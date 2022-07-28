Track Walk & Tech Randoms: Snowshoe DH World Cup 2022

Conditions are looking treacherous in Snowshoe, West Virginia, for round six of the 2022 World Cup. Riders and mechanics have been struggling to work out what will be the best way to tackle the course, which has plenty of new sections and is now bathed in greasy mud and slick rocks.
Ross Bell, Andy Vathis and Nathan Hughes have captured the state of the conditions and the bikes being fine-tuned to tackle the track. Take a minute to see what they've spotted so far.
Tech Randoms
The Track
I was riding a HR2 on the front last year actually. It could be a really good tyre if the edge blocks were significantly higher.
I'd definitely favour the Shorty out of the stock Maxxis line-up, but a cut Assegai might be awesome?