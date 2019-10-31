Tariffs Lifted on Carbon Frames Under $600 Entering USA

Oct 31, 2019
by James Smurthwaite  
A bit of a reprieve has been granted from tariffs on certain carbon bicycle frames - up to a landed, wholesale value of $600 imported from China to the USA, Bicycle Retailer reports.

Bikes and components from China are currently subject to 25% tariffs and this has started to affect the bottom lines of cycling companies so it will be welcome news for the industry.

This latest exemption was requested by Parlee Cycles, a road bike brand, and will apply to frames alone, not frames as part of complete bikes, until August 7th, 2020. Parlee currently manufactures its Altum framesets ($4299 USD retail for frame and fork) in China and argued that manufacturing the frames in America or the startup costs of moving to a manufacturer outside of China would be prohibitive. It also claimed that passing on the costs of the tariffs to the consumers was "not an option." Finally, it claimed that there was no danger of China acquiring a new technology it does not possess so carbon bike frames are not of "strategic importance." This was enough to convince the U.S. Trade Representative to return the tariff back down to 3.9% as part of its latest round of exclusions.

This exemption is the second that has been granted, with the first being to single speed road bikes. There are 94 further requests for tariff exemptions currently requested by the bike industry so it is hoped that more exclusions will follow. Other tariff exemption requests currently under review include one from Trek on all frames of any material and at any price and another from PeopleForBikes, on behalf of the industry, to request for all frames valued under $600 to be exempt.

With the U.S. Trade Representative clearly willing to make concessions on tariffs on cycling goods entering the USA, hopefully, this is a sign that the expected impact of the trade war on consumers will not be as bad as first thought. We'll keep you updated with further news on tariffs and any relevant exemptions as we get it.

Posted In:
Industry News


28 Comments

  • 10 1
 This makes sense. If the goal of tariffs is to put American companies first—even if you disagree with the principle or the tariff strategy—it makes no sense to put tariffs on stuff American companies cannot produce. Yes, there are a few companies like Guerilla Gravity and Allied, but in general, the US cannot make large quantities of carbon frames. So, right on, this exemption is a win-win no matter how you slice it.
  • 9 0
 So a Parlee frame has a cost under $600 and sells for 2k?
  • 2 0
 I had to google who they are. Holy crap! That is an insane mark up.
  • 11 3
 for $600 you probably couldn't even get a yeti chainstay protector
  • 2 0
 So if the Tariff is for frames under $600 and they sell (with a fork) for $4300, that makes for a 616% markup on the frame (assuming $600 MSRP fork)! Bikes are expensive. . .
  • 2 0
 @whilgenb: The markup is horrendous, especially when you consider that the people who actually make the frame don't earn a lot.
  • 7 1
 looking at that photo, i can hardly contain myself.
  • 5 1
 sorry, I didn't mean to barge in with my shitty puns
  • 3 1
 @rocky-mtn-gman: whatever floats your boat, man.
  • 2 0
 Who wants a carbon frame made in China anyway. Buy a steel frame from a local framemaker and you do something very good for your local economy and the environment. Yes, it might be a bit heavier. Which makes you stronger when you ride. Win-win-win.
  • 3 0
 I want both.
  • 3 0
 So every carbon frame under $600. So you mean ever carbon frame.
  • 3 0
 In other words, all carbon frames
  • 1 0
 OK so people who self import chinese carbon frames are good to go. Sorry everybody else.
  • 5 3
 What's a 'Traiff'? Is it like a Tariff but a street version?
  • 2 0
 Exactly - what is a spellcheck?
  • 1 0
 Any relief on aluminum frames or this is only for dentists.
  • 2 0
 @siobhananon: I’m usnure
  • 2 0
 so until then, i'll stick with my alu kona (pictured in this article)
  • 1 0
 Is no one else mad at the obvious 500-600% markup these companies are charging for frames?
  • 1 0
 There's a crazy amount of markup in the bike business, but the manufacturer definitely doesn't make 500 points. Unpainted carbon frames aren't quite the same thing as painted, assembled, with hardware, shock if it's a mountain bike, fork if it's a road bike, then sold to a distributor, then to a bike shop, then to a consumer.
  • 1 0
 maybe re-read the article again... there are multiple exemptions being discussed..
  • 2 5
 These tariffs are terrible. The profitability and employment of US workers relies on the means of production being done abroad. Cost of living in the United States is too high (recently and directly as a result of these tariffs) to believe that manufacturing jobs would be viable here, not to mention the environmental regulations for manufacturing that keep costs high here. We have all time low unemployment. What is the point of this?
  • 1 0
 how much do you think it would cost to ship my pants?
  • 1 0
 i just shipped ma drawers!
  • 8 10
 Actually, these tariffs were a good thing. Good for the environment, bad for the Chinese commies.
  • 4 2
 They are not actually bad for China yet. Right now it is American importers and consumers who are paying the tariffs. The idea is that the raised costs will drive consumers to buy things elsewhere but if we look at bikes as one of a myriad of examples there really is not a choice b until companies like Santa Cruz, Specialized etc move production somewhere else. That won't be the US for lots of reasons. In the meantime, the Chinese keep selling and the US buyers pay more or companies have decreased profits. It can be easily argued that this is a backhanded tax on the class following the massive tax cut for the rich. Merica! FCK Yeh.
  • 1 0
 @Cyberhatter: Nope, they are always bad for China. People buy less products from China if they are more expensive ( from day one) meaning less business for them. As a result it will put pressure on manufacturers to move production elsewhere.

Post a Comment



