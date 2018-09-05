Track Walk - Lenzerheide DH World Champs 2018

Even with the World Cup series wrapped up and the trophies all handed out, there is still one more race left with all the stakes to play for. The coveted rainbow stripes and the title of World Champion. No series, no overall points, just one day and one run for all the glory. It's a race over the years that has provided plenty of surprises, one hit wonders, and legendary runs that have left more than a few scratching their heads in disbelief. And it is this potential for such a wild card performance that makes World Champs just a little more special.
This year, the battle will take place on the familiar track in Lenzerheide, Switzerland. Despite not looking overly technical at first glance, it's a venue known for tight racing and a tricky, loose track. Add a little rain to the forecast and things should be plenty spicy by race day as well.
Riders like Greg Minnaar and Aaron Gwinn who have missed out of World Cup glory due to injury will be extra motivated to leave their mark on 2018. The same can be said for the dominant riders of the past few months like Amaury Pierron, Rachel Atherton and Tahnee Seagrave. And in a World Cup season that saw many first time winners and podium appearances across all categories, World Champs could certainly be a roll of the dice, and anyone's race.
