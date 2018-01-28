Torquato Testa's Run That Didn't Win White Style 2018 - Video

With a double flip linked straight into a cork 7, Torquato Testa's qualifier run had him in 1st place. Unfortunately fog rolled in and forced the cancellation of the event.
The official press release is here
, but we've seen some conflicting reports
about the top 4 riders choosing not to drop in, and potentially not being awarded prizes.
Keeping in mind that this is just one side of the story, Torquato got back to us with his description of how things unfolded.
Torquato also posted a video of the confrontation
on his Facebook page.
We're waiting to hear back from the organizers and the FMBA, and will update this story once we have more information. In the meantime we're not jumping to conclusions, but it's a bummer to see the year start off on this note.
-White style organizer
here’s the facebook post on it
Yah, I thought not
So it's ok to keep the takings from the gate, but not give the guys who everyone came to see their cut??
#organizerMcDouchebag
If a contest is stopped (riders decision or not) for weather /safety reasons. Then the results should be decided on the placings at that time.....?
