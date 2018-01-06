VIDEOS

Tour de Tahoe: Bikepacking and Fly Fishing in the Sierra Mountains - Video

Jan 6, 2018
by Freehub Magazine  

Tour de Tahoe // Bikepacking and Fly Fishing in the Sierra Mountains

All we wanted to do was catch fish and ride our bikes. We did a lot of the latter. Add in a drivetrain explosion and fifteen stitches and things get interesting. Despite a few hiccups, morale was at an all-time high during our three-day, sixty mile bikepacking and fly fishing trip along the Tahoe Rim Trail. The pace was slow and the fish were non-existent, but the good times were plentiful.


Freehub Magazine Issue 8.4, the Adventure & Escape Issue, is on sale now. Inside you'll find stories from around the globe, whether it be bump starting vans in New Zealand or a moment of clarity with Thomas Vanderham. Let the writing and photography in Issue 8.4 carry you through the cold, chilly nights of winter, and inspire your next adventures in the coming year.

Pinkbike readers save 40% on a subscription to Freehub Magazine with our Pinkbike Shared Reader Discount.

MENTIONS: @FreehubMag


Must Read This Week
The Outlier - The Full Story of the Wild Insolent DH Bike
67143 views
Sam Pilgrim Signs with Haibike
66817 views
Caroline Buchanan Injured in Car Crash
42603 views
Humbled: Mike Levy vs Richie Rude in the Gym - Video
39175 views
Racing Rumors 2.0 - What's Left
38195 views
Danny Hart Joins Madison Saracen For 2018
36700 views
Josh Bryceland and Josh Lewis Sign With Royal Racing
36058 views
Team CRC Mavic Leave Downhill Racing to Focus on Enduro
34476 views

46 Comments

  • + 6
 Where's the footage of them spending half the day untangling their fishing line from bushes? Or has that just been my experience fishing?
  • + 4
 The number one reason why I've never understood how drinking and fishing go together. I have a hard enough time keeping that s*** untangled sober.
  • + 2
 @properp: Its called "fishing as an excuse to be drinking". I don't believe much actual fishing is happening.
  • + 1
 @SansFeeling: agreed. If I go fishing it's so I can get something good and tasty to eat. Possibly have one drink with my fish but never spend the day drinking while fishing.
  • + 1
 @properp: alcohol lowers your “screw it” threshold. Plus if you bring some Heineken and Coronas, you already have fishy brews in your cooler. Its a win-win!
  • + 4
 The first bike packing trip that's ever looked interesting to me. Kudos to you guys for shredding while fully loaded. Good thing your bike skills are better than your fishing skills. Well maybe with the exception of the number 15.
  • + 6
 bikepacking is the new enduro
  • + 0
 Bike-duro
  • + 1
 Yah. It's confusing to see it become so popular
  • + 1
 but goggles
  • + 1
 Fly fishing is the new anodized purple.
  • + 4
 IMHO Mount Rose to Spooner is one of the most bueatiful rides in the world.
  • + 1
 Very cool stuff! Hucking the tables of Corral trail on a mostly laden bikepack bike is nuts!! Technically everything they rode and fished was in the Carson Spur, not the true Sierra Nevada. But, who's counting. Flame away.
  • + 0
 The lakes basin area is a superior area for bikepacking and the fishing is much better. I have bike/backpacked both areas. You've got the Downieville downhill access in the lakes basin and the brook trout (actually a char,) will practically jump into your fry pan fishing the many lakes in the area.. Do you want solitude ? good luck finding that around Tahoe. The lakes basin area ? easy to get away from all the Tourons.. (tourist morons) The riding is better in the lakes basin area above Graeagle.. much more technical riding opportunites and just a short drive from the Truckee area.

