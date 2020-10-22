Tracey Hannah to Stop Racing UCI World Cups After Lousa & Set New Goals

Tracey Hannah announces that she will stop racing the UCI World Cup circuit after the 2020 season but will still keep competing.

Tracey is only putting a stop at racing world cups and will be taking part in other race series, fun events and do special media projects. So far over her world cup career, Tracey stood on the podium 43 times, grabbed six World Championships medals, one junior rainbow jersey, an overall elite downhill World Cup champion title, and maybe more to come in a couple of days.

Here’s what Tracey has to say:

bigquotesAfter 9 years racing for the UR Team I have decided to stop racing World Cups. It is not a decision I have taken lightly. I joined the team when I was 22 years old, Fabien took me on with no expectations and zero pressure. During my first year on the team I won the first round of the World Cup series in South Africa. I was having an amazing first season on a pro team. At the 6th round I crashed hard and was seriously injured, I broke my femur, collarbone and had some internal injuries. Within the same 12 months I would go on to break my collarbone 2 more times.

Ever since the moment I had a pro ride I have never wanted and never have given less than the best I possibly can. I have battled fear, injury, disappointment, insecurity, and failure to get up, keep going and be competitive for the podium. For the past few years I have had constant full time coaching and a weekly training schedule, most of my off season is spent “not doing” things so that I don’t get injured, sprain something or lose the ability to be able to perform 100% in training. It has come to the point where I am not in a place to give entirely everything in me to this level of racing anymore. It is an extremely high stress environment and I have high expectations and put pressure on myself at every single race to perform. To be one of the best in the world consistently takes meticulous weekly preparation that lasts over a span of sometimes, several off-seasons. Each season you learn something new, something that you only have the chance to train for during the next training time, every race you go into details about what went right, what went wrong and how can I better myself.

My ultimate goal in racing was to win a World Cup Overall Championship, I have done this and it is something I will never forget. I would have loved to win an elite World Title, each and every single World Champs I have raced I gave the most I could give on that day, in that run, for that moment. My World championship was Cairns 2017, even though I did my absolute best I didn’t take home the gold medal, but I felt the rainbow that day.

I have only ever been on one Pro team and the UR Team is it. It has been an amazing 9 years racing World Cups with the team, we have been through extreme highs and lows, injuries and strengths, great times and the worst times, we’ve shed many tears and much champagne. I am so thankful to Fabien for giving me a chance 9 years ago and never giving up when I went through the worst injury of my career, bad results and emotional lows, he is the hardest worker I have ever met and has been the best team manager I could have asked for.

Thank you to his wife Magalie, the second hardest worker I have ever met, thank you for being the most dedicated helper on the team. None of my results would have been a reality without teamwork.

Thanks to all the staff past and present for making our dreams possible. This is not the end, I will continue riding next season, 2021 marks my 10th year with the UR Team and we are working on a program where I will continue racing at more fun events such as all Crankworx disciplines, Sea otter dual slalom, Masters of Dirt and other popular events.

Hopefully the global health situation gets better and will allow me to engage with more riders and fans around the world. I'm also going to work on coaching to be able to transfer what I have learnt and help more riders to reach their full potential. Finally, I'm still planning on sending it and I'm going to work on some special media projects to show this aspect of my riding.


photo credit: Dave Trumpore, Ross Bell, Victor Lucas and Jules Langeard

Here’s a few words from Fabien Cousinié, the team owner:

bigquotesIt has been a pleasure and an honor to be part of Tracey's career and see her evolve from a semi-pro racer to an international rider and team leader. I still remember like yesterday when I flew to Brisbane in 2012 to bring Tracey's first bike. She was working a full-time job, training hard after work, the whole city and trails were flooded and it was not a problem at all for her to go shred hard and film under the monsoon.

Having a rider as motivated and as committed as Tracey made it easy to keep pushing years after years. Tracey has impressed me with her ability to come back after so many injuries but also to learn how to avoid injuries in the last few years. I'm of course extremely proud of Tracey’s 2019 world cup title riding fast when she needed and staying healthy and focus through 8 rounds but I'm even more proud that we have been able to enjoy ourselves besides the racing, making memories for life from all our trips, parties and good times.

For 2021 I'm excited to still have Tracey on the team and working on a new chapter of her career! Knowing how competitive she is, I know she will still bring home some medals whatever she races and I'm also sure she will still show us how to ride a bike and share her passion like no-one else.

photo credit: Gary Perkin, Dave Trumpore, Ross Bell and Victor Lucas

The future is going to be exciting and busy for Tracey!



22 Comments

 I wish you all the best in the future and keep the wheels spinning. World Cup Racing will be missing out on one of the most friendly and chilled rider on the circuit without you. Good luck and loads of fun for all your projects.
 I wonder if it’d be LESS pressure on everyone if they actually raced more than 6 races a year??
I get it that there’s all this working machinery behind schedules and logistics, but it’s frankly pathetic from a comparison to other racing sports, standpoint.
 Best of luck. One of the best female racers to ever ride a bike!
 Good Luck Tracey.
 Best of luck, Tracey. A true class act and someone who has been very easy to cheer for.
 Tracey and Mick are 2 of the most talented riders from North QLD. Both have unbelievable drive, determination and skill. All the best in future endeavours Tracey and hope to see you at a few more home races.
 Good Luck Tracey, you have absolutely killed it in the last few yrs i have seem you race. Enjoy whats to come! Cheers!
 Every single bit of media I have seen of her has only projected what a genuinely lovely person she is. Ill never forget her 'singing on a downhill run' video. I still use that tip on gnarly tracks. More power to her!
 Her interviews over the last few weeks seemed a little off of her normal driven platform. It was almost like you can go back and see it in her eyes a bit. Fantastic run and best of luck on future adventures!
 Please race the EWS for a few years! Smile
 SECOND!
 Dang this hits like a truck Tracey is one of the coolest people on the circuit! It always a good feeling seeing her on the podium, and her determination is inspiring! Your WC presence will be missed!
 Last week end race showed that the female yougsters are pushing hard like crazy. Her experience will be valuable for a lot cie
 Gutted as she was one of my favourites and she definitely took the hits for the sport, really hope she keeps on the mtb scene. Good luck for the future.
 Has to be my favourite female rider! Always rooting for the Hannah famalam! Best of luck in the future Trace, ya wee belter!!
 Its always been great watching you race Tracey, best of luck for the future and I look forward to seeing you continue to send it!
 Legend.
 Now you can join the rest of us and just have fun ridin' bikes!
 great career ..your are a great athlete and female racers ...good luck xxx
 Well damn. That sucks. 2020 keeps on chuggin.
 This may suck for you, but she’s doing what she can to live her best life. I’m happy for her
 @Mntneer: Well yeah. Of course it’s great for her to do what’s best for her. What I meant was it’s a bummer not to have her on the World Cup circuit anymore.

Post a Comment



