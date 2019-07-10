Track Walk: Lets Get Started - Les Gets DH World Cup 2019

While Crankworx has been coming to Les Gets for three years. The last time the World Cup circus rolled in was way back in 2004 for World Champs, and became mountain bike folklore. Peaty was going fastest, set for his elusive World Champs gold medal - right up until the final corner. It was a Frenchman, however, who came out on top that day with Fabian Barel taking the win, much to the joy of the home crowd.
Fast forward to 2019. Betting against the French ruling supreme on home soil once again would be unwise. Bruni is in the form of his life winning three out of four rounds this year with, Pierron taking the other with Vergier knocking on the door, as usual. Tracey Hannah still leads the women. Rachel Atherton sliced into her advantage pretty substantially last weekend, but the podium is destined to be a shuffle, as Hofmann and Cabirou are both ready to take their first wins.
It looks like we're in for another dusty one here, although it won't be anywhere close to the dust bowl of Andorra. The majority of the track follows the same route taken by Crankworx in the past. The tp is flat-out through grass corners in the ski piste in true French style. Things slow down as the trail tightens up and snakes below the chairlift before plunging into the woods, where racers will face a mix of rocks, roots and soft dirt. There are subtle taping differences from the Crankworx track. It's been slowed down slightly, with fresh off-cambers and tighter chicanes off the main line. On the whole, riders seem happy with what they've seen, which bodes well for another great weekend of racing.
MENTIONS
: @natedh9 @andy9 @rossbellphoto @davetrumpore
