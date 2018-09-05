Track Walk - Lenzerheide DH World Champs 2018

After a weekend of full-on winter, the clouds have parted and with any luck the weather will hold out until Sunday. After a weekend of full-on winter, the clouds have parted and with any luck the weather will hold out until Sunday.

The Straightline course, in and out of the forest under the lift all the way down, already has three World Cups under its belt. The Straightline course, in and out of the forest under the lift all the way down, already has three World Cups under its belt.

Nine years ago he was king out in Canberra. Nowadays Steve Peat has to settle for just being a legend in the rainbow club. Nine years ago he was king out in Canberra. Nowadays Steve Peat has to settle for just being a legend in the rainbow club.

Will the purple dream-boat finally break the curse and make it happen for Aaron Gwin? Will the purple dream-boat finally break the curse and make it happen for Aaron Gwin?

John Hall is certainly ready to see the 10 plate turn gold on Sunday. John Hall is certainly ready to see the 10 plate turn gold on Sunday.

Special Worlds bikes means a long day on the tools for the mechanics. Special Worlds bikes means a long day on the tools for the mechanics.

There are some big mountains in Lenzerheide, but the DH track only goes down about a third of this one. There are some big mountains in Lenzerheide, but the DH track only goes down about a third of this one.

Mick Hannah, his wife, and baby Miya dropping into the World Champs track. Mick Hannah, his wife, and baby Miya dropping into the World Champs track.

Finn Iles surveys the scene in front of him, on a track where he took the win last season as a junior. Finn Iles surveys the scene in front of him, on a track where he took the win last season as a junior.

Seagrave and Edwards out for a romantic stroll with trainer Kilmurray third wheeling. Seagrave and Edwards out for a romantic stroll with trainer Kilmurray third wheeling.

The Lenzerheide Freeway. The Lenzerheide Freeway.

Connor Fearon, just one of the many dangerously fast Aussies gunning for the top step. Connor Fearon, just one of the many dangerously fast Aussies gunning for the top step.

Matt Walker and Max Hartenstern scoping another course after a great weekend of results in La Bresse. Matt Walker and Max Hartenstern scoping another course after a great weekend of results in La Bresse.

MS Mondraker walk the unchanged top section down to the road crossing. MS Mondraker walk the unchanged top section down to the road crossing.

One last chance to see your favorites race; a reason to smile. One last chance to see your favorites race; a reason to smile.

Once again everyone is puzzling over what line will be fastest in the top rock garden. Once again everyone is puzzling over what line will be fastest in the top rock garden.

Another year of harsh weather and hard riding have made the rocks even less friendly to two wheels. Another year of harsh weather and hard riding have made the rocks even less friendly to two wheels.

Brook and Lozza think hard at the infamous spot. Brook and Lozza think hard at the infamous spot.

The rain has packed the dirt down on track, and instead of the usual loose dust the track is tacky and rather smooth. The rain has packed the dirt down on track, and instead of the usual loose dust the track is tacky and rather smooth.

Will anyone take this inside line rather than the berm along the outside? Will anyone take this inside line rather than the berm along the outside?

Nik Nestoroff will be bringing the SoCal speed this weekend for team America. Nik Nestoroff will be bringing the SoCal speed this weekend for team America.

The fastest part of the track has seen its fair share of gnarly crashes over the years. The fastest part of the track has seen its fair share of gnarly crashes over the years.

MacDonald leads the way across the classic 'whipping' bridge. MacDonald leads the way across the classic 'whipping' bridge.

Brosnan's famous stump jump may be out, but the following section is still a thinker. Brosnan's famous stump jump may be out, but the following section is still a thinker.

Two members of Team America and two members of Team Australia in one of the two tree sections on track. Two members of Team America and two members of Team Australia in one of the two tree sections on track.

As the track has worn, the big roots have come through. As the track has worn, the big roots have come through.

Left turn, right turn, repeat... it sounds simple, but for most it won't be. Left turn, right turn, repeat... it sounds simple, but for most it won't be.