The Tahoe flume trail and lake Marlette are the bomb though...nothing against the Tahoe rim trail, I just prefer the Lakes basin/Sierra Buttes area much mo betta... more pucker factor=more fun!
  • + 1
 Very nice trip and amazing landscape. Sorry you didn't catch any fish but the drone shot explains why. Fish aren't hanging out in the shallow swampy end of the lake.
  • + 1
 Same some room for the food in Truckee... kinda crazy how a town so small can have so many good spots to grub
  • + 1
 Moody's is good, bar gets pretty rowdy in a good way!
  • + 1
 Taco’s Jalisco-Truckee

Truly legit mexican food. Reminds me of local food around Puerto Vallarta.
  • + 1
 These are my home trails. Will deefinitely have to get something like this in the works for late spring.
  • + 1
 Is that Corral at 4:38? Big props to TAMBA and SBTS people for the hard work and time you guys put in!
  • + 1
 *guys and gals. Can’t forget the ladies (most of whom outshred me by a country mile)!
  • + 1
 I’m doing that! I live right there.
  • + 1
 Tell me how I get to Tahoe!!!
  • + 1
 Can I take my trail dog on these? Anyone know?
  • + 1
 No dogs, unfortunately people don't pick up their dog's poop, or worse they bag it then throw it off the side of the trail.
  • + 1
 Tahoe is such a killer playground.... I gotta make the move!
  • - 1
 sierra means mountains, so you guys are out in the mountains mountains. sick video, way to roll with the punches
  • + 1
 Kinda like "Queso Cheese" at Chipcoli -Cheese Cheese -pisses me off. ATM Machine
  • - 2
 Are the sierra mountains near the Sierra Nevada mountains? Is it because they don't have much snow and thats why they're just being called Sierra?
  • + 2
 I think they're the same
  • + 2
 They are the same, people refer to the Sierra Nevada mountain range as "The Sierras" often.
  • + 1
 This was likely filmed last summer or fall.
  • + 1
 Same range. Spanish for "Snow-covered Sawtooths" BTW in Spanish a chainsaw is a motosierra. The are snow-covered in winter and quite a few peaks are over 11,000 feet.
  • + 1
 @yeti951sd Going to assume your not originally from California. @tgent answer is on point!

Although with the way this season is going, this literally could have been filmed two weeks ago.
  • + 1
 Technically everything they rode is in the Carson Spur. The small offshoot of the Sierra Nevada Mountains that separates Lake Tahoe from the valleys of the Great Basin, Reno, Carson City and the Carson Valley. East of Tahoe.
  • + 1
 @tgent: I think it's the Californians wanting to claim them for themselves. It's a conspiracy I tell ya! I grew up in Carson City at the base of this mountain range, nobody from Nevada calls right that, it's always been "Sierra Nevada Mountains"
  • + 1
 @Duderz7: Actually, you are entirely correct. The reason that all of the Sierra Nevada range (except for the Carson Spur) is located within CA is due to the drawing of the state in 1850. The government made sure to include all of the prime natural resources into CA jurisdiction (i.e. Sierra Nevada for mineral resources and lumber, lumber on the north coast, and CO River boundary in the very south-east of the state). Keep in mind that at this time nobody even lived in Nevada. Nobody saw the state of Nevada to be fit for agriculture, that's why to this day it is almost entirely federal land. The only thing Nevada had at the time was the Silver Mines known as the Comstock Lode. Comstock allowed Nevada to become a state. Reason why the two populated area should of Nevada are within a rock's throw from CA!
  • + 0
 All the people hating on CA.after Marin article, enjoy this one.
  • + 0
 CA only gets what it deserves. Which is very sad because the state is such a beautiful one. Maybe some change in your elected officials would do the state wonders. On the opposite end of the spectrum I can think of 420 reasons to visit Cali. I just don't want to live there anymore and deal with the idiocracy of day-to-day life.
  • - 1
 The Nevada side of Tahoe is better anyways!
  • - 3
 @properp: true, but you have to remember, there are all kinds of people here not just mindless liberals.
  • + 0
 Packduro
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.043213
Mobile Version of Website