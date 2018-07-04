Track Walk Photo Epic: Marching into Battle - Val di Sole World Cup DH 2018

Benvenuto to northern Italy for the continuation of an ongoing war we like to call the UCI DH World Cup. Coming into the fourth round it's been damn entertaining to this point with the racing going down at two classic venues and the one freshie. Val Di Sole is another course on the vintage side that needs little by way of introduction or reminder as to its notoriety as a separator of bike riding talent.
This year we have a track that's highly similar to the 2017 version of 'Black Snake'... anaconda sized roots and boulders bigger than your average jungle animal, although this time there's nothing in the way of fluffy, golden loam and more to the order of thick, dark mud that could easily get deeper and slicker over the next two days... Storms are forecast and they won't be pretty.
Since its debut 10 years ago where Gee and Rachel Atherton famously took the World Champs first and only sibling double, we've seen 8 races here on the World stage and it's worth remembering that Aaron Gwin accounts for half of them and Rachel Atherton even more at 5 from 8. That said, it is mighty tight at the top right now and anything can happen when the heavens open.
