Track Walk: Lets Get Started - Les Gets DH World Cup 2019

The high mountains of the French Alps are a beautiful thing. Here, the Aiguille du Midi shot from Chamonix, en route to Les Gets.

The man with too many jerseys... riding steady with the leader's jersey and World Champs jersey at the season's midpoint.

Dust from Andorra waiting to be cleaned up.

Tracey Hannah, all smiles with the number one plate on the front of her bike.

With nothing to do the past few days, riders are getting a bit stir crazy. As soon as the lift turned on, it was a bit of a mad dash to get on track.

Jambon, fromage, beurre, et baguette... Welcome to the French Alps.

When in France... Mick Hannah preps his baguette for track walk.

Loose, dry, off camber, and fast. The top of the Les Gets DH course is one of a kind.

World Cup leader Tracey Hannah headed to the top of the course.

The gondola takes racers half way up, then they switch to an old fashioned double chair.

Lots of history in this classic venue. It's going to be awesome to watch the new generation rip up an old-school style track.

The fastest bike on the World Cup belongs to Loic Bruni.

When on the road for weeks at a time, some prefer the taste of home.

The chair is quite slow to the top, but there's a nice view to enjoy.

It's all about speed in Les Gets.

Mont Blanc making an appearance in the distance.

Most of the track remains the same from Crankworx. Different taping keeps things fresh.

World Cup in France, you say?

French Alps looking as good as ever.

Grass. There's a lot of it here - likely to be ripped to shreds this weekend.

More grass than you can shake a shepherd's cane at.

Tight taping and awkward pole placement will give the riders plenty think about in the upper slopes.

Still pretty wide, still pretty grassy reaching the bottom of the upper section.

Flat out.

The majority of the track is the same route that the Crankworx DH followed.

The grass turns will cut in throughout the weekend.

Thomas Estaque and Hugo Frixtalon, prepping for the scrub off that will surely go down off the road gap up top.

Lot's of chicanes have been taped in to control rider's speed and it will be interesting to see what kind of lines develop during training.

Bruce Klein showing how hard he is going to roost this corner in tomorrow's training.

Piste basher with a view. The Alps have a lot to offer, whatever the season.

This way or that? The path the riders choose from track walk onwards will play its role in the race outcome. Call it destiny.

High summer, you've got to love the sights and smells.

Walker and Marin riding the ultra-slow upper chair to the top.

Full tilt grassy off-camber. Theme for the week.

Minnaar and Peaty drinking some clear looking beer on the ride up the chair.

Cow's gotta eat... Brage Vestavik tucks into the fresh pasture.

A touching moment between friends and competitors. Luckily there is no audio to spoil this still image.

The two-man'er to the top under deep blue summer skies.

WynTV catches up with Loris Vergier about coming close to a win in Andorra.

This stump will seem a little taller by the end of play tomorrow.

SRAM team mates Vali Holl and Lucas Cruz will be hoping for a repeat of last weekend.

Loris Vergier's wrist doesn't seem to be holding him back. Can he go one better than last week?

Don't hit that.

It may not be the roughest track, but there's still roots and loam to be found in the forest.

Off camber with acid-white sunspots. Not easy to ride at full tilt.

Deep forest vibes in the mid-track area.

Tracy Moseley, on track with the Trek crew today.

There are a few super-senders on this track... all with signature Les Gets rubber matting.

Greg Minnaar could be the only rider who was around last time the World Cup circus rolled into town.

Roots, rocks, grass, off camber, fast, steep: there's a little bit of everything in Les Gets.

Plenty to keep the riders occupied in the woods.

Shaw brothers discuss a section.

Welcome to France.

Riders group together to scope out the big drop towards the bottom of the course.

There's plenty of high speed sections out there.

Pull up and pick your landing zone. Thirty meters? Good choice, should be fine.

Not just grass on the lower slopes... long grass. Many types to be appreciated before all will be shredded by cut spikes.

Moir loves a bit of speed and, after a top ten in Andorra, he is amping to keep a good thing rolling.

Marine Cabirou will be confident for a strong result on home soil.

Riders will be going huge off this. The drop itself may not be that big, but the run in and exit is straight and fast.

There seems to be fewer privateers at World Cups, but there's some still holding their own. Camille Balanche preps a wheel for the weekend.

Dakota Norton talking set up with SRAM mechanic Evan Warner.

Vali Holl is nursing a badly bruised thigh and damaged shoulder from her crash at Crankworx and subsequent crash in Andorra. Most likely, she will grin and bear it for another win.

Amaury Pierron had a more than solid Andorra. With just the one win under his belt this season, he will be going for it harder than ever on home soil.

#CoupleOfDownhill part 2.

Thibaut Daprela is all good after his massive race run smash last weekend in Andorra.

Remi Thirion won Crankworx here in 2016 and is coming off of a top ten finish last weekend.

Loris Vergier inspects his tread before putting the tires to dirt... okay grass in France.

Pick your euro-motor.

Alex Marin gets everything in check for tomorrow.

Two Crankworx wins against stacked fields... Does Brosnan have this track on lock?

Rachel Atherton is making her way back to the top. After Hannah's shaky Vallnord, she now trails by just 60 points.

Name these retro racers...

While Crankworx has been coming to Les Gets for three years. The last time the World Cup circus rolled in was way back in 2004 for World Champs, and became mountain bike folklore. Peaty was going fastest, set for his elusive World Champs gold medal - right up until the final corner. It was a Frenchman, however, who came out on top that day with Fabian Barel taking the win, much to the joy of the home crowd.Fast forward to 2019. Betting against the French ruling supreme on home soil once again would be unwise. Bruni is in the form of his life winning three out of four rounds this year with, Pierron taking the other with Vergier knocking on the door, as usual. Tracey Hannah still leads the women. Rachel Atherton sliced into her advantage pretty substantially last weekend, but the podium is destined to be a shuffle, as Hofmann and Cabirou are both ready to take their first wins.It looks like we're in for another dusty one here, although it won't be anywhere close to the dust bowl of Andorra. The majority of the track follows the same route taken by Crankworx in the past. The tp is flat-out through grass corners in the ski piste in true French style. Things slow down as the trail tightens up and snakes below the chairlift before plunging into the woods, where racers will face a mix of rocks, roots and soft dirt. There are subtle taping differences from the Crankworx track. It's been slowed down slightly, with fresh off-cambers and tighter chicanes off the main line. On the whole, riders seem happy with what they've seen, which bodes well for another great weekend of racing.