Tracey Hannah's Polygon XquareOne DH - Crankworx Rotorua 2020

Mar 6, 2020
by Aidan Oliver  

BIKE CHECK
Tracey Hannah's
Polygon XquareOne
Photography by Aidan Oliver

We caught up with the 2019 World DH Champ Tracey Hannah to chat about her new bike set up for 2020 and her thoughts on the upcoming season. Most of the components stay the same for this year but Tracey has moved up to a size large frame and has been hitting the gym ready for 2020. Tracey hasn't raced since the final World Cup last year so Crankworx Rotorua is her chance to get the race rig dialled ready for Lousa.




Tracey has switched to a large frame as she has got stronger over off season and benefits from the longer top tube.
Rider Name Tracey Hannah
Age: 31
Hometown: Cairns, Australia
Height: 5'6"
Instagram: @littletrace13

XquareOne DH Details

Frame: Polygon XquareOne DH 27.5, size large
Shock: SR Suntour Jurni, open rebound, 2 clicks compression
Fork: SR Suntour Rux, open rebound, open high speed, 10-11 clicks low speed
Wheels: E Thirteen LG1
Tires: Kenda Hellcat - 21psi front, 22psi rear
Saddle/Seatpost: Smanie prototype seat, Promax seat post
Drivetrain: E Thirteen LGR1 cranks with TRP DH7 7 speed
Bars: Promax bars 740mm
Brakes: Trickstuff Direttissima, Trickstuff rear rotor and pads, Galfer front rotor and pads.

Polygon UR have switched from Box to TRP for their DH drivetrains.

Crankworx Rotorua will be Tracey's first race since the Snowshoe World Cup in 2019. She was the winner here in 2019 and 2017 and was unbeaten at Crankworx downhill races last year so will be favourite to kick off her season with a gold medal.


bigquotesWe only had a short practice today and it's a pretty different track to set your bike up than others. Just working on bike set up today.Tracey Hannah


Tracey is running Promax bars cut to 740mm.


Tracey was running prototype Kenda tires last year and the new Hellcat is the finished product.


A new prototype DH saddle from Smanie.



Tracey doesn't run the super-powerful Trickstuff Maxima brakes like the rest of her team but the Direttissimas. Despite having 25% less stopping power, Tracey says it's still plenty for her. Tracey runs Galfer pads and rotor in the front, but Trickstuff pads and rotor in the rear.


Crankbrother Mallet pedals.


Spinning on E Thirteen hubs.


bigquotesI'm super excited for the World Cup season. I'm stoked that it's starting again soon and I couldn't be happier that it's on. Yeah, super chill, it's cool that I had one of the most mentally hardest years of my life last year, now I can go and enjoy it. I'm not going to put myself through that again.Tracey Hannah


E Thirteen carbon crankset.

MENTIONS: @trevorlyden


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Bike Checks Polygon Tracey Hannah Crankworx Crankworx Rotorua 2020


28 Comments

  • 19 9
 This frame design hurts my eyes.
  • 10 0
 When Polygon asked her if Tracy thought it looked cool, she was like "yeah, nah" and they thought "sweet!"
  • 3 0
 Now imagine a Trust fork up front.
  • 11 1
 Hope her mechanic won't install prototype cranks by mistake...
  • 1 1
 Ahaha true, I had forgotten this bad story with A.Gwin
  • 8 1
 Doesn't resemble anything like a Session, Gambler, Atherton Bikes, Glory or Fury so Pinkbike members call it ugly.
  • 3 0
 These sizes are ridiculous. 5 6 is large?? Medium should be for the average height person, use components to adjust for personal preference.
  • 2 0
 Its not uncommon for Pro Enduro and DHers to size up for more stability.
  • 2 0
 I really appreciate how open Tracey is with her mental struggles. Pre race nerves can be seen pretty obvious on her face at times, it's interesting to see how she deals with them.
  • 1 0
 That is just a look of disgust as she accidentally looked at her own bike.
  • 2 0
 I like or dislike ugly bikes, depending on their performance or lack of. That seems to be a strangely peculiar view to have nowadays.
  • 2 0
 Doesn't look that big for a large - figures on the Polygon site seem to back that up too. Reach on the L is 450mm.
  • 1 0
 Since it's a downhill bike, reach can't be much longer. You'll be putting all your body over the rear wheel anyway.
  • 2 0
 "I'm not going to put myself through that again."

I like it, my kind of mindset. Go get em Tracey!
  • 2 0
 Those hubs are lovely. (No euphamism)
  • 4 4
 if Polygon and Marin had a baby it would be the most hideous bike to behold.
  • 1 0
 already same family.
  • 1 0
 Bike reminds me of mingers.com
  • 1 0
 guys does anyone know what stem is this?
  • 3 5
 and for the tracks that require more pedaling there's room to conceal a bosch motor... Seriously what is up with the rear end of that bike. It's so ugly
  • 3 3
 which ebike motor does it have?
  • 4 3
 That is one ugly bike
  • 1 1
 that bike.......the thing that should not be.
  • 1 2
 why they always take photos with the rear end compressed?
  • 2 0
 erm.... it's not.
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