It's a bit slick in some of the woods. It's a bit slick in some of the woods.

Dirt? Who needs it? Dirt? Who needs it?

Rumor has it there will be more than just this single puddle on track after the next few days. Rumor has it there will be more than just this single puddle on track after the next few days.

Changes ahead... Changes ahead...

Riders hit this steep chute in the trees flat out, and the fast line is just a few centimeters wide. Riders hit this steep chute in the trees flat out, and the fast line is just a few centimeters wide.

The big road gap half way down the track is back once again. The big road gap half way down the track is back once again.

South Africa 2012 wasn't easy on Bulldog, but the pics were worth it. South Africa 2012 wasn't easy on Bulldog, but the pics were worth it.

With the exception of two small wooded sections, the track stays out in the open for almost its entirety With the exception of two small wooded sections, the track stays out in the open for almost its entirety

One of these rocks may have sliced open Aaron Gwin's tire while on a podium run last year. One of these rocks may have sliced open Aaron Gwin's tire while on a podium run last year.

Chunky rocks litter some of the faster parts if the track. Chunky rocks litter some of the faster parts if the track.

The track in Lenzerheide is getting a bit old and the big rocks are starting to come through in the lower turns. The track in Lenzerheide is getting a bit old and the big rocks are starting to come through in the lower turns.

Like your roots? Lenzerheide's got em. Like your roots? Lenzerheide's got em.

The Plunge has been reworked this year, and unlike in 2017, the B-line will not be faster. The Plunge has been reworked this year, and unlike in 2017, the B-line will not be faster.

Now the 'Motorex Plunge', the drop looks cleaner, but will get tougher as a huge hole grows on the landing. Now the 'Motorex Plunge', the drop looks cleaner, but will get tougher as a huge hole grows on the landing.

Mercedes-Benz has claimed the smaller of the two road gaps. Mercedes-Benz has claimed the smaller of the two road gaps.

Norway's finest, Brage Vestavik, is ready for a bit of mayhem between the tape. Norway's finest, Brage Vestavik, is ready for a bit of mayhem between the tape.

Hawk-eyed Moir clocks a change in the taping he saw from the lift on the way up. Hawk-eyed Moir clocks a change in the taping he saw from the lift on the way up.

A big step-down takes riders into the finish arena. A big step-down takes riders into the finish arena.

The finish drop is a little more than curb-sized. The finish drop is a little more than curb-sized.

You are here. For the fourth time if you follow the World Cup circuit. You are here. For the fourth time if you follow the World Cup circuit.

The two-time World Champ and La Bresse second place will be left on the sidelines for this weekend. Just sayin'. The two-time World Champ and La Bresse second place will be left on the sidelines for this weekend. Just sayin'.

Precision tuning and perfect posing at IFR. Precision tuning and perfect posing at IFR.

Because riders have to be super precise too. Because riders have to be super precise too.

And now back to a little more of this, before practice hits tomorrow... And now back to a little more of this, before practice hits tomorrow...

Even with the World Cup series wrapped up and the trophies all handed out, there is still one more race left with all the stakes to play for. The coveted rainbow stripes and the title of World Champion. No series, no overall points, just one day and one run for all the glory. It's a race over the years that has provided plenty of surprises, one hit wonders, and legendary runs that have left more than a few scratching their heads in disbelief. And it is this potential for such a wild card performance that makes World Champs just a little more special.This year, the battle will take place on the familiar track in Lenzerheide, Switzerland. Despite not looking overly technical at first glance, it's a venue known for tight racing and a tricky, loose track. Add a little rain to the forecast and things should be plenty spicy by race day as well.Riders like Greg Minnaar and Aaron Gwinn who have missed out of World Cup glory due to injury will be extra motivated to leave their mark on 2018. The same can be said for the dominant riders of the past few months like Amaury Pierron, Rachel Atherton and Tahnee Seagrave. And in a World Cup season that saw many first time winners and podium appearances across all categories, World Champs could certainly be a roll of the dice, and anyone's race.