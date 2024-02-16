Torquato Testa Signs For NS Bikes

PRESS RELEASE: NS Bikes

In 2012, I was already using their parts, with their sister brand Octane One! For me, It is an honour to become part of such an iconic brand, through which the biggest names in this sport have been there! — Torquato Testa Aka Toto

We are proud to welcome another top rider from the freeride world to the NS Bikes family. We have always been fans of Toto's unique style and personality. What’s more, he is not just a competitor, but a true ambassador of the sport sharing the vision of our STAY TRUE philosophy. — Szymon Kobylinski – CEO, NS Brand Manager

Torquato Testa aka "Toto" was the first promoter of freeride in Italy. He started pursuing freeride back in 2009, where he started competing as an amateur in the Chatel mountain style.After discovering dirtjumping from videos, he started riding a lot of skatepark. This combination of freeride/skatepark made the learning curve so quick that after he started competing in 2012, he became one of the most consistent riders in Crankworx in just a few years. Several podiums later saw him end up in third in the FMB overall world tour ranking in 2019.His passion for the sport brought him to open a public dirt jump park in 2017 in his hometown, Monza, and his association numbers than 800 registered riders every year!From 2019, "Toto" started creating YouTube videos, putting in a big effort to create a totally different vision from a “regular” mtb channel. Today, also a commentator on Red Bull TV, he has almost 400,000 subscribers, being one of the top bike channels in the world. His passion for extreme sports doesn’t stop at mountain biking - he loves skiing, motocross, racing cars and everything that gets the heart pumping!