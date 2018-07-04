Track Walk Photo Epic: Marching into Battle - Val di Sole World Cup DH 2018

Medievel fortifications at Sirmione on the southern peninsula of Lake Garda. Medievel fortifications at Sirmione on the southern peninsula of Lake Garda.

When life gives you cliches, make lemonade.

Swanning around in the Italian summer sun.

Epic sites are ten-a-penny en route to Val Di Sole.

Threatening skies have the valley hardly living up to its name thus far.

Full rebuilds for Laurie, Brook and Jones at casa MS Mondraker.

Might we be about to witness the first wet one of 2018?

Shark Attack Jack Moir is back... almost. No racing for him this weekend, but he's eyeing up Vallnord for his return from injury.

Laurie Greenland drops out of the start gate on his favorite track on the season.

The YT Mob start their walk down through the currently smooth and forgiving upper slopes.

Aaron Gwin isn't even pretending that his thumb is anywhere near recovered, and on a track like Val di Sole it could be quite the struggle to hang on.

The Canyon boys trying to sort out what route is best through the roots.

Rarely straight and never smooth, Val di Sole's DH track is one of the best on the circuit.

Amaury Pierron comes into this race leading the overall World Cup for the first time. With back to back wins this season, and a podium here in VDS last season you get bet he'll be one to watch once again this week.

Aaron Gwin shoots quite a few pics on his phone one the way don the track to help visualize and memorize various lines even before training starts.

It's a badass classic out of hell for a reason.

Brook and the Mondraker boys making sense of the huge amount of lines this track presents.

Room for error? There ain't much on this hill.

Somewhere in there is about a meter of smooth dirt, which on this track could probably be the longest straightaway.

There are friendlier tracks than old Black Snake.

Luca Shaw is the fastest rider in the world right now, he just needs a break on a finals run to prove it.

As the track gets older in some spots, the roots just get chopped out a bit deeper.

Loris Vergier with nothing but the fast line in mind.

No time to rest tired hands in these parts.

This section was fresh cut last year and still has quite a bit of loam floating on top of all the roots and rocks.

Wyn Masters and Keegan Wright talking their way down through the relentless gnar.

Last weeks enduro surprise Eddie Masters should be right at home on slick rocks and roots after racing the EWS tracks in Slovenia and Austria just a few days ago.

At race speed it counts to know the placement of every rock and root, even the ones off the main line as you never quite know where you might end up.

You don't need to understand Italian to know what this sign at the top of the DH track means.

Myriam Nicole has won here in the past and will be looking for a top result once again to keep the number 1 plate on the front of her bike.

The big natural step-down that always sorted a few riders out, and caused some of the gnarliest crashes over the past few years has been smoothed out a bit. While it looks a bit easier, the added speed coming in and the larger jump will certainly be a different type of challenge.

You are here... the sun's just on hiatus.

No posing here, just a particularly limber Dean Lucas.

Welcome to The Hell.

Masters fraternizing with fast Frenchman Fayolle.

The World Cup track versus more mellow alternatives for the tourists.

Proper DH from top to bottom here in Italy.

Sik Mik and the Polygon posse entering the final steeps.

Pick the high line or the low line, just don't try to go down the middle.

Just as the factory teams were finishing track walk, the thunderstorms began to close in.

The final steep chute in the forest before the finishing field.

Marine Cabirou contemplating her strategy down the final technical chute.

IFR salute you.

You can imagine how VDS would ride in the rain.

Rachel Atherton claiming her flight distance off the famous Val di Sole finish jump.

The last dash to the line.

Gee Atherton's taken two wins here over the years - 2013 - and the other being his World Champs victory a full decade ago.

It's always a good sign that things are going to get wild when every team has spike tires mounted the night before practice.

Reece Wilson went with the late start for track walk and was fully prepared to be caught in a downpour.

Mike Jones is right back on the money this season... look for a top drawer score this weekend, all the more if it rains.

Mark Wallace ready to destroy the VDS root-nests on his blue war horse.

Troy's mechanic, Aaron, getting prepped for the long day of surfing wet loam and slippery roots tomorrow.

Amaury Pierron looking to switch up his career path the other side of the lens.

Loris Poppins about to fly back to his accommodation as the thunderstorms approached.

Hold onto your hats. It could be about to get wild here very shortly.

Benvenuto to northern Italy for the continuation of an ongoing war we like to call the UCI DH World Cup. Coming into the fourth round it's been damn entertaining to this point with the racing going down at two classic venues and the one freshie. Val Di Sole is another course on the vintage side that needs little by way of introduction or reminder as to its notoriety as a separator of bike riding talent.This year we have a track that's highly similar to the 2017 version of 'Black Snake'... anaconda sized roots and boulders bigger than your average jungle animal, although this time there's nothing in the way of fluffy, golden loam and more to the order of thick, dark mud that could easily get deeper and slicker over the next two days... Storms are forecast and they won't be pretty.Since its debut 10 years ago where Gee and Rachel Atherton famously took the World Champs first and only sibling double, we've seen 8 races here on the World stage and it's worth remembering that Aaron Gwin accounts for half of them and Rachel Atherton even more at 5 from 8. That said, it is mighty tight at the top right now and anything can happen when the heavens open.