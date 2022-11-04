Video: Big Sends and Bigger Crashes in Yoann's Tour de Gnar 2022

TOUR DE GNAR 2022 - This is your crew !!
For its second edition, we wanted to make the TOUR DE GNAR Gnarlier than ever but also way more inclusive with 10 riders on board. With that many people, the time spent to look, analyze and understand each feature is pretty short, if some riders get sketchy, it will play with your mind, and everything could become a complete disaster... we had no idea it was going to turn that way !!
Steve was the first rider to drop into feature #1
and had a huge crash. We invested plenty of time in taking care of Steve. Of course, the vibe became pretty low, and the reality of the high consequences of these features became unavoidably real. After doing a safety check with everyone in our group, we made adjustments for both the first feature as well as our plan for the day. By the time we arrived in Squamish, the vibe became more dynamic; the day was ON!!
Steve took a huge slam, concussed, broken collarbone, pneumothorax, broken sternum - Pic Travis Bothner
|You should take your sleeves off, it's very liberating.. until I blow myself off at 60km/h on the first line!! hahahaha
-Steve, right before dropping in
Cami is the first woman to join the Tour de Gnar, it was incredible to watch her !! - Pic Stu Costello ride wrap
|Tour the gnar was one of the most exiting day of my life. We sent it hard, the vibes were high and the progression was real. The best thing was to have been surrounded by so many rad guys supporting each other!!
- Cami Nogueiraa, Rider
Nate rode every features with such ease and creativity all day, we still don't know if this was on purpose or not haha !! Pic Burke Saunders I9
|The tour embodies free-ride mountain biking, a community of riders coming together to send the gnarliest features in the sea to sky in a single day. It’s a unique day and a wild ride, and I can’t wait for next year.
-Nate Spitz, Rider
Peter Salido Became more comfortable as the day went on, incredible young talent
|Holy ****! I have never seen or been a part of anything like this before. Seeing those features trailside is one thing, then seeing a group of riders on-site with only a few minutes to decide yay or nay - one of the most impressive things I have ever seen with my own eyes! Thank you Yoann and Steve, for sharing your superpowers with everyone.
-Burke Saunders, Industry Nine
I went home that day, drained after 16 hours in the danger zone but completely fulfilled. It was awesome to witness the spirit of each rider, the encouragement, the support, the love, the send, THE SEENNNNNNNND !!!! It was beyond amazing !!
Enjoy the show, everyone
|This edition of tour de Gnar was a test in lots of ways.. how many riders can we have? How many features in one day? How gnarly can we go for such a day? Well I guess we've got our answers; despite Steve's crash, it is clear that the level keeps going up, riders are getting more and more comfortable in the uncomfortable, bikes are more reliable than ever and we can now send lots of these gnarly features in a row while being safe. I cannot wait to share what's to come !!! Cheers to the pioneers, cheers to my crew, cheers to the send, big love everyone !!
-Yoann
Lewis Buchanan is one of the most stylish rider I know, beautiful to watch
The Tour de Gnar is an underground event is a celebration of Freeride in the Sea To Sky, a way to remember all the pioneers of the early MTB days !! We resurrected some old features and created new ones, making this area the perfect playground for progression.
Cheers to an insane day with an amazing crew of people - Ryan sending it as always
|A day on my bike I will never forget! Still pinching myself that I could ride with such a crew and push through such a long day filled with challenges and fun!
-Ryan Rodriguez, Rider
Moto Max is one of the gnarliest riders out there, definitely not afraid to send
|Tour De Gnar was one of the most physically and mentally challenging days I might have ever had! The crew that was there was so positive and motivating it was contagious to want to push our limits in one of the best environments! Everyone killed it in their own way and it was sick see!
-Max Grayston - Rider
CJ was the youngest by far, 14 year old - Mark Mathew brought his style to some a gnarliest things he's ever ridden
|The crew was insane, it was very neat seeing all the different riding styles and seeing how people approached and conquered the features. Everyone killed it and managed to keep the stoke up all day, thank you to everyone involved for making it so special! (Especially my mom for driving).
-CJ Hauptman, Rider
Aven and Sergi showed up in Whistler bringing a wave of new energy to the crew
, you guys sent it all day with such an amazing vibe, no ego, lots of respect for each other. I've never experienced something like that before, and am grateful to each of you.
Thank you to our support crew, and thank you to everyone who contributed to making this edition very special; nothing would have happened without you !!
Thank you to all the brands who supported this year's edition; you guys rock !!
Stevo, don't worry, my man; we will shred again very soon!!!
Presented by INTO THE GNAR
Filmed by Kelsey Toevs
and Liam Wallace
Edited by Liam Wallace
