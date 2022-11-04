Video: Big Sends and Bigger Crashes in Yoann's Tour de Gnar 2022

TOUR DE GNAR 2022 - This is your crew !!

Steve took a huge slam, concussed, broken collarbone, pneumothorax, broken sternum - Pic Travis Bothner

You should take your sleeves off, it's very liberating.. until I blow myself off at 60km/h on the first line!! hahahaha



-Steve, right before dropping in

Cami is the first woman to join the Tour de Gnar, it was incredible to watch her !! - Pic Stu Costello ride wrap

Tour the gnar was one of the most exiting day of my life. We sent it hard, the vibes were high and the progression was real. The best thing was to have been surrounded by so many rad guys supporting each other!!



- Cami Nogueiraa, Rider

Nate rode every features with such ease and creativity all day, we still don't know if this was on purpose or not haha !! Pic Burke Saunders I9

The tour embodies free-ride mountain biking, a community of riders coming together to send the gnarliest features in the sea to sky in a single day. It’s a unique day and a wild ride, and I can’t wait for next year.



-Nate Spitz, Rider

Peter Salido Became more comfortable as the day went on, incredible young talent

Holy ****! I have never seen or been a part of anything like this before. Seeing those features trailside is one thing, then seeing a group of riders on-site with only a few minutes to decide yay or nay - one of the most impressive things I have ever seen with my own eyes! Thank you Yoann and Steve, for sharing your superpowers with everyone.



-Burke Saunders, Industry Nine

This edition of tour de Gnar was a test in lots of ways.. how many riders can we have? How many features in one day? How gnarly can we go for such a day? Well I guess we've got our answers; despite Steve's crash, it is clear that the level keeps going up, riders are getting more and more comfortable in the uncomfortable, bikes are more reliable than ever and we can now send lots of these gnarly features in a row while being safe. I cannot wait to share what's to come !!! Cheers to the pioneers, cheers to my crew, cheers to the send, big love everyone !!



-Yoann

Lewis Buchanan is one of the most stylish rider I know, beautiful to watch

Cheers to an insane day with an amazing crew of people - Ryan sending it as always

A day on my bike I will never forget! Still pinching myself that I could ride with such a crew and push through such a long day filled with challenges and fun!



-Ryan Rodriguez, Rider

Moto Max is one of the gnarliest riders out there, definitely not afraid to send

Tour De Gnar was one of the most physically and mentally challenging days I might have ever had! The crew that was there was so positive and motivating it was contagious to want to push our limits in one of the best environments! Everyone killed it in their own way and it was sick see!



-Max Grayston - Rider

CJ was the youngest by far, 14 year old - Mark Mathew brought his style to some a gnarliest things he's ever ridden

The crew was insane, it was very neat seeing all the different riding styles and seeing how people approached and conquered the features. Everyone killed it and managed to keep the stoke up all day, thank you to everyone involved for making it so special! (Especially my mom for driving).



-CJ Hauptman, Rider

Aven and Sergi showed up in Whistler bringing a wave of new energy to the crew