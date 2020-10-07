Track Walk Photo Epic: Shock to the System - Leogang DH World Champs 2020

Oct 7, 2020
by Ross Bell  


The roots are only going to come out further and further through tomorrow.
Track Walk Photo Epic
Shock to the System
Leogang DH World Champs
Words & Photography by Nathan Hughes / Ross Bell

It may have taken until October but finally we have ourselves some top-level downhill racing to savour and there's no easing in... First race back and it's World Champs in Leogang. Whilst the Austrian venue is a mainstay on the World Cup circuit, it's often dubbed as a fairly mellow bike park race. That certainly wouldn't appear to be the case this year. Walking down the track today in some rather foul conditions, it seemed to follow the usual Leogang flavour of high speed and manmade features until we reached the wallrides above the woods. The riders take the left hand wallride as normal but instead of taking the right hander too, they break off the normal track and onto some off-camber grass before diving into the woods on to some oh-so-steep and oh-so-slick fresh cut which will change the complexity of this World Championship massively.

There were mixed feelings from the riders it seemed. Some loved it, some even called it dangerous. For years racers have screamed out for something different from the Leogang track and this year the organisers have certainly delivered that. The bottom woods is unridden, off camber, steep, rooty, and treacherously slick. The first practice session tomorrow will be an eye-opening experience for both those inside and outside of the tape. Should the racers survive the woods, their path will then be blocked by a huge new gap which had people gulping and gasping when they walked the plank to peer over the edge. The track is soft and soaking top to bottom thanks to consistently heavy rain throughout the day. The next 2 days look slightly more favourable weather-wise but then for race day it looks like a whole other kettle of fish... Predictions anyone? We haven't the faintest.

The mountains were hiding away in a blanket of cloud this morning.
The mountains were hiding away in a blanket of cloud this morning.

The best view of the pits available to media... Covid restrictions are tight to say the least.
The best view of the pits available to media... Covid restrictions are tight to say the least.

No pass no entry. The organisers seem to be running a tight ship with different bubbles and regulations in place this weekend to keep everyone safe. You won t be seeing much from us in the pits this weekend unfortunately.
No pass, no entry. The organisers seem to be running a tight ship with different bubbles and regulations in place this weekend to keep everyone safe. You won't be seeing much from us in the pits this weekend unfortunately.

The Bulldog is back. What a comeback story. A little over a year on from his horrendous World champs crash in Mont Sainte Anne Brook MacDonald is back in action.
The Bulldog is back. What a comeback story. A little over a year on from his horrendous World Champs crash in Mont-Sainte-Anne, Brook MacDonald is back in action.

Myriam Nicole didn t get to wear her World Champs jersey a whole lot this season so will be hungry to defend it in the hope of more outings next season.
Myriam Nicole didn't get to wear her World Champs jersey a whole lot this season, so will be hungry to defend it in the hope of more outings next season.

We ll never tire of the Leogang backdrop.
We'll never tire of the Leogang backdrop.

Troy Brosnan and Loic Bruni check out the first few meters of track.
Troy Brosnan and Loic Bruni check out the first few meters of track.

Trek Factory Racing is 3 strong this weekend with Chilean EWS race Pedro Burns joining Charlie Harrison and Reece Wilson.
Trek Factory Racing is 3 strong this weekend with Chilean EWS race Pedro Burns joining Charlie Harrison and Reece Wilson.

The same off-camber start that we ve been accustomed to over the last few years is back in again this year.
The same off-camber start that we've been accustomed to over the last few years is back in again this year.

Aaron Gwin knows Leogang and how to win it come what may... But does he know this kind of Leogang The extreme weather is a curveball and the new section well you ll see.
Aaron Gwin knows Leogang and how to win it come what may... But does he know 'this kind' of Leogang? The extreme weather is a curveball and the new section, well, you'll see.

Loony toons Vali H ll and her mechanic Matt.
Loony toons Vali Holl and her mechanic, Matt.

Freshly stomped turf... there s nothing quite like it.
Freshly stomped turf... there's nothing quite like it.

It doesn t get more scenic that Leogang with a light dusting of powder.
It doesn't get more scenic that Leogang with a light dusting of powder.

Snow on the peaks rain on the rooves. World Champs is here with about the best weather conditions we could have hoped for October in the mountains.
Snow on the peaks, rain on the rooves. World Champs is here with about the best weather conditions we could have hoped for October in the mountains.

A stampeed of masked riders with umbrellas covering the track. Take your best guess who s who and what line might be nice to ride.
A stampede of masked riders with umbrellas covering the track. Take your best guess who's who and what line might be nice to ride.

We re used to some thick mud in Leogang but well...double the usual.
We're used to some thick mud in Leogang but, well... double the usual.

An all-new hip-jump up top should produce some sick moments on camera unless those damn racers find a way to cut or squash it. Which they surely will.
An all-new hip-jump up top should produce some sick moments on camera, unless those damn racers find a way to cut or squash it. Which they surely will.

