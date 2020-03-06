Tracey Hannah's Polygon XquareOne DH - Crankworx Rotorua 2020





Tracey has switched to a large frame as she has got stronger over off season and benefits from the longer top tube. Rider Name Tracey Hannah

Age: 31

Hometown: Cairns, Australia

Height: 5'6"

Instagram: @littletrace13



XquareOne DH Details



Frame: Polygon XquareOne DH 27.5, size large

Shock: SR Suntour Jurni, open rebound, 2 clicks compression

Fork: SR Suntour Rux, open rebound, open high speed, 10-11 clicks low speed

Wheels: E Thirteen LG1

Tires: Kenda Hellcat - 21psi front, 22psi rear

Saddle/Seatpost: Smanie prototype seat, Promax seat post

Drivetrain: E Thirteen LGR1 cranks with TRP DH7 7 speed

Bars: Promax bars 740mm

Brakes: Trickstuff Direttissima, Trickstuff rear rotor and pads, Galfer front rotor and pads.

Polygon UR have switched from Box to TRP for their DH drivetrains.

Crankworx Rotorua will be Tracey's first race since the Snowshoe World Cup in 2019. She was the winner here in 2019 and 2017 and was unbeaten at Crankworx downhill races last year so will be favourite to kick off her season with a gold medal.

We only had a short practice today and it's a pretty different track to set your bike up than others. Just working on bike set up today. — Tracey Hannah

Tracey is running Promax bars cut to 740mm.

Tracey was running prototype Kenda tires last year and the new Hellcat is the finished product.

A new prototype DH saddle from Smanie.

Tracey doesn't run the super-powerful Trickstuff Maxima brakes like the rest of her team but the Direttissimas. Despite having 25% less stopping power, Tracey says it's still plenty for her. Tracey runs Galfer pads and rotor in the front, but Trickstuff pads and rotor in the rear.

Crankbrother Mallet pedals.

Spinning on E Thirteen hubs.

I'm super excited for the World Cup season. I'm stoked that it's starting again soon and I couldn't be happier that it's on. Yeah, super chill, it's cool that I had one of the most mentally hardest years of my life last year, now I can go and enjoy it. I'm not going to put myself through that again. — Tracey Hannah

E Thirteen carbon crankset.

We caught up with the 2019 World DH Champ Tracey Hannah to chat about her new bike set up for 2020 and her thoughts on the upcoming season. Most of the components stay the same for this year but Tracey has moved up to a size large frame and has been hitting the gym ready for 2020. Tracey hasn't raced since the final World Cup last year so Crankworx Rotorua is her chance to get the race rig dialled ready for Lousa.