Track Walk: Highlander - Fort William DH World Cup 2019

Before the rains came; how you'll see Scotland in the travel brochures. The truth is it's awesome whatever the weather. Eilean Donan at sunset 1.5 hours from the venue.

You're a wizard, Harry. The Fort William to Mallaig steam train in motion on the Glenfinnan viaduct, a short drive from town.

Scotland at its finest... but that was yesterday.

Riders arriving throughout this week were treated to a Glencoe in all its early summer glory.

If the skies clear this is the view of the course high up on Aonach Mor that will first to greet ticket holders for the weekend.

For better or worse, it looks like we'll be seeing plenty of this over the weekend.

Greg Minnaar's mechanic Jason Marsh making sure the South African's setup is perfect to the millimetre.

The number 1 plate on Tahnee Seagrave's bike for the first time.

The Trek Factory racing boys got an RC truck. It lasted for 5 minutes.

Benoit unsheathes a fresh race weapon the Bulldog will ride into battle.

Winter jackets and hats were the hot tickets for riders trying to stay warm in the pits today

Old teamies and fellow Aussies, Jack Moir and Dean Lucas hug it out after some long haul flights.

Danny Hart will be hungry for it this weekend. The big win in Fort William had alluded him so far.

The final preparations to suspension being made before the rock smashing party begins

Aaron Gwin's mechanic making some reach adjustments to the headset of his race bike before tomorrow's practice session

Fresh Santa Cruz rims for Mr. Vergier at the Syndicate pits.

The 2019 Fort William World Cup is off to a very wet start

Sam Blenkinsop fearlessly strides out into the thick fog.

A river runs down nearly the entire track at the moment, and with a day of rain in the forecast for practice we anticipate a weekend of slop

Young Brit, Mike Jones is due another top result after a few years away from the podium.

The TFR boys head out of the start house.

A lowly 9th for Greenland in Maribor has him chomping at the bit to smash out a podium or maybe even a bit of a win here at the Bill.

Right now the first turn looks fantastic, but with more rain in the forecast for practice it is sure to get nasty out there.

Foggy, soggy Fort William

Greg Minnaar, Luca Shaw, and Loris Vergier puzzling near the first big rock section.

High-speed rock smashing anyone?

Exploring the grey mile in the fog high up on top of the moor.

Beware ye ol' death nip.

Classic weather at a classic venue.

MacDonald leads out the Mondrakers.

Could the most Scottish sounding non-Scot go the distance here? 2nd in 2013, his best result to date in the Highlands.

Another year and there's even less dirt left on the upper part of the track.

Big boulders litter the middle part of the track.

World Cup leader Tahnee Seagrave out in the rain during track walk.

Reece Wilson and Charlie Harrison peeping lines.

Classic raceway, classic conditions.

If it wasn't for the tape today there'd be a lot of riders still up there.

Aaron Gwin dodging puddles and looking for dry lines ready for training.

After some intensive rehab, Gwin is hoping his ankle is up to the task. At least it handled today's stroll down the bedrock.

Some of the bigger holes have been patched up but it is by no means a smooth ride in Fort William.

The skyway to summer dreams and the cheese-grater rock of the world-famous course below.

Ruts gonna form bro.

Troy Brosnan and Mark Wallace out for a stroll in the Fort William mud

GT Team Manager, Mark Maurissen, fears no weather.

Once into the trees the track starts to change.

The lower sections are a different kind of rough.

The rocky causeway through the woods that thankfully replaced the forest bog for the 2018 race.

Greg Minnaar is looking for repetition on a track that has treated him very well over the years

While the top is a granite studded speedway, the bottom is a different beast.

Tahnee Seagrave trying to make sense of the quirky lines that lead into the big road gap out of the bottom woods.

Jack Moir scopes out this year's reimagining of the road gap.

Reece Wilson takes the inside line.

The dirt gets a bit softer as you get to the tree line.

The classic wall-ride above the motorway, still in place and slicker than ever.

This gap is the same size as previous years but the width of the stream below is quite a bit bigger with all the rain that has come down.

The last bit of rough woods before the all-important motorway sprint to the finish line

At least this is a track established long enough to reject most of the water flowing over it.

The free-racers favorite motorway before the finish area.

Little doubting tyre choice will play its role or take its toll for many riders this time in the Highlands.

Gee Atherton checking for a break in the weather.

Charlie Harrison is mad for it right now. With his first podium crossed off last month, expect to be charging hard here in Scotland.

Conor Fearon's best result here is an 8th since his first race in 2012. You know he won't stop coming back until he takes to the top steps.

Damage limiting drainage works underway for many teams in the pits this evening.

The all-important fresh brake bleed before battling with the high speeds of the Fort William track.

Luca Shaw in bee-keeper mode, taking no chances with the hyperactive midges.

Rachel Atherton gets a dose of WynTV airtime.

Tire choices at the ready. The weather looks more than grim.

Greg Minnaar will be looking to add another Fort William win to the collection.

Aaron Gwin is all set for tomorrow with his spare bike that mechanic John Hall built up over the last few days.

The arena awaits...

All the head-turning action coming your way tomorrow with first practice runs and the timed training session.

Marching on towards its 20th anniversary, the Fort William World Cup holds its place as the most legendary and coveted podium on the circuit. It is no less a classic and absolutely no easier to race. And the weather? Well, some things never do change. Grim doesn't do justice to the horror show here today in the Highlands; thick blanket fog, driving rain and a course more suited to salmon spawning than any form of mountain biking. It's been a few years since we saw the atmospherics turn this sour. We've been lucky and now it's time to get wet.'If it ain't broke' as the saying goes... An appropriate quip for the track here on Aonach Mor as it remains almost entirely unchanged from 2018. Only a small section of the recently modified woods in the middle of the run has been adjusted. Instead of using the 'roughly paved' forest section that improved on the bog of years gone by, riders will now hit a soft and wide grass connector to reach the fast open berms above the road gap that have been unused for several years. Note also that a good amount of maintenance work has gone in to freshen the track both high up on the moor and for the motorway jumps en route to the finish area. Only good news on a course as established and beaten up as this one, with the bad weather setting in for the days ahead.As ever, rain or shine, there is nowhere to hide and no excuses for the World's fastest races, all gunning for precious points in the overall. Round one was an amazing start for race fans everywhere; an old-school course delivering new school results as 90s kids Bruni and Seagrave ran away with it. Who to watch out for this time? Top performers from Slovenia would be a safe bet, but don't forget to factor in just how tight the racing was, with less than 2 seconds separating the men's podium. It'll surely be Seagrave versus Atherton down the wire in the women's and Holl and Daprella will be doing their damned-est for elite podium times. Bring on the speculation in a mighty damp timed-training tomorrow.