Track Walk & Tech Randoms: Snowshoe DH World Cup 2022

Tech Randoms

Remi Thirion is back in business.

Benoit gets Remi's setup just right.

Adjustable chainstay length on Remi's Giant Glory - set to short.

Henry Quinney Ride-Wrapping Ami's V10 before it meets any wet rocks. Cushcores ready to rock on track tomorrow for Pinkbike Racing.

Number 100 for Flo Payet on his 100th World Cup final barring any qualifying misfortune.

A neat little fender on Sam Blenkinsop's Norco.

Nina Hoffmann with a cut Assegai for tomorrow's practice.

Aaron Gwin's Intense proto.

Dakotah Norton has a different approach to bar height than his teammate.

Intense chainstay.

The new TRP rotors look the business. Note the brake mount options.

A look at the other side of TRP's prototype derailleur.

The dropouts on Blenki's race bike.

Vergier's mud race saddle-topper taking shape. Loris Vergier's mechanic PA Roche going the extra mile for his rider.

Vergier likes a thinner grip but only on the outer edges.

Kolb's Atherton bike ready to hit the podium once again.

The Track

So far it's the wettest and slipperiest we've seen this track for a World Cup.

A new rock garden completes a fairly steep and straight start to the new section.

The lower rock gardens are going to be lethal.

The steep chute will be quite a key section to get right in these conditions.

Freshly bulldozed in the pouring rain.

A very soggy sprint/tuck to the line.

The rain was biblical at times today. Lucas Cruz's umbrella fell victim to the grim track walk conditions.