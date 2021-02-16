Tora Cycles' EVH is a Brooklyn Machine Works Inspired Downhill Bike - DH Bike Week

Feb 16, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  


If you think back to the golden age of freeride, there's one brand that gets tongues wagging more than most, Brooklyn Machine Works. With bikes that had more tubes than a packet of penne, Shinburger pedals that should have been banned under the Geneva convention and, somehow, a collaboration with Pharrell Williams when fixies were trendy, they were a brand that dared to be different and stood out from the crowd in the sport's most inventive period.

Right side Brooklyn Machine Works Race Link 32
PB User ChaseRider's Brooklyn Race Link

More than their bikes, Brooklyn Machine Works embodied an attitude. While racing, and especially cross country, was the prevailing force in mountain biking, BMW bikes were all about those riders that partied on Friday night before sending huge stuff in the woods on a Saturday. Unfortunately, despite holding huge cultural cache, Brooklyn Machine Works faded out of popularity as the freeride era passed and their website announced a sabbatical after 20 years of business in 2016 that seems to still be ongoing.

The allure of the brand has remained strong though and, although their bikes are out of production, it hasn't stopped amateur frame builders trying to recapture that magic in their own workshops. Brands such as Welwyn Machine Works and Peregrine Bikes have both tried to recapture the magic in recent years and the latest to add to that list is Tora Cycles.



Tora Cycles EVH


Tora Cycles (Japanese for tiger) is the brainchild of Neil Pengilley, a tattoo studio owner from Cornwall, UK. Neil doesn't have a bike industry background but has been involved in BMX and mountain bikes since 1986. Neil also never owned a BMW himself and, he says, looking at the second-hand prices, he won't be likely to anytime soon.

Instead, Neil has just always been fascinated with how things work, particularly the more complex suspension designs that came out in the 90s like BMW's moto link. Designing and riding one of these bikes has been Neil's childhood dream so he decided to take matters into his own hands and create his own up from scratch.
Tora Cycles EVH Details

Intended Use: Freeride/downhill
Frame Material: T45 chromoly
Wheel Size: 27.5" front and rear
Travel: 190mm
Head Tube Angle: 63.5°
Sizes: L (more to come)
Weight: 18.5kg/41lb
Price: £2,500 plus shock (≈$3,450 USD)
Instagram: @tora_cycles

Neil runs singlespeed as it's his personal preference but future builds will have a hanger and be able to run gears.

The bike is mostly based on the BMW Race Link, Brooklyn's attempt to build a downhill race bike from the centre of New York city. For Neil, the main appeal of the frame is its motocross appearance, which allowed people to send it off massive drops, something that was rarely seen in the UK at the time.

Of course, Neil has modified the design and brought BMW into the 2020s. This meant stretching out the geometry of the front and rear triangle, slackening out the head tube angle and ensuring the linkage still worked with 27.5" wheels front and rear. He managed to do it all while keeping the multi-chain drive and look of the original but admits it's a pretty tight fit down there.


The bike was built in collaboration with Julian, a motorsport engineer who provided assistance with designing, prototyping and building the frame from T45 chromoly (rather than the 4130 of the original bike). The pair are currently working on a revised version of the frame that will bump the travel up from 190mm to 200mm travel and offer a more progressive leverage ratio. Brooklyn Machine Works bikes were notorious for their weight and Neil admits that the EVH is fairly portly too at 18.5kg (41lb) but, to be fair, that's still around 20lbs lighter than the bike he's trying to emulate.

At the moment, this is a very small-scale operation however Neil has plans to change that in the future. He has brought on a business partner and engineer in his friend James and has now registered the brand as a limited company. He says, "We’ve been discussing ideas on everything from design inspiration, clothing, website design as well as all the laborious admin, and we seem to be moving things forward pretty well. I’m personally keen to get this going as being a tattooist I’ve been unable to work for most of the last 12 months so I could do with a second income! We’re hoping to get a batch of frames for sale at some point, but who knows how long it’ll be because of COVID and Brexit, but we are aiming to sell them at around £2,500 plus shock."

If you were wondering where that paint scheme came from...

At the moment, they are working on expanding the sizes on offer with one of those frames also going to be a mullet set up. Tora aren't just working on this frame though, they have also designed a hardtail with elevated chainstays, which should have zero chainslap, and an enduro frame. To follow the brand's progress, head to their Instagram, here.



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech First Looks Bike Checks DH Bikes Tora Cycles Tora Cycles Evh DH Bike Week


Must Read This Week
Enter to Win a Pinkbike Academy Orbea Replica Bike
73933 views
Check Out: 20 New Hardtails for 2021
69749 views
Slack Randoms: Concept Bikes, Bobsleigh Tracks and Centaurs
62159 views
Round 1 Voting Closed: 2020 Photo of the Year
56562 views
Pinkbike Poll: Has Your Fork's Crown Ever Creaked?
44507 views
New U.S. Congress Bill Proposes a Tax Rebate for E-Bike Purchases
41759 views
Bike Check: Nathan Riddle's Son Is One Lucky Kid
38278 views
Spotted: Pole eMTB Prototype Gets Hucked to Flat
37167 views

29 Comments

  • 24 0
 I like it!!! Bring on Plattekill!!! Ah the good ol' days
  • 2 0
 Really wish bmw had stuck around after their og frames
  • 1 0
 Hell, yes! I remember seeing gaggles of BMW's at Diablo.
  • 4 2
 AKA Splatkill.... I saw someone medevaced off the mountain more times than not when I rode there back in the day.
  • 3 0
 Back in my glory days the BMW racers were the fastest and gnarliest riders. Really happy to see high pivot bikes gaining traction.
  • 1 0
 Nice one
  • 1 0
 That's because they had so much extra gravity on their sides with how heavy those frames were. lol
  • 2 0
 Love it, still miss my old Race Link and have long dreamt of an updated version
  • 1 0
 Any full squish steel (but especially DH) bike with Profile cranks is OK by me.

I also love this PinkBike series - DH Bike Week. Solid work.
  • 2 0
 Added downforce on the Porche to improve handling... Coolcoolcoolcoolcool.
  • 2 0
 Rad, and the same colour as my Racelink that I still have.
  • 2 1
 Love seeing those old school style DH cranks, along with the vintage Porsche.
  • 1 0
 I still have an early BMW stem. Solid block of alumininiuminum. I'd be interested to know a bit more about the 911.
  • 3 1
 If there is not a pubic hair in the frame I am not interested.
  • 2 1
 ???????
  • 1 0
 Enough with Gulf Racing paint schemes but those Profile bmx cranks look rad on that bike!! I’m digging it.-
  • 1 0
 PLEASE someone make a reliable 2x drive train. Seems like literally everything else is coming back around.
  • 1 0
 Beautiful frame love it!
So should I respray my bike to Match my car or car to match my bike?
  • 2 0
 Fucking Rad!
  • 1 0
 Holy moly, keening for dh bike right now. This one!
  • 1 0
 So, what happened with BMW? Inquiring minds want to know.
  • 1 0
 Frame is awesome, color is awesome, car is awesome...
  • 1 0
 This thing is beautiful. I love the industrial aesthetic.
  • 1 0
 DH bike week? I'm in, and I want this thing.
  • 1 0
 If wasn't there that Porsche, bike would looks so bad Big Grin
  • 1 0
 You’ve got to test it!
  • 1 0
 thaat thing is sexxy
  • 1 1
 pffffuuuuuuaaaarghhh... nnnnggh

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv23 0.009646
Mobile Version of Website