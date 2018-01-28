Torquato Testa's Run That Didn't Win White Style 2018 - Video

The contest was a battle and the last 4 riders that got to the semi finals (me, Simon Pages, Antonin Honore, and Frank Paulin) weren’t paid, while from 5 to 8 place got their money.



When the semifinals where starting a really thick fog just came down. We couldn’t see the first jump, so we said that we couldn’t ride with those bad conditions! After 15-20 min waiting they just said to us that the contest was off and we thought that the kept the results of quarterfinals. But, when we were walking down the course the organizer of the event (a guy from Leogang) just came to us screaming “if you don’t ride I will cancel the event and no one will get his prize money and FMB points.”



So we start arguing with this guy for 30 minutes while the fog was getting a bit better, but we where still waiting 40 minutes in the cold. So we just decided to go up and just finish the contest for this guy that was forcing us to ride. We did 4 identical run, without big tricks, just because we weren’t feeling it anymore. The judges gave us different points for the runs, but when we came down the organizer just said to us the the contest was cancelled. — Torquato Testa