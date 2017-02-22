Trading Motos for Mountain Bikes with Darren Berrecloth and Ricky Brabec - Video

Feb 22, 2017 at 0:05
Feb 22, 2017
by Freehub Magazine  
 
Wide Open // E4: Trading Motos for Mountain Bikes

by FreehubMag
Views: 8,868    Faves: 49    Comments: 2

With the scouting done, it’s time to build. Darren Berrecloth and Ricky Brabec head out with mountain bikes and shovels in tow and a few jumps in mind. As the sending begins, they each take to the bike they know—and love—best, making for some prime doubles action.

As professional athletes, Darren Berrecloth and Ricky Brabec come from two very different, yet relatable worlds—Darren is a mountain biker and Ricky, a cross-country moto racer. Both live lifestyles that are equal parts passion and hard work. Wide Open is a series that documents a week in the desert with the two as they enjoy the freedom and good times that only two wheels and zero obligations can provide.

Continue the story in print with "Vacation" from Freehub Magazine Issue 7.4, the Adventure and Escape Issue, which is on sale now! Pinkbike readers save 40% on subscriptions with our Shared Reader Discount.

Watch the rest of the Wide Open Series:

Episode 1: Defining a Lifestyle with Ricky Brabec
Episode 2: Life on the Road with Darren Berrecloth
Episode 3: Finding Features and Scouting Lines in Caineville, UT

Darren Berrecloth sending it into the fading light while shooting for our series Wide Open. Photo Paris Gore
Rider: Darren Berrecloth | Photo: Paris Gore

MENTIONS: @FreehubMag
38 Comments

  • + 37
 Darren is cool, new sponsor new outlook on life.
Trailer, wife, child, and a new video for us)
Thanks Darren for your talent.
  • + 7
 he's a great person to talk to, he spoke to me about Canyon bikes … company is a family almost… best Freerider around in my eyes .
  • + 15
 The bit with the moto in the foreground spitting dirt and the bike in the back gapping that line was insane. Such a well thought out and creative shot. Thouroughly impressed.
  • + 2
 bet it would make a great poster for a bike shop or anything bike related shop.
  • + 1
 @zulki-fly: Dead on! A poster with that shot went out with the winter issue of @FreehubMag and we'll be giving them out at the Maxxis tent of select early 2017 races.
  • + 8
 The guy likes to camp with friends/family who do too. This makes me think of all the good times I've had with people I love doing the things I love doing.
  • + 3
 Really sick video, nice and chill with two incredible dudes just having a good time shreddin. The kind of thing that makes me want to go out and ride.
  • + 3
 Who cares Moto/Mx , I love seeing riders crossover. Should've got Darren on the dirtbike !
  • + 1
 Check the earlier episodes. Darren and Ricky crush some Caineville spines on their motos in episode 3
  • + 3
 apart from the horrific dust specs on the camera's sensor, it's an awesome video story!
  • + 4
 Mountain bikes have two wheels too ya mongo.
  • + 2
 Great to see Darren in his natural environment! Had me reminiscing the old NWD days!
  • + 1
 Says thanks for watching! I say .. thanks for filming! Cheers to darren, so awesome to still see him after all these years.
  • + 1
 A growing trend then, annoying, at least over here we haven't adopted the term
  • + 2
 Really glad there's nice laid back vids like this to watch.
  • + 2
 Diggin that rzr setup, is that a north shore rack on it?
  • + 1
 I've been here 29 years and he is right that it just keeps getting better. Welcome to the valley.
  • + 1
 Eating food with his phone flash. Rad. Lmao
  • + 1
 seems like a reasonable trade
  • + 2
 BRAAAAAAAAAAPPP!!!!!!!
  • + 1
 I hope this goes on
