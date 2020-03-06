Torquato Testa to Miss Rotorua Slopestyle Due to Coronavirus Self Isolation

Torquato Testa will miss the Crankworx Rotorua slopestyle finals on Saturday after being asked to self-isolate by the New Zealand Ministry of Health. New regulations protecting against the spread of Coronavirus mean that he is currently holed up in his hotel room and could be there for up to 14 days. New Zealand currently has four cases of Coronavirus, however it is protecting itself against visitors from countries such as Italy where Coronavirus has infected nearly 4,000 people and killed more than 100.
Testa says he is totally healthy and not showing any symptoms of the disease but has been asked to self isolate as the disease can incubate within a body but still be passed on. The Italian rider called the New Zealand embassy before he left Italy and was told he would be fine to enter. Torquato then left Italy on March 1 and passed through border security on March 3. He was at the Crankworx site on March 4 for dual slalom practice with Stefano Dolfin, a rider who traveled with him, however they were both asked to leave the site and return to their hotel room. Initial recommendations
published on March 2, asked anyone who flew out of Italy into New Zealand after March 3 to self-isolate for 14 days, which would not have affected Torquato. However, new regulations published on March 4 stated: "anyone arriving in New Zealand who has returned from mainland China, Iran, northern Italy or the Republic of Korea (excluding airport transit), or been in close contact with someone confirmed with COVID-19 in the last 14 days
is being asked to self-isolate." The full regulations can be found here
.
Torquato has since spoken to the Italian embassy in New Zealand to try and reverse the decision but has now received word from Dr Phil Shoemack, Medical Officer of Health for the Bay of Plenty, that confirmed he must self-isolate and not attend public gatherings. It has come as a big blow for Testa who battled his way up to the top 3 in the Crankworx Slopestyle rankings last year after 10 years of competing, guaranteeing himself an automatic invitation to all stops this year. He also fears the impact it will have on his sponsorship contracts after being forced to miss one of the three biggest events of his year.
|Didn’t want to post this but I have to: we are in Rotorua for Crankworx WE ARE TOTALLY HEALTHY but we are forced to stay in self-isolation in our hotel room from about 2 days because of new Corona Virus New Zealand prescriptions. FOR NOW, WE CAN NOT TAKE PART TO ANY EVENTS HERE!
We already contact the Italian Embassy that agreed with us but not the NZ Ministry of Health. This entire situation feels unreal because feels like to be discriminated only because I come from Italy while Corona Virus is a Worldwide problem NOT ONLY OF ITALIANS!!!! Tomorrow could be you: Germans, French, Swiss, Americans...—Torquato Testa
|“This is a very unfortunate situation. We have been in close contact with the athletes to offer support to them during this time.”—Julia Montague, Communications Manager at Crankworx
Close contact? Sounds dangerous.
It's not always about the me me me... Sometimes you have to take one for the team, and sometimes in doing so you have do something that inconveniences you. Here he is only concerned about himself. What if he infected a baby?
And if he were to get sick he'd have the full support of the NZ health care system and not have to pay a dime.
Until the health authorities know more about this virus, then we as a population have to tread on the cautious side of the line.
Hopefully this will blow over like SARS, but indicators are that SARS pales in comparison so who knows?
