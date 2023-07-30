Torquato Testa Dislocates & Breaks Hip in Joyride Crash

Red Bull Joyride was one for the ages, with the big names throwing down and leaving us impressed, but none made us talk more than Torquato Testa. The rider, who for years has seemed to be just on the cusp of breaking through to serious freeride success, put down what looked like a flawless run with enough tricks to put him seriously in the running. Then, almost at the bottom, he came up short on a jump and slammed onto the ground. He's in stable condition, and thankfully could be seen moving and waving to the crowd as he was moved off the hill, but remains in the hospital at the time of this writing and will undergo surgery. Find his run here
|I was 1 trick away from the best run of my life but the day got me… get up at 7, practice in the morning, nerve wrecking all day without knowing if we were dropping or not, just 1 run count at the end of an intense week… This is too much for me, my body gave up completely before the last jump where I couldn’t pedal strong enough to clean the jump, landing basically on the back of the landing… Dislocated and broken hip and I’m in hospital for surgery right now. I learn the lesson another time: feel your body and mind first, contest is not the priority.—Torquato Testa
We at Pinkbike have been devastated to see his crash, especially at a moment that had so much potential to show what he's made of in the bike world. We wish him all the best in his recovery and look forward to seeing him back on the bike before too long.
I guess they also have those mats which are used to protect skiers who crash into lift masts. Those would probably already help alot..