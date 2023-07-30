Torquato Testa Dislocates & Breaks Hip in Joyride Crash

I was 1 trick away from the best run of my life but the day got me… get up at 7, practice in the morning, nerve wrecking all day without knowing if we were dropping or not, just 1 run count at the end of an intense week… This is too much for me, my body gave up completely before the last jump where I couldn’t pedal strong enough to clean the jump, landing basically on the back of the landing… Dislocated and broken hip and I’m in hospital for surgery right now. I learn the lesson another time: feel your body and mind first, contest is not the priority. — Torquato Testa