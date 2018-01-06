Tour de Tahoe: Bikepacking and Fly Fishing in the Sierra Mountains - Video

Tour de Tahoe // Bikepacking and Fly Fishing in the Sierra Mountains





All we wanted to do was catch fish and ride our bikes. We did a lot of the latter. Add in a drivetrain explosion and fifteen stitches and things get interesting. Despite a few hiccups, morale was at an all-time high during our three-day, sixty mile bikepacking and fly fishing trip along the Tahoe Rim Trail. The pace was slow and the fish were non-existent, but the good times were plentiful.