Track Walk Photo Epic: 2 For the Price of 1 - Maribor DH World Cup 2020

We've barely had time to process the madness that took place a couple of days ago in Leogang with the attention already swinging to the opening round of the 2020 World Cup downhill "season" which, like last year, will take place in Maribor, Slovenia. Riders and teams didn't have long to get ready for the action to kick off again with a Covid test each side of the border and a 5 hour drive in between before attention could even switch to setting up and focusing fully on the race week ahead.
It's a unique schedule with the UCI keen to make up for lost time and cramming as much in as they can, this week will see a double header event with a race taking place on both Friday and Sunday. It'll be the same plan for Lousa in a few weeks time. The track remains largely unchanged between the 2 races aside from 4 different sections where the the tracks split from one another for a brief time which will help to keep things that little bit fresher and more interesting.
Track action kicks off tomorrow and it looks to be dry with good track conditions but that looks like it's set to change on Thursday with some more rain forecast. It shouldn't quite be on par with Leogang levels though...
