed a tight competition and saw Thomas Genon take the reins right away scoring 89.00 in his first run of the day. Simon Pagès also sent a solid run, which placed him right behind Genon in second place. Reigning FMB AM Cup Europan Champ, Erik Fedko (GER), was able to prove once again, that he is also a force to be reckoned with amongst the pros this year, thanks to a great run which put him in third position after the first run.







There was no match for Genon or Pagès and since both of them were not able to improve their runs, the top of the podium was sorted. Behind them, two athletes really impressed the judges. Antonin Honoré (FRA) threw down a courageous run. The winner of the pre-qualifying round catapulted himself into the third rank with his second attempt and secured himself a spot on the podium.







Other notable pre-qualifiers making a name for themselves were Griffin Paulson from Canada, who came in fifth. We can expect more from him in the future for sure. And also Bernd Winkler from Austria made his home crowd proud - the young Austrian came in eighth.Head over to fmbworldtour.com for the full results and sign up for the newsletter for regular info about the FMB World Tour.

