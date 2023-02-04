Tour de Whakarewarewa: 230 Kilometers In 30 Hours For The Ultimate Sufferfest

"My approach to this mission was completely different to Jesse. I didn't change anything on my bike, kept my second hand DH casing tires on and cushcore in. I didn't plan this ride for months, I thought about it a few weeks before and was like "yeah, ill do that". However we both have the same mindset about pushing our bodies, and it was really cool to be joined by someone for a change. I think the coolest thing about the ride was the unknown. We didn't know how far it was going to be, how high we were going to climb, or how long it was going to take. We were pioneering a new feat. I loved every second of it and cannot wait for my next mission".