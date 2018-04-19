Trailforks Now Available on Garmin Edge Devices

Trailforks is now available on Garmin Edge bar mounted devices (Edge 520, 520+, 820, 1000, 1030). Install the Trailforks CIQ app
on your Garmin device and integrate seamlessly with the Trailforks website and the Trailforks mobile app.We wanted to improve the experience of Trailforks for mountain bikers and integrating with a Garmin device we aim to solve the following:1.
Improve the navigation experience by minimizing the need to pull out your phone and check Trailforks mobile app at every intersection.2.
Load any trail, route, race, or course from the Trailforks Mobile app to the Garmin device with a single click.3.
Access your wishlist of rides directly from the Garmin device. 4.
Launch the best nearby rides on the Garmin device using our custom recommendation engine based on your riding ability and preferences.5.
Browse and access top world rides, Trailforks Gold trails, IMBA epics, and local race courses on the Garmin device.6.
The Edge 520 Plus
and Edge 520, 820, 1000, 1030 have cycling maps pre-loaded so in addition to having routes or courses loaded, you can also see all the other mountain bike trails in a region.It is this simple to load any trail, route, race, or ridelog onto a Garmin edge device from the Trailfroks mobile