The herd was here.
The herd was here.

A river runs through most it right now.
A river runs through most it right now.

The steep rock garden before the hall of fame is again bypassed but this time extra slippery.
The steep rock garden before the 'hall of fame' is again bypassed, but this time extra slippery.

Troy Brosnan absorbing the World Champ wisdom.
Troy Brosnan absorbing the World Champ wisdom.

This is normally flat out and high speed but it might roll quite a bit slower this season.
This is normally flat out and high speed but it might roll quite a bit slower this season.

Mark Wallace and his new dentistry.
Mark Wallace and his new dentistry.

Weather conditions were foul out there today.
Weather conditions were foul out there today.

MacDonald and Farina making battle plans for the mud.
MacDonald and Farina making battle plans for the mud.

Slick as.
Slick as.

Leogang hosts the World Championships for the first time since 2012.
Leogang hosts the World Championships for the first time since 2012.

The woman to beat this weekend Vali Holl lives very close by to Leogang and is finally making the step up to elites.
The woman to beat this weekend? Vali Holl lives very close by to Leogang and is finally making the step up to elites.

The track looks like it ll change a fair amount through the week.
The track looks like it'll change a fair amount through the week.

The stump section always gets a lot of attention thanks to its tricky exit which can kill crucial exit speed onto the motorway.
The stump section always gets a lot of attention thanks to its tricky exit which can kill crucial exit speed onto the motorway.

The motorway senders will be especially hard to clear with soggy ground and mud filled tyres.
The motorway senders will be especially hard to clear with soggy ground and mud-filled tyres.

AG and John Hall patrolling under grey skies.
AG and John Hall patrolling under grey skies.

Fresh touches have been applied at many points on the way down but the rain won t help keep them at there best for long.
Fresh touches have been applied at many points on the way down, but the rain won't help keep them at there best for long.

Riders normally get a good view of the Leogang mountain range on this takeoff not so much today.
Riders normally get a good view of the Leogang mountain range on this takeoff, not so much today.

The long motorway remains unchanged.
The long motorway remains unchanged.

The usual route would see riders bank right on the wallride not this year.
The usual route would see riders bank right on the wallride, not this year.

A quick blast of open piste before heading into the dark of the woods.
A quick blast of open piste before heading into the dark of the woods.

There s no easing into it in the woods straight into the steeps.
There's no easing into it in the woods, straight into the steeps.

When it looks steep on camera you know it s really rather steep.
When it looks steep on camera you know it's really rather steep.

This catch netting could have a very busy weekend.
This catch netting could have a very busy weekend.

Seth Sherlock skates his way down the woods hoping the BC-like conditions will feel familiar come tomorrow.
Seth Sherlock skates his way down the woods hoping the BC-like conditions will feel familiar come tomorrow.

IFR manager Todd Schumlick gets Aaron s take on the steep woods.
IFR manager Todd Schumlick gets Aaron's take on the steep woods.

The level of anti-traction in the woods is not to be underestimated.
The level of anti-traction in the woods is not to be underestimated.

Slip n slide onto the boardwalk what could go wrong...
Slip n slide onto the boardwalk, what could go wrong...

No Californian is happy with damp feet and AG was probably struggling to maintain the smile under the mask.
No Californian is happy with damp feet and AG was probably struggling to maintain the smile under the mask.

Welcome to the wall. Do try not to brake.
Welcome to the wall. Do try not to brake.

Inside or outside
Inside or outside?

They ve taped it wide which should give riders plenty of line options over the weekend.
They've taped it wide which should give riders plenty of line options over the weekend.

B practice tomorrow is going to be wild.
B practice tomorrow is going to be wild.

Mark Wallace looks for a line where there isn t one yet.
Mark Wallace looks for a line where there isn't one yet.

A lederhose-clad Bruni slipping down through the forest.
A lederhose-clad Bruni slipping down through the forest.

When the ruts form tomorrow afternoon it ll be better. Poor womens and juniors riding first thing tomorrow.
When the ruts form tomorrow afternoon, it'll be better. Poor women and juniors riding first thing tomorrow.

It might not look like much but that kicker is one of the bigger jumps we ve seem at a World Cup Champs race.
It might not look like much, but that kicker is one of the bigger jumps we've seem at a World Cup or World Champs race.

So again the mind turns to who goes well in the mud. Well Greenland certainly loves those UK conditions.
So again the mind turns to who goes well in the mud. Well, Greenland certainly loves those UK conditions.

Team MS Mondraker scoping out big Bertha.
Team MS Mondraker scoping out big Bertha.

Some freshly laid err tarmac following the gap out of the woods. Actually we could do with a whole lot more of that if anyone plans on riding this track quickly in this kind of weather.
Some freshly laid, err tarmac following the gap out of the woods. Actually, we could do with a whole lot more of that if anyone plans on riding this track quickly in this kind of weather.

Look before you leap.
Look before you leap.

After you.
After you.

