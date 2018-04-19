PINKBIKE DEVELOPMENT NEWS

Trailforks Now Available on Garmin Edge Devices

Apr 19, 2018
by Radek Burkat  
Trailforks now available on the Garmin Edge devices 520 820 100 1030 including the new 520
Access your saved routes, nearby routes, and the best routes around the world

Trailforks is now available on Garmin Edge bar mounted devices (Edge 520, 520+, 820, 1000, 1030). Install the Trailforks CIQ app on your Garmin device and integrate seamlessly with the Trailforks website and the Trailforks mobile app.

We wanted to improve the experience of Trailforks for mountain bikers and integrating with a Garmin device we aim to solve the following:

1. Improve the navigation experience by minimizing the need to pull out your phone and check Trailforks mobile app at every intersection.
2. Load any trail, route, race, or course from the Trailforks Mobile app to the Garmin device with a single click.
3. Access your wishlist of rides directly from the Garmin device.
4. Launch the best nearby rides on the Garmin device using our custom recommendation engine based on your riding ability and preferences.
5. Browse and access top world rides, Trailforks Gold trails, IMBA epics, and local race courses on the Garmin device.
6. The Edge 520 Plus and Edge 520, 820, 1000, 1030 have cycling maps pre-loaded so in addition to having routes or courses loaded, you can also see all the other mountain bike trails in a region.


It is this simple to load any trail, route, race, or ridelog onto a Garmin edge device from the Trailfroks mobile app:
Send routes to your Garmin device from Trailforks

by bentomas
Views: 301    Faves: 3    Comments: 0


The Garmin 520 now has cycling basemaps showing mountain bike trails.
Garmin device with cycling base map preloaded showing local mountain bike trails

Download full routes and popular rides

Showing trailfroks route preview
Preview route before downloading the FIT file to the device

Quick access to Popular Routes around the world

Garmin 520 Plus
Garmin 520 Plus following route with turn by turn directions and name of the trail you are riding on




26 Comments

  • + 14
 Wow! That's awesome! Thanks team!
  • + 8
 Might be time to finally buy a Garmin...
  • + 7
 Well thats a game changer! wow!
  • + 7
 One of the best announcements on pinkbike in a while! Nice work guys!
  • + 7
 So good! This app just keeps getting better!
  • + 4
 @canadaka This looks sick! Any plan to roll out support on Garmin watches like the Fenix series?
  • + 2
 Trail forks works on my iPhone absolutely everywhere I’ve ever needed it to even beyond cell range. But, having a dedicated Garmin is still the best and allows one to save phone battery. Awesome!
  • + 1
 So awesome. I was about to buy a Lezyne computer to get turn-by-turn nav on my road bike, but this may have just convinced me to spend the extra money on a Garmin so I can also use nav on my mtb.
  • + 1
 I bought the Lezyne color model a year and a half ago. It was much cheaper than the Garmin, but I couldn't read it in normal daylight so returned and upgraded to Garmin 520. No regrets.
  • + 4
 Maybe add to Wahoo aswel?
  • + 2
 ^^^ this deserves a thought and an answer!
  • + 2
 Yes please. Better product at a better price point imho.
  • + 1
 So if you download the app does it automatically load the Trailforks maps? How does that part work? (I don't have an Edge but this might be a big incentive to upgrade)
  • + 1
 I really want to do angel's staircase this year! bought an N+1 bike just for it!
  • + 2
 Are there any plans to work with Wahoo computers as well?
  • + 1
 I'll stick with my 810 and openstreetmaps, not many trails around here on trailforks still.
  • + 2
 Yes lots of trails still to add to your region. You can always help out by contributing. :-) www.trailforks.com/contribute
  • + 2
 Excellent. Who do we poke for access to the hidden maps. Pretty please.
  • + 3
 nice one, guys!
  • + 2
 Is trailforks available on the new Edge 130?
  • + 1
 No, the 130 doesn't support Garmin ConnectIQ apps or Widgets, only data fields. It's one of the main limiting factors of it. But it does work on the just announced Edge 520 Plus, which also has plenty of storage to load Trailforks custom Garmin basemaps on. Along with any other basemaps you might find.
  • + 1
 Awesome! Now I need a new Garmin ;(
  • + 1
 ...also, what is "Trailforks Gold"???
  • + 1
 And I was just about to sell my 520.....looks like that wont happen
  • + 1
 This is pretty rad
  • + 1
 Awesome! Well done guys!

