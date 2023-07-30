Torquato Testa Dislocates & Breaks Hip in Joyride Crash

Jul 30, 2023
by Alicia Leggett  
photo
Torquato Testa, on the ground when we'd all rather him be in the finish corral.

Red Bull Joyride was one for the ages, with the big names throwing down and leaving us impressed, but none made us talk more than Torquato Testa. The rider, who for years has seemed to be just on the cusp of breaking through to serious freeride success, put down what looked like a flawless run with enough tricks to put him seriously in the running. Then, almost at the bottom, he came up short on a jump and slammed onto the ground. He's in stable condition, and thankfully could be seen moving and waving to the crowd as he was moved off the hill, but remains in the hospital at the time of this writing and will undergo surgery. Find his run here.


bigquotesI was 1 trick away from the best run of my life but the day got me… get up at 7, practice in the morning, nerve wrecking all day without knowing if we were dropping or not, just 1 run count at the end of an intense week… This is too much for me, my body gave up completely before the last jump where I couldn’t pedal strong enough to clean the jump, landing basically on the back of the landing… Dislocated and broken hip and I’m in hospital for surgery right now. I learn the lesson another time: feel your body and mind first, contest is not the priority.Torquato Testa

We at Pinkbike have been devastated to see his crash, especially at a moment that had so much potential to show what he's made of in the bike world. We wish him all the best in his recovery and look forward to seeing him back on the bike before too long.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Injuries Torquato Testa Crankworx 2023 Crankworx Whistler 2023


Author Info:
alicialeggett avatar

Member since Jun 19, 2015
699 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Final Results from the Downhill at Crankworx Whistler 2023
49948 views
25 Race Bikes from the Downhill at Crankworx Whistler 2023
41436 views
Review: Devinci Chainsaw - Primed for the Bike Park
40496 views
First Ride: Frameworks Racing Trail Bike Prototype - Crankworx Whistler 2023
39079 views
Randoms Round 2 - Crankworx Whistler 2023
38673 views
Dangerholm's Quest to Build the World's Lightest eMTB
34680 views
Replay: Red Bull Joyride - Crankworx Whistler 2023
34367 views
Spotted: Privateer's Prototype 161 Enduro Bike
33467 views

16 Comments
  • 6 0
 Tanto ammmore a Toto, una run veramente bella. Il finale ha spezzato in due anche noi a casa. Ma che vita sarebbe senza la solita sfiga che ti colpisce mentre stai avendo un meritato successo?
  • 5 0
 That crash looked horrendous in the live stream. Healing vibes bro.
  • 2 0
 Looked horrible in person…killed the stoke for sure. Was pretty clear they told the riders they would only get one run but played it like there would be 2 on the broadcast. Should have post poned till Sunday.
  • 3 0
 Broken hips suck! All the best for a solid recovery.
  • 1 0
 Damn, that’s HARSH! Healing vibes bro, you’ll be back! Like a warrior.
  • 3 5
 Thoughts on catch nets for these massive jumps? I personally feel like with these jumps getting so big a full case could be deadly. Just putting that out there.
  • 3 5
 They are starting to feel more like stunts and less like tricks.
  • 3 0
 Looking at the crashes i've seen in slopestyle so far, catch nets would not be the way to go. They need to have some slack and dynamic part. But in a case like this, a layer of mats (thinking of e.g. the big, 60cm gymnastics mats) would be a very easy option.
I guess they also have those mats which are used to protect skiers who crash into lift masts. Those would probably already help alot..
  • 3 6
 Only slopestyle rider with the balls to speak up about these venues sandbagging the riders ( remember he also spoke up at that winter event a few years ago) they'll probably give him another pp slap for this; cowards
  • 5 0
 He crashed, his issue. How is it the organizers fault? Yes it does suck and I hate it for him. Wishing him all the healing vibes I possibly can. That said, his choice to enter the event Pro level competition is just that.... Pro level competition. That comes with pressure. If you can't handle it, don't go pro and just do Instagram edits. He's an excellent writer so he shouldn't have any issues there either. I'll wait my downvotes
  • 1 0
 @bman33: you're right he should comply with the gag order like the rest of them
  • 1 0
 That was an awful crash.
Below threshold threads are hidden





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.205915
Mobile Version of Website