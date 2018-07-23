Torquato Testa Wins Saalbach's GlemmRide 2018

GlemmRide Slopestyle 2018 Podium (Left to Right): Thomas Genon, Torquato Testa & Bernd Winkler

Exactly 7 days after finishing second at the Big White Invitational Slopestyle and winning a FMB Wildcard to Red Bull Joyride, ROSE Rad Squad rider Torquato Testa climbed the top step on the podium of GlemmRide Slopestyle, held in Saalbach Hinterglemm, Austria, beating defending champion Thomas Genon.

Backflip Tailwhip executed to perfection

ToTo before and after, waiting for his final score to come in

Road gaps always call for some steeze. Jakub Vencl delivers

Jakub Vencl sends a big unturndown over the last GlemmRide Slopestyle course jump

Styling it up on the stepup, Lukas Knopf opts for a tailwhip

Alex Cahill and Sam Pilgrim look on as Lukas Knopf hits the boner log with a 360