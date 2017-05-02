Pinkbike.com
Top Video of the Month - April
May 2, 2017
by
Pinkbike Staff
Whistler Locals- FREERIDERS BC
supports HTML5 video
Whistler Locals- FREERIDERS BC
by
influxproductions
Views: 41,951
Faves:
724
Comments: 12
1. Whistler Locals by
@influxproductions
Bernard Kerr, Queenstown Dreaming
supports HTML5 video
Bernard Kerr, Queenstown Dreaming
by
pivotcycles
Views: 40,784
Faves:
936
Comments: 23
2. Bernard Kerr, Queenstown Dreaming by
@pivotcycles
.
What the hell is a Chuckanut?..
supports HTML5 video
What the hell is a Chuckanut?..
by
Bryn-Atkinson
Views: 36,577
Faves:
503
Comments: 16
3. What the Hell is a Chuckanut? by
@Bryn-Atkinson
.
Dean Tennant: Days Gone By
supports HTML5 video
Dean Tennant: Days Gone By
by
scottsecco
Views: 31,070
Faves:
519
Comments: 26
4. Dean Tennant, Days Gone By filmed by
@scottsecco
.
Transition Bikes Introduces New Power Assist Bike
supports HTML5 video
Transition Bikes Introduces New Power Assist Bike
by
TransitionBikeCompany
Views: 26,998
Faves:
98
Comments: 19
5.
@TransitionBikeCompany
introduces a new power assist bike.
Honorable Mentions:
DEITY: Slash and Burn
supports HTML5 video
DEITY: Slash and Burn
by
deityusa
Views: 23,093
Faves:
440
Comments: 12
The Dudes of Hazzard - Slay the Brown Serpent
supports HTML5 video
The Dudes of Hazzard - Slay the Brown Serpent
by
dudesofhazzard
Views: 19,145
Faves:
141
Comments: 4
MENTIONS
:
@deityusa
4 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
+ 2
dickjones
(36 mins ago)
fer me it came down to
#3
and
#4
. but it's official .
#4
is my fav of the month
[Reply]
+ 1
GOGRANDE
(7 mins ago)
#3
[Reply]
+ 1
hogfish
(3 mins ago)
#PETROL!!!!!!!
[Reply]
- 1
pigman65
(36 mins ago)
0 Comments
[Reply]
