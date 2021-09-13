Trackwalk Photo Epic: Snowshoe World Cup DH 2021

Hold onto your hats; the 2021 season all comes down to this. A double-header event at the 2019 venue of Snowshoe, West Virginia, in the US of A. Only one week since the dust settled in Lenzerheide, there's been little time to recoup as we head straight into the conclusion of this thrilling '21 season. The Commencal Muc-Off duo of Myriam Nicole and Thibaut Daprela are in the driving seats of both overalls, but their leads are far from insurmountable with rivals hot on their heels and hungry to cause an upset as the year draws to a close. Will home soil bring out the best in American hopes the likes of Norton, Shaw and Harrison or will the French forces overpower the rest of the field once again? Can Seagrave fight back to take her first win of the season or will she be shut down by Myriam or a fiery clean run from Höll or 2019 winner, Cabirou?
The bulk of the track will be the same rocky, rooty masterpiece we enjoyed last time around, but the local track builders have been busy toiling in the American dirt making a variety of changes to the course, particularly on the upper slopes with some fresh sends and new turns. It'll certainly be interesting to see how the results vary between the events with a long and tiring week on this techy mountainside in prospect for the riders. Just as we saw for last season's double-header events, some sections will be swapped in between the two races to mix things up for racers and fans alike. Expect to be well entertained for the final push from the World's fastest.
