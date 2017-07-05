PINKBIKE TECH

Tracey Hannah's Polygon Collosus DH9 - Bike Check

Jul 5, 2017
by Mike Kazimer  

Tracey Hannah Bike Check
Tracey Hannah's Polygon DH9


Tracey Hannah is currently sitting in the lead in the women's World Cup DH points race, but with only a slim, 5-point margin separating her from Myriam Nicole she'll need to lay down a strong performance at Lenzerheide in order to stay at the front of the pack. Ross Bell caught up with Polygon UR team mechanic Jamie Tilbury to learn more about Tracey's Polygon Collosus DH9 race machine.


Tracey Hannah's Polygon DH9 Details

• Rider height: 5' 6”
• Frame size: medium, with headset cups to increase reach by 5mm
• Wheelsize: 27.5"
• Travel: 203mm
• Handlebar width: 760mm
• Stem length: 50mm
• e*thirteen LG1r carbon wheelset
• Trickstuff Direttissima brakes
• SR Suntour Rux R2C2 fork
• Kenda Hellcat Pro tires - 27.5 x 2.4"
No representative time for Tracey Hannah is timed training but she won t be worried Tracey looks comfortable out on track.


Tracey Hannah Bike Check
The Polygon UR team has one of the more eclectic lists of sponsors out there - products from Trickstuff, Suntour, Spank, e*thirteen, and Kenda all make an appearance, along with several other parts produced by companies who don't directly sponsor the team.

Tracey Hannah Bike Check
Tracey Hannah Bike Check
Tracey is running the German-made Trickstuff Direttissima brakes, which use mineral oil and a four piston design to provide plenty of stopping power.


Tracey Hannah Bike Check
The "Light" version of the aluminum Collosus DH9 frame that the team are on weighs around 200 grams less than the standard model.

Tracey Hannah Bike Check
Tracey Hannah Bike Check
e*thirteen doesn't have a derailleur or a shifter in their lineup, but with their cassette, cranks, and chainrings they make all of other necessary parts for a drivetrain. They also provide the bike's LG1r carbon wheels


Tracey Hannah Bike Check
Tracey changes her stack height by approximately 10mm depending on the course - higher for steeper tracks, and lower for less vertical terrain, which means this setup will likely be lower by the time she rolls up to the starting gate.

Tracey Hannah Bike Check
The DH9 isn't the longest bike out there, so offset headset cups are used to increase the size medium frame's reach by an additional 5mm.

Tracey Hannah Bike Check
SR Suntour doesn't currently produce a DH shock, leaving the team to pick and choose what they run. This weekend Tracey is on an Ohlins TTX 22 that's had the logo covered with electrical tape and a titanium spring installed.

Tracey Hannah Bike Check
Hang on tight - it's shaping up to be another wild and exciting week of downhill racing.


