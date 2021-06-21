Tracey Hannah Injures ACL after Crashing at the Crankworx Innsbruck Downhill

Jun 21, 2021
by Ed Spratt  

Tracey Hannah has sustained an ACL injury after crashing during her race run at the Crankworx Innsbruck Downhill.

The crash ended her week in Innsbruck during her finals run of the Downhill and has caused damage to her ACL. Tracey will now be staying in Innsbruck to consult with a surgeon about the next steps for treatment and recovery.

bigquotesAfter an amazing week riding at Crankworx I crashed on Sunday in my race run and damaged my ACL. I’m staying in Innsbruck this week to consult with a surgeon about what’s next. I didn’t lose my voice so I’ll still be yelling in the commentary box at the next World Cup in France. Thanks to the UR Team for taking care of me. Tracey Hannah


bigquotesWe are bummed to announce that after her crash at Crankworx DH, Tracey Hannah sustained an ACL injury. She is in good hands here in Innsbruck and should get operated soon. Tracey is a true warrior and will get back stronger from this. Send her all the positive healing vibes! UR Team

We're wishing Tracey a speedy recovery and hope to see her back riding soon.

