Top XC Racers Criticize Last-Minute UCI Rule Change Around Elite Start Order [Updated]

Aug 11, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
You don t need to understand Swiss German to have an idea of what Nino Schurter was saying to his compatriot Mathias Fluckiger.
Nino Schurter is among the 40-strong group of pro racers who are not happy with the situation.

The UCI has come under fire from a 40-strong group of some of the world's best XC racers as it has reportedly changed World Championship ruling on XCO start orders 24 hours before the Elite races kick-off.

Right in the middle of the racing at Glentress, it appears the UCI has made a last-minute change that shakes up the hard-earned World Championship grid positions that were based on overall UCI ranking, instead bringing in a rule used for World Cups that allows "riders ranked in the top 10 of any individual UCI world ranking of any cycling discipline" to sit between 33rd and 40th on the grid. This rule will see the unranked Mathieu Van Der Poel move from pretty much dead last at the start to a far improved grid slot as he ranks 6th in the UCI Road rankings.

2023 World Cup start order rules

photo
2023 World Championships start order rules

photo

A list of riders including the likes of Nino Schurter, Jolanda Neff, Rebecca Henderson, Maxime Marotte, Loana Lecomte and more have all signed a statement calling out the UCI on the last-minute rule change stating: "It's great to have big names from different disciplines in our sport and we can't wait to race against them. But we are really not happy how the UCI is treating our discipline by changing rules regarding start position one day before the race."

photo
The full statement from the rider representatives

Jolanda Neff has also added to the official statement, pointing out that she believes the UCI has not fairly applied this late addition to the rules as Kata Blanka Vas (who is ranked inside the top 10 in the world for cyclocross) had to start 47th on the gird in the U23 Women's race and finished in 5th. The implication from the riders appears that the UCI only intended this rule to apply to the Elite races, and the biggest winner from this will be Mathieu Van Der Poel.

photo
Jolanda Neff's additional comments

Nino Schurter posted on Instagram that "The point at this time is not whether or not the rule being applied is fair, unfair or suitable - this is a topic for another day. The concern is the way and timing that UCI has applied and enforced this rule. And the consequences that follow for indicidual riders and teams with Olympic games quota positions likely to be impacted."




Update: August 11th at 2:45pm PST.

The International Mountain Bike Trade Team's Organization (IMTTO) has provided us with a letter they sent to UCI President David Lappartient ~9 hours ago. The text of the letter is reproduced below.

Dear Mr Lappartient,
On behalf of the UCI Elite XC Teams which IMTTO represents, we wish to write to you and formally register our anger and disappointment for the recent decision by your office to change a rule impacting tomorrow’s start order for the Elite Men’s World Championship XCO race, a single qualification race for next year’s Olympic Games in Paris.

The rules for start order were made clear at the beginning of the season, and all riders, except 2, have followed those rules, and competed in the relevant events required to score UCI ranking points for a better start position, critical in this discipline as you well know. The recent rule change made this week, and outside of the Management Committee meeting and agenda, and represented by the attached communiqué, essentially changes a critical rule after the Olympic qualification procedures were published.

We understand that your Sports Director, under your instruction, was told to call the staff at the XC World Championships this week in Tweed Valley, to make sure that riders Mathieu Van Der Poel of The Netherlands (current World Road Cycling Champion) and Peter Sagan of Slovakia (former World Road Cycling Champion) be given these priority start positions, when under the rules published for season 2023 they should start in positions 102 and 103 as they have not competed in enough events to have a relevant MTB ranking at these World Championships.

The attached start list shows they now have positions 34 and 35, alongside Thomas Pidcock (GBR) who not only raced the Spring Classics on the road and the Tour De France but competed in enough MTB events to assure this better start position.

Furthermore, according to the attached communiqué, please explain how Peter Sagan with a UCI Road Ranking of 311 qualifies for an improved start position under this new change.

The XC Elite teams met last night and were shocked by this decision which not only shows us that autocratic decisions seem to be made on a case-by-case basis regarding an Olympic qualifying event, with disregard to the athletes that choose this discipline as their primary profession, in favour of road riders of a high profile seeking an Olympic start if not assured one in their primary professional discipline. Mountain Bike XC cannot be seen as “back up plan” for Olympic spots for athletes from road racing disciplines.

We urgently seek a review of the decision process and an explanation as to how this has come about so late prior to this important 2024 Olympic single qualification race.

Sincerely,

Martin Whiteley
Chairman, IMTTO

The UCI has not yet responded to our request for comment. We will update this story as it develops.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Industry News Jolanda Neff Mathieu Van Der Poel Maxime Marotte Nino Schurter Glentress World Championships 2023 World Championships World Championships 2023 XC Racing


Author Info:
edspratt avatar

Member since Mar 16, 2017
2,581 articles
Report
45 Comments
  • 38 0
 Honest question, is there any governing body of sports that isn't completely incompetent or corrupt?

UCI, IOC, FIFA, not to mention all the national governing bodies. I can't think of a single one that doesn't regularly have massive logistical f*ckups. I guess profit is the goal and athletes are just a means to an end
  • 7 0
 Their perspective is that athletes come and go, while the sport and its events will stick around. Athletes are merely pawns in their business model.
  • 5 0
 You know you've fucked up when you're known by an acronym.
  • 2 0
 No.

