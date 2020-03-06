Torquato Testa to Miss Rotorua Slopestyle Due to Coronavirus Self Isolation

Mar 6, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  

Torquato Testa will miss the Crankworx Rotorua slopestyle finals on Saturday after being asked to self-isolate by the New Zealand Ministry of Health. New regulations protecting against the spread of Coronavirus mean that he is currently holed up in his hotel room and could be there for up to 14 days. New Zealand currently has four cases of Coronavirus, however it is protecting itself against visitors from countries such as Italy where Coronavirus has infected nearly 4,000 people and killed more than 100.

Testa says he is totally healthy and not showing any symptoms of the disease but has been asked to self isolate as the disease can incubate within a body but still be passed on. The Italian rider called the New Zealand embassy before he left Italy and was told he would be fine to enter. Torquato then left Italy on March 1 and passed through border security on March 3. He was at the Crankworx site on March 4 for dual slalom practice with Stefano Dolfin, a rider who traveled with him, however they were both asked to leave the site and return to their hotel room.

Initial recommendations published on March 2, asked anyone who flew out of Italy into New Zealand after March 3 to self-isolate for 14 days, which would not have affected Torquato. However, new regulations published on March 4 stated: "anyone arriving in New Zealand who has returned from mainland China, Iran, northern Italy or the Republic of Korea (excluding airport transit), or been in close contact with someone confirmed with COVID-19 in the last 14 days is being asked to self-isolate." The full regulations can be found here.

Torquato Testa on his way to second place.
Testa on his way to 2nd place at the 2017 Crankworx Rotorua slopestyle.

Torquato has since spoken to the Italian embassy in New Zealand to try and reverse the decision but has now received word from Dr Phil Shoemack, Medical Officer of Health for the Bay of Plenty, that confirmed he must self-isolate and not attend public gatherings. It has come as a big blow for Testa who battled his way up to the top 3 in the Crankworx Slopestyle rankings last year after 10 years of competing, guaranteeing himself an automatic invitation to all stops this year. He also fears the impact it will have on his sponsorship contracts after being forced to miss one of the three biggest events of his year.

bigquotesDidn’t want to post this but I have to: we are in Rotorua for Crankworx WE ARE TOTALLY HEALTHY but we are forced to stay in self-isolation in our hotel room from about 2 days because of new Corona Virus New Zealand prescriptions. FOR NOW, WE CAN NOT TAKE PART TO ANY EVENTS HERE!

We already contact the Italian Embassy that agreed with us but not the NZ Ministry of Health. This entire situation feels unreal because feels like to be discriminated only because I come from Italy while Corona Virus is a Worldwide problem NOT ONLY OF ITALIANS!!!! Tomorrow could be you: Germans, French, Swiss, Americans...Torquato Testa

bigquotes“This is a very unfortunate situation. We have been in close contact with the athletes to offer support to them during this time.”Julia Montague, Communications Manager at Crankworx


Regions in Article
Italy, Rotorua

Posted In:
Racing and Events Industry News Coronavirus Crankworx Crankworx Rotorua 2020


24 Comments

  • 31 0
 He is a sick rider.
  • 5 0
 I wonder if his steez is infectious?
  • 4 1
 too soon ;-)
  • 19 0
 Not sure if I would consider this xenophobic as he claims, but a big bummer nonetheless.
  • 2 0
 I thought the only people who discriminate Italians are the Russian mobsters in US
  • 12 0
 “This is a very unfortunate situation. We have been in close contact with the athletes to offer support to them during this time.”

Close contact? Sounds dangerous.
  • 10 0
 It is reasonable to quarantine people from areas of high risk. Even though you may not have symptoms, you still may be a carrier of the coronavirus and can still transmit it.
  • 7 1
 Our VP, who is the leading expert on the topic says that you just need to pray harder! Also our brilliant Pres says that the WHO is over-inflating the danger and death rate....it's basically just a light sneeze and chest tickle. Seems like if you just pray you will be fine. Amirite? Good luck boomers....
  • 6 1
 Torquato Testa, world health VS your entry in Crankworx, get a grip mate and see the bigger picture, grow up !
  • 4 0
 Italy should have been smart like the US and just not tested many people. Profit.
  • 1 0
 It's the what if factor. What if there was a carrier on any one of the planes he flew to NZ? What if he is a carrier? What if he infected every single slope style rider and they all died? {a bit extreme circumstance, but we're playing the what if game here}

It's not always about the me me me... Sometimes you have to take one for the team, and sometimes in doing so you have do something that inconveniences you. Here he is only concerned about himself. What if he infected a baby?

And if he were to get sick he'd have the full support of the NZ health care system and not have to pay a dime.

Until the health authorities know more about this virus, then we as a population have to tread on the cautious side of the line.

Hopefully this will blow over like SARS, but indicators are that SARS pales in comparison so who knows?
  • 3 0
 Bring Max in as the last second decision, c'mon guys
  • 3 0
 Why wouldn't just test them? Done.
  • 3 0
 I don't think the tests are very reliable
  • 2 0
 Can't he just compete with an N95 mask or something? ....it is an outdoor event after all.
  • 1 0
 very unfortunate post of him - I understand his disappointment, but as public figure he should have slept over this and it also is just incorrect
  • 2 1
 Yeah...but he's already been there and interacted with people. This seems a bit overboard. Just give him the test.
  • 1 0
 Most of the folks that were in 14 day quarantine cane back to California infected two days later..
  • 1 0
 Who will be the first bike company to come out with a mask! LOL
  • 1 0
 the real cure to the 'rona virus is mtbing!
  • 1 1
 I’d hope they send the hotel bill to the NZ health ministry or NZ embassy for this yes then no BS.
  • 1 0
 Sucks!
  • 1 2
 There is no point in wearing a face mask at all if you wear it like that.
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



