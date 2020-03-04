Tourism North East in Australia Invites Mountain Bikers to Roll On Back to Victoria's High Country

Mar 4, 2020
by Matt White  
Ride High Country

by mattwhite7575
PRESS RELEASE: Tourism North East

We have launched a brand new campaign - #RollOnBack - to spread the word that Victoria’s High Country is open and ready to welcome riders back to Australia’s premier cycling destination, following devastating bushfires this summer.

The campaign features a video starring former world MTB champion and Ride High Country Ambassador, Paul van der Ploeg encouraging visitors to #RollOnBack and start planning a cycling holiday to the region.


While key Ride High Country cycle destinations, including Bright, Beechworth, Mansfield, Mt Buller and Falls Creek were not physically impacted by the recent bushfires, the economic damage across the region was extreme.

If you are an avid reader of Pinkbike, you'll know that the High Country is home to 7 world class mountain bike parks plus we also have the largest rail trail network in the Southern Hemisphere, Australia’s toughest road climbs and more gravel grinding than just about anywhere else on the continent. There’s something for every cyclist of any ability or preferred riding style, with amazing food, wine, craft beer, accommodation in pretty, historic towns and stunning, Insta Worthy scenery around every corner.

The region is also host to several major cycling events, including the Australian MTB National Champs in Bright next week, from 11-15 March. Details can be found here.

There's no better time to #RollOnBack to Victoria's High Country.



Regions in Article
Australia

Posted In:
Travel


