Track Walk & Tech Randoms: Snowshoe DH World Cup 2022

Jul 28, 2022
by Seb Stott  
Conditions are looking treacherous in Snowshoe, West Virginia, for round six of the 2022 World Cup. Riders and mechanics have been struggling to work out what will be the best way to tackle the course, which has plenty of new sections and is now bathed in greasy mud and slick rocks.

Ross Bell, Andy Vathis and Nathan Hughes have captured the state of the conditions and the bikes being fine-tuned to tackle the track. Take a minute to see what they've spotted so far.


Tech Randoms

Remi Thirion is back in business.
Remi Thirion is back folks. Benoit gets his set up just right.
Interesting brake mount details on Remi s Giant Glory.
Adjustable chainstay length on Remi's Giant Glory - set to short.

Pinkbike Racing s Santa Cruz V10s ready to go tomorrow.

Henry Quinney Ride-Wrapping Ami s V10 before it meets any wet rocks.
Cushcores ready to rock on track tomorrow for Pinkbike Racing.
Number 100 for Flo Payet on his 100th World Cup final barring any qualifying misfortune.
A neat little fender on Sam Blenkinsop s Norco.
Nina Hoffmann with a cut Assegai for tomorrow s practice.
Cut tires and other tricks to try and keep the mud off and find some grip.

Aaron Gwin s Intense proto.
That s some stack height.
A chainstay in the Intense pits.
The new TRP rotors look the business.
A look at the other side of that prototype TRP mech.
The dropouts on Blenki s race bike.
Bernard Kerr has been on it the last couple of races. Expect the Phoenix to go well here again.

Vergier s mud race saddle-topper taking shape.
Loris Vergier s mechanic PA Roche going the extra mile for his rider.
Vergier likes a thinner grip but only on the outer edges.
Kolb s Atherton bike ready to hit the podium once again.
The Track

So far it s the wettest and slipperiest we ve seen this track for a World Cup.
A new rock garden completes a fairly steep and straight start to the new section.
The lower rock gardens are going to be lethal.
The steep chute will be quite a key section to get right in these conditions.
Freshly bulldozed in the pouring rain.
A very soggy sprint tuck to the line.
The rain was biblical at times today.
Lucas Cruz s umbrella fell victim to the grim track walk conditions
Shop this look now on PB merch.
22 Comments

  • 3 1
 I can see Cathro passed by London and picked up some edgy, early 20s kid fashion cues. Although I can tell he's faking... cause he's wearing a tee under the pink top and no pearl necklace.
  • 4 4
 It's not too late to edit the words "pearl necklace" out of that comment. Please.
  • 2 2
 @chakaping: LOL!
  • 2 0
 invisiforks the new take on protection, gonna need a bigger boat
  • 4 2
 Dakota is clearly a psycho with that spacer situation.
  • 1 2
 Super unusual cockpit setup, especially considering Snowshoe isn't the steepest track in the World Cup. I do think that taller front ends are likely going to start trending soon, I've heard it makes for good body position on steep tracks.
  • 2 2
 With a hand welded aluminium prototype frame the main question is, why din‘t they just give him a longer headtube and save us all the sight of that?
  • 1 2
 It's supposed to rain clear through Friday as well, we've had almost 3 days of flood watches. I haven't seen snowshoe like this for a pro race since the late 90s
  • 2 2
 re. the cut Assegai - it'd be nice if Maxxis made a proper intermediate tyre to compete with the Magic Mary or WTB Verdict.
  • 1 2
 the DHF and High Roller 2 are offended by this comment. I reckon they aren't cutting the tire for faster rolling considering the conditions, seems more likely they are cutting knobs so that the tire sheds mud better. The Shorty seems like a more appropriate tire for this weekend's conditions but perhaps they didn't have 'em on hand.
  • 1 0
 @ryanandrewrogers: That's what I meant actually, I found the Assegai a bit too keen to hold on to mud compared to the other tyres I mentioned.
I was riding a HR2 on the front last year actually. It could be a really good tyre if the edge blocks were significantly higher.
I'd definitely favour the Shorty out of the stock Maxxis line-up, but a cut Assegai might be awesome?
  • 3 2
 That chainstay is intense.
  • 1 2
 Very, very intense. For the life of me I cannot understand why it has been constructed that way
  • 1 0
 Lower rock garden pic looks like my old woods. Lethal in the wet...
  • 1 0
 wow, cutting a brand new tire for the extra seat grip...
  • 1 2
 I remember peanut butter mud racing that place back in the day, gonna be interesting,,,,
  • 2 2
 Carnage videos to follow...Yumyum!
  • 1 2
 I didn’t think dh riders sat then to need an extra gripy saddle
Below threshold threads are hidden





