Tracey Hannah's Polygon Collosus DH9 - Bike Check









Tracey Hannah is currently sitting in the lead in the women's World Cup DH points race, but with only a slim, 5-point margin separating her from Myriam Nicole she'll need to lay down a strong performance at Lenzerheide in order to stay at the front of the pack. Ross Bell caught up with Polygon UR team mechanic Jamie Tilbury to learn more about Tracey's Polygon Collosus DH9 race machine.







Tracey Hannah's Polygon DH9 Details



• Rider height: 5' 6”

• Frame size: medium, with headset cups to increase reach by 5mm

• Wheelsize: 27.5"

• Travel: 203mm

• Handlebar width: 760mm

• Stem length: 50mm

• e*thirteen LG1r carbon wheelset

• Trickstuff Direttissima brakes

• SR Suntour Rux R2C2 fork

• Kenda Hellcat Pro tires - 27.5 x 2.4"









The Polygon UR team has one of the more eclectic lists of sponsors out there - products from Trickstuff, Suntour, Spank, e*thirteen, and Kenda all make an appearance, along with several other parts produced by companies who don't directly sponsor the team.





Tracey is running the German-made Trickstuff Direttissima brakes, which use mineral oil and a four piston design to provide plenty of stopping power.





The "Light" version of the aluminum Collosus DH9 frame that the team are on weighs around 200 grams less than the standard model.





e*thirteen doesn't have a derailleur or a shifter in their lineup, but with their cassette, cranks, and chainrings they make all of other necessary parts for a drivetrain. They also provide the bike's LG1r carbon wheels





Tracey changes her stack height by approximately 10mm depending on the course - higher for steeper tracks, and lower for less vertical terrain, which means this setup will likely be lower by the time she rolls up to the starting gate.





The DH9 isn't the longest bike out there, so offset headset cups are used to increase the size medium frame's reach by an additional 5mm.





SR Suntour doesn't currently produce a DH shock, leaving the team to pick and choose what they run. This weekend Tracey is on an Ohlins TTX 22 that's had the logo covered with electrical tape and a titanium spring installed.





Hang on tight - it's shaping up to be another wild and exciting week of downhill racing.