The elevator drop down to the finish arena is not included just like last year.
The elevator drop down to the finish arena is not included, just like last year.

The finish area seems to be largely unchanged for this year.
The finish area seems to be largely unchanged for this year.

Who will cross this into gold medal position on Sunday
Who will cross this into gold medal position on Sunday?

Not the prettiest picture out there right now but things might improve Maybe.
Not the prettiest picture out there right now, but things might improve! Maybe.

A hint of rainbow to finish the day off in Leogang.
A hint of rainbow to finish the day off in Leogang.

Although mighty damp right now the forecast looks dry for the next couple of days.
Although mighty damp right now, the forecast looks dry for the next couple of days.


Regions in Article
The epic Bikepark Leogang

Posted In:
Racing and Events Leogang Dh World Champs 2020 World Championships 2020


Must Read This Week
Review: 2021 Specialized Stumpjumper EVO - More Travel & More Adjustability
66979 views
Bike Checks: Nino Schurter & Kate Courtney's 'Supersonic' Scott Sparks
54841 views
How to Watch the 2020 Mountain Bike World Championships from Leogang
47768 views
Results: Downhill - Crankworx Innsbruck 2020
43034 views
Final Results: Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2020
38680 views
3 Competitors Removed from World Championships eMTB Start List After Bikes Fail UCI Checks
36185 views
The Complete 2021 Specialized Stumpjumper EVO Lineup Compared & An Amazing Launch Video
35793 views
Bike, Surfer, Powder, & Snowboarder Magazines Shut Down
35613 views

38 Comments

  • 35 1
 WOW, amazing photo's really capturing how sketchy and crazy steep the terrain is. Well done!
  • 9 0
 YES!! This looks sooooo sick.
Also, can we get a fundraiser going to get some of these guys/gals some hiking shoes?
  • 18 0
 Trail builders at Leogang have finally responded. "ARE YOU NOT ENTERTAINED????!"
  • 16 2
 Just not cathrovision though is it, can PB not just have some on facetime to cathro as he talks us through the track. Almost a whole year with none of the line choice masters insight.
  • 11 0
 FINALLY! And it's gonna be a wet and wild one!
  • 11 0
 That. Gap. Though.
  • 1 0
 yeahh, but how big?
  • 8 0
 New wood section looks leathal, can't wait for a RAW on that section
  • 6 0
 Cannot wait for this weekend! What a track, that should quieten down the bike park moaners..
  • 4 0
 Holy crap that last sender! Will be interesting if conditions are wet and speed might be an issue
  • 4 0
 that greazy off camber looks like no fun to ride, but lots of fun to watch.
  • 3 0
 I think its anyone's race this year. Previous history will mean nothing for these conditions.
  • 3 0
 We'll see how well that off camber holds up hahaha good luck!
  • 2 0
 Gnarly. I know this was covered somewhere else but I can't find it for the life of me....how to watch this in the US?
  • 2 0
 VPN is your only choice
  • 3 0
 VPN to Germany, RedBull TV
  • 2 0
 Its geo blocked for us the in the states. Best way around it looks to be a VPN.
  • 1 0
 I think VPN is your best shot
  • 3 0
 First training worths 1 Hour of raw coverage! Please PB
  • 3 0
 Any measurements on that gap? Is there a chicken run, err sorry,B-line?
  • 2 0
 Yes, there is a b-line that splits to the right, but it's a lot longer way around. The big gap photo is taken from the bridge on the b-line and you can see the bit of track on the right that rejoins the main line. Or go 5 pictures up to see where the bridge splits off before the sender
  • 3 0
 One of the most dangerous tracks i’ve seen in person. Rip B pratice.
  • 1 0
 Someones gonna die! this is soooo gnarly should be an epic race and practice to watch! wishing the riders the best and hoping stay safe!
  • 1 0
 That gap is gonna be a big ask for some of the less competent riders from some of the smaller nations that are always thrown in the deep end at world champs
  • 1 0
 For those who have read the intro and wonder what they mean with "a whole other kettle of fish"... forecast for Sunday is snow Big Grin
  • 2 0
 Maaan, if ever there were a wood section calling for Cathrovision
  • 1 0
 Good point, where is Cathro?
  • 2 0
 oh boy, we're gonna see some fine crashes... stay safe!
  • 1 0
 I need help on how to view the RBTV stream in the US. I am simple when it comes to these things and I need to watch this!
  • 1 0
 Still... beats sitting in an office! Wink
  • 2 0
 GNARLY DAVIDSON
  • 1 0
 Looks sweet, hopefully a great race on it's way.
  • 1 0
 No thanks. lol. So gnarly man.
  • 1 0
 Dig out the flats

Gee: ‘aww shiiiiit’
  • 1 0
 the show will be amazing
  • 1 1
 Race with no spectators is like porn on the radio.
  • 1 1
 Wow, picture 14 reminds me of Skyrim.
  • 1 1
 Tarmac?!?! On a downhill track? Gravel is already criminal...

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.014585
Mobile Version of Website