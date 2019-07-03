Track Walk: Steep Summer Challenge - Vallnord World Cup DH 2019

Blue skies and big billowing clouds, sure to bring heavy rain before dark.

It's rare to see much in the way of old and rustic in the mostly new and polished principality of Andorra.

12 o'clock for Kade Edwards.

It's always a pleasant visit when Dean Lucas and Brendan Fairclough march into your tent.

Mitch Ropo, self-wrenching his way through the 2019 season. Of course under the watchful eye of the SRAM master-mechanics.

Not much to trust in that skyscape. We can only hope to avoid the carnage of the 2015 Worlds hosted here.

The Giant boys had a busy day getting acquainted with something new... We'll endeavor to get some pictures tomorrow.

Tools and accessories of the 9th best in the game... for now.

Connor Fearon absorbing Mathew Dupelle's knowledge. This track should suit him just fine.

Set-up in progress at the non-typical top-of-mountain pit set up here in Andorra.

Reece Wilson limbering up for track walk.

You'd wear your hat like that too if had hair as glorious as Greg Minnaar.

Jordie versus the wall of Kashima.

Moir and Mulally get ready to walk at the IFR pit.

Dakotah Norton is always learning new things about his suspension set ups.

It's been great to see all of Tracey Hannah's hard work being rewarded this year. She leads the overall as we head into the second half of the season.

Straight and true with John Hall on the tools.

Tahnee Seagrave is here to keep an eye on proceedings whilst she recovers from her injury sustained back in Fort William.

Vallnord always delivers a memorable round and hasn't missed a beat since 2014.

The first bridge that takes you over the road before plunging back into the woods.

Mullaly, Moir and Gwin check the first section of consequence, which comes unusually far down the course here in Andorra.

It's not likely the chicken line will be seeing much action this weekend.

Riders will be hitting these at Mach 10 after a couple of runs.

There's a variety of different surfaces below the riders' wheels this weekend.

Aaron Gwin back to being a full-time kung-fu master now that the ankle's all healed up.

Training drills before the afternoon storms for the air ambulance.

Loris Vergier's wrist is a little worse for wear this weekend.

Summer in full flow in the Pyrenees.

Scenes and stretches. Jack Moir lunges down the mountain.

The course looks a little more hard-packed and smooth than we saw it last, but it never stays that way for long.

These pristine berms are about to get ripped to pieces.

Much of the loam is stripped away these days to form extremely steep and committing chutes in the lower woods.

Greg Minnaar will fancy his chances this weekend.

Old MacDonald and his Andorran dirt farm.

As ever, steeper than it looks.

The ruts get deeper here every year.

A taped hand and a look of line-choice induced fear from Rachel Atherton mid-track.

An extremely slippery and risky mud-bath section in years gone by looks like a cake walk...for now.

Reece Wilson checks out one of the fresh additions to the course.

Alterations in the steeps, the course takes an unexpected right and heads straight down the hill.

Gwin stomps down the new, 'yet to be rutted' steep section.

There is plenty of this around to scoop riders and stray bikes away from some of the steeper sections of the hillside.

Things have been slowed down in places with a few fresh chicanes taped in.

It may not look like much but this is the post-bridge section where riders struggle most to control their building momentum as the track hits it's steepest.

There's plenty to keep you on your toes here.

You can sense when the weather is closing in here.

The never-ending helter-skelter of the lower woods.

Luca Shaw is on a steady upward curve after his early-season injury.

Things get rather steep here in Andorra.

There's plenty of sharp rock around waiting to kill tires and wheels.

The majority of the track remains unchanged and will be familiar territory for the riders tomorrow.

You might not win the race on these turns but you can certainly lose it.

This catch net might see some action. Arms will be screaming by this point, the perfect match for a powdery soft catch berm.

Moir takes a look at the gravel wall that will be acting as a berm and a huge compression for riders, just yards from the line.

Look who's back at the races... The 'dawg is back at the races.

And who else... Sam Blenkinsop is back on two wheels after the birth of his daughter back home in NZ.

Conditions are still pretty dusty currently here in Andorra despite some heavy rain yesterday evening.

Danny Hart's mechanic Scotty Mears counting clicks.

Fast men's club.

Lots for the mighty AG to contemplate, but much cause for optimism. With a podium already in the bag and back to near full strength after his ankle injury, it's on.

Moody skies and dubious conditons heading straight for first practice tomorrow.

It's pretty common for an afternoon rainstorm here in Andorra, today was no exception.

Young talent personified; Vali Holl.

The number one plate ready to be mounted onto Tracey Hannah's race rig.

Henry Fitzgerald adjusting a pair of borrowed shoes as he waits for his luggage to show.

XC and DH reunited here in the Pyrenees.

Ugly weather never looked so good.

Stormy uncertain skies and a lot of uncertainty on the race track for the days ahead. At least there's no doubt the latter is a very good thing.

Holiday season for the masses means anything but for the highly trained athletic machines of the World Cup circuit. The full heat of the summer means one thing: business time. This round comes as a crucial fork in the road. It's midseason and no rider has been able to dominate in either the women's or men's categories and here we have a track that demands exceptional stamina on top of the usual demand for perfection at speed.It's crunch time here for Rachel Atherton who will surely feel the pressure mount on her defense of the overall if she can keep Tracey Hannah at bay here in the Pyrenees. Her crash in Austria leaves her 150 points adrift as it stands and only Marine Cabirou has shown she might be capable of forcing Hannah any further down the ranks so far this season. Atherton needs to win here or hope Hannah crumbles under the weight of the leader's jersey and tumbles over the tape sometime in the next rounds. Meanwhile, it's Troy Brosnan wearing white because he's doing well in the men's, but with Loic Bruni looming large, just 5 points off. Pierron and Hart are also far too close for comfort and there's a certain GOAT on (another) comeback rampage with all the confidence of a second-place finish last round. Let's not get hasty and forget it was Loris Vergier who took the win here last year, although his crash at Maribor has left him back in 6th overall.What of the course? The track famed for its ever-steepening nature is largely unchanged from the 2018 iteration and has somehow stayed curiously dry despite heavy rainstorms the last few evenings. It's smoother and more hard-pack than we've seen it in previous years as the trail crews have been working hard through the European heatwave to help it endure the week. Whether it stays dry or not, Andorra is a course very susceptible to erosion by both bike and downpours and there's little doubt the shrapnel will be flying long before the commencement of timed training tomorrow afternoon. Bring the Catalan action under the full heat of the summer sun or crackle of Pyrenean thunder.