Also: remember Rocky Roads? Wink
  • 1 0
 The common main competence of said organisations is to make a shitload of money, with strong achievements in making bad decisions and rules "to bring the sport forward"
  • 3 0
 @scott-townes: strictly speaking, UCI is an initialism, not an acronym, but I get your point.
  • 1 0
 And the FIA.
  • 4 0
 It's definitely not limited to just governing body of sports. I'd say governing bodies, in general
  • 1 0
 Speaking of shitty/inconsistent rules, paging Gary Bettman (NHL overlord) to the chat.
  • 1 0
 @twonsarelli: I think he gets a pass because FIFA is an acrinym and that's the benchmark for shitf*ckery.
  • 20 0
 Color me shocked that UCI would do something like this. Shocked I say.
  • 4 0
 Captain Renault : I'm shocked! Shocked to find that gambling is going on in here."
  • 3 0
 @rcrocha: 3 Literally just watched that last night! Great comment. Smile
  • 15 0
 I’m surprised they just don’t hand the rainbow jersey to MVDP so he can make “history”!
  • 1 0
 I'm surprised Pidcock didn't sign it too, but I guess he's still trying keep distance from Luca Schwarzbauer after that dominating overtake on the final corner of the short track
  • 8 0
 Does the rider union only consist of DH racers or does it consist of mountainbikers from all disciplines? It seems like they should join forces to make a bigger fist against Dick Pound and co. Yet at the same time, sad that they are being forced in a position that they should make a fist against the organisation whose sole responsibility is to organize racing in a fair and transparent way.
  • 2 0
 Dick Pound is/was president of WADA not involved directly with the UCI. That said they all seem to be part of the same cabal. Doping has always been seeing as a threat to revenue more than a threat to sporting in most cases. What other explanation is there for the entire peloton to suffer from Asthma and need steroidal inhalers?
  • 12 1
 Can’t wait until crankworx is the default racing series for all dirt disciplines
  • 7 0
 They got a long way to go, but I do agree a structure that thinks things through and asks riders for more input would do nothing but good for the sport.
  • 6 0
 I don’t think Nino is looking for an advantage, he and others are just not happy with changing rules at the last minute.

If they really want to be “fair” why not give Nino a head start since he is one of the older racers?!!
  • 6 0
 The problem is not the change of rules per se but the timing so shortly before raceday. They somehow tried to open the gates wide open for lads like MVP and Sagan to get further to the startline within hours before the race and obviously did not apply it to all racers. That is a shitty move from the UCI and proves once again what a corrupt organization it truly is.
  • 10 0
 Common UCI L
  • 7 0
 fr typical uci bozos all they care about are roadies
  • 10 0
 Fuxk the UCI
  • 6 3
 This is like when that random local-gone-national pro shows up to your local weekend XC race and sheepishly asks the director if they can get a call-up cuz they know they're faster than the guys at the back of the pack. If they cared enough for a call-up they'd show up to more than 1 or 2 races a year. Nah, fight through the field like anyone else.
  • 7 0
 FUCI
  • 5 0
 If all the riders don't show up to the start line this weekend for sure the UCI will be doing something.
  • 1 0
 What a complete and utter load of Horsefeathers.

What riders do in other disciplines is totally irrelevant.
It should have no bearing what so ever on starting position in this race.
You want a better starting position? Earn it in like kind of races.
  • 1 0
 Photo editors + @edspratt : The lead photo is provocative, but if it is not Nino reacting to this ruling, then it's misleading at best. Maybe Nino wasn't flustered? Feels like PB editorializing the news, not reporting it--at least visually. The written portion and supporting materials are superb!
  • 2 0
 The mental "load" of this news could be the worst part about it. Hope the elites that are adversely affected by this can shut this out of their brain and rise above.
  • 2 0
 Also recognized: checkers, chess and internet fluffer world rankings. Take your spot on the front row, ya'll deserve it.
  • 3 1
 Hopefully MVDP starts in his original position!
  • 1 0
 I wonder if this has anything to do with MVDP not starting the XCC?
  • 2 0
 If I understand what you're getting at, the XCC results (and hence MVDP not participating yesterday) doesn't affect the XCO start grid at world champs...only at world cups (where it was originally created as a sort of qualifying event). It was likely just because, as everyone else is saying, it's better for business if MVDP gets an easier shot at being triple champ in the same year.
  • 1 0
 The conversation is moot, there's a couple of gap jumps so VdP is screwed
  • 1 2
 As I understand it it's only three people that get this special treatment. What's the big deal. It's not going to move anybody back any significant amount.
  • 3 0
 It means 3 people start a row further back. Didn't they earn that row!?
  • 3 0
 @jenksy: Not just three, anyone behind those three start three positions further back.
  • 1 0
 @vinay: good point
  • 2 1
 Last row, or 3rd last row, MVPD is going to lay a beating on the XC field.
  • 1 0
 I'm over MVP.
Below threshold threads are hidden





