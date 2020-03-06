Torquato Testa to Miss Rotorua Slopestyle Due to Coronavirus Self Isolation

Didn’t want to post this but I have to: we are in Rotorua for Crankworx WE ARE TOTALLY HEALTHY but we are forced to stay in self-isolation in our hotel room from about 2 days because of new Corona Virus New Zealand prescriptions. FOR NOW, WE CAN NOT TAKE PART TO ANY EVENTS HERE!



We already contact the Italian Embassy that agreed with us but not the NZ Ministry of Health. This entire situation feels unreal because feels like to be discriminated only because I come from Italy while Corona Virus is a Worldwide problem NOT ONLY OF ITALIANS!!!! Tomorrow could be you: Germans, French, Swiss, Americans... — Torquato Testa