Video: Tour De Gnar 2023 Official Movie Trailer
Sep 28, 2023
by
Yoann Barelli
5 Comments
Posted In:
Videos
Riding Videos
Tour De Gnar
Author Info:
yoannbarelli
Member since Oct 31, 2014
54 articles
5 Comments
Score
Time
5
0
jsnfschr
(1 hours ago)
Was able to check out some of the features (Gouranga, In n' Out drop, lilypad feature, etc) when I was in Squamish back in April. I can once again confirm that pictures and video never do these things justice. They're all nutty.
[Reply]
4
0
geephlow
(21 hours ago)
"Many baguettes were harmed in the making of this film."
[Reply]
2
0
HadrienButte
(32 mins ago)
That was a fun day. Thank you Yoann and crew for making it happen. cannot wait for next year and excited to see the full vid!
[Reply]
2
0
LucaP
(1 hours ago)
All the broken parts should be accumulated into a pile to eventually become a legacy feature.
[Reply]
1
0
shandtke
(1 hours ago)
Lets gooo
[Reply]
