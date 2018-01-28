FMB WORLD TOUR

Torquato Testa's Run That Didn't Win White Style 2018 - Video

Jan 28, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  

With a double flip linked straight into a cork 7, Torquato Testa's qualifier run had him in 1st place. Unfortunately fog rolled in and forced the cancellation of the event.

The official press release is here, but we've seen some conflicting reports about the top 4 riders choosing not to drop in, and potentially not being awarded prizes.

Keeping in mind that this is just one side of the story, Torquato got back to us with his description of how things unfolded.
bigquotesThe contest was a battle and the last 4 riders that got to the semi finals (me, Simon Pages, Antonin Honore, and Frank Paulin) weren’t paid, while from 5 to 8 place got their money.

When the semifinals where starting a really thick fog just came down. We couldn’t see the first jump, so we said that we couldn’t ride with those bad conditions! After 15-20 min waiting they just said to us that the contest was off and we thought that the kept the results of quarterfinals. But, when we were walking down the course the organizer of the event (a guy from Leogang) just came to us screaming “if you don’t ride I will cancel the event and no one will get his prize money and FMB points.”

So we start arguing with this guy for 30 minutes while the fog was getting a bit better, but we where still waiting 40 minutes in the cold. So we just decided to go up and just finish the contest for this guy that was forcing us to ride. We did 4 identical run, without big tricks, just because we weren’t feeling it anymore. The judges gave us different points for the runs, but when we came down the organizer just said to us the the contest was cancelled.Torquato Testa
Torquato also posted a video of the confrontation on his Facebook page.

We're waiting to hear back from the organizers and the FMBA, and will update this story once we have more information. In the meantime we're not jumping to conclusions, but it's a bummer to see the year start off on this note.

35 Comments

  • + 37
 Without knowing anything about what happened this headline is quite confusing
  • + 16
 It's meant to be intriguing... it worked on me and apparently you as well lol.
  • + 10
 Yeah, from not being there, it’s hard to call, although I do hear a lot of negativity about how these freestyle contests are run. I totally get why a lot of these guys get fed up.
  • + 1
 @millsr4: it most certainly did. Was kinda hoping for another judging disaster. Or more the drama behind it
  • + 3
 Organizer acted like a jackass and gave money to the wrong people, this is going to blow up in his face.
  • + 1
 @Keyboardkilla: He gave money to the right people, just not all of the right people. 5-8th place received money, as they should have done, it's just 1-4 haven't received any
  • + 1
 @Joebohobo: I’m well aware of the situation... if you couldn’t tell by the context, I was insinuating that the top four should have gotten money if anything, not the bottom four
  • + 20
 "Dance puppets, DANCE!!!!"

-White style organizer
  • + 11
 m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=1557606947610499&id=742653735772495&refsrc=http%3A%2F%2Finstagram.com%2F&_rdr
here’s the facebook post on it
  • + 1
 Can someone please post a link to the video that I can watch without a facebook account. Don't have facebook.
  • + 2
 @abzillah: www.facebook.com/torquatotestapage/videos/1557606947610499 You don't need FB account to watch that video Smile
  • + 4
 @Smilicito: Thanks! Looks like the guy canceling the event just wants to show how big his dick is.
  • + 1
 @abzillah: Sure, but if you have FB account, than you could read some of the FMB athletes comments on this case Smile
  • + 4
 Rider safety should be Number #1 but clearly the organizers were more concerned about a "show". There is nothing 'unsportsman-like' about how the riders handled this situation. Fog is deadly and anyone who skis/snowboards knows that.
  • + 10
 could you guys also check on a comment by the FMB about this? I would like to hear what they say about this.
  • + 2
 Of course, we’ve reached out to the FBM and the Organizer’s press office and we’ll update this when we hear from them.
  • + 5
 THIS DOESNT MAKE ANY SENSE....I want to hear all sides to the story, and understand who pooped in the organizer's boots. Not paying the top 4, but the bottom 6 gets paid, is messed up...forcing professionals to ride in dangerous conditions seems criminal honestly...It is their livelihood...Seriously, WTF
  • - 1
 Basically no one watches and or gives a a poop about it so we cook up complicated story lines....
  • + 8
 This makes me so angry. The video or the confrontation is disgusting. I really hope this decision gets overturned sharpish!!
  • + 4
 I wonder how much pull sponsors like Red Bull have in things like this? You would think they would be calling this organizer up, since they are plastered all over the event. Reflects poorly on them.
  • + 1
 I hope they get their money back
  • + 3
 very discouraging to hear this news. Its insane how under appreciated and under paid these extreme athletes really are especially risking life and limb but to hear some guy who wouldn't get near those jumps call riders "unsportsman like" that is just disgusting i really hope that guy loses every title he has because that is not how these athletes should be treated. FMB really needs to do something about this
  • + 2
 Risk your life for the entertainment of others or we will subject you to financial violence - the industry. The real reason skaters don't wear helmets is no one will buy your edit.
  • + 1
 ............and this "organizer" then went back to the gate to refund all the spectators their admission fee as they filed out, right??

Yah, I thought notWink

So it's ok to keep the takings from the gate, but not give the guys who everyone came to see their cut??

#organizerMcDouchebag
  • + 2
 Surely
If a contest is stopped (riders decision or not) for weather /safety reasons. Then the results should be decided on the placings at that time.....?
  • + 2
 Absolutely outrageous situation, something needs to happen. Organisers need to know they can't get away with this type of thing.
  • + 4
 They deserve the money!
  • + 1
 Kickin' 2018 off right with a governing body shit show and a call for riders to unionize... again.
  • + 3
 #ridersgotrobbed
  • + 1
 how did they manage to imbed instagram?
  • + 1
 Wtf!?!?
  • + 0
 So clean...gonna be a sick year!
  • + 1
 Sry...didn't read the article just went to insta and watched all his dope ass clips. Those landings and run ins are tight and Testa is perfectly lined up every time...sick. Better get paid, this sucks to hear honestly.

Post a Comment



