Tour de Tahoe: Bikepacking and Fly Fishing in the Sierra Mountains - Video

Tour de Tahoe // Bikepacking and Fly Fishing in the Sierra Mountains
All we wanted to do was catch fish and ride our bikes. We did a lot of the latter. Add in a drivetrain explosion and fifteen stitches and things get interesting. Despite a few hiccups, morale was at an all-time high during our three-day, sixty mile bikepacking and fly fishing trip along the Tahoe Rim Trail. The pace was slow and the fish were non-existent, but the good times were plentiful.
Freehub Magazine Issue 8.4, the Adventure & Escape Issue, is on sale now. Inside you'll find stories from around the globe, whether it be bump starting vans in New Zealand or a moment of clarity with Thomas Vanderham. Let the writing and photography in Issue 8.4 carry you through the cold, chilly nights of winter, and inspire your next adventures in the coming year.
The Tahoe flume trail and lake Marlette are the bomb though...nothing against the Tahoe rim trail, I just prefer the Lakes basin/Sierra Buttes area much mo betta... more pucker factor=more fun!
Truly legit mexican food. Reminds me of local food around Puerto Vallarta.
Although with the way this season is going, this literally could have been filmed two weeks ago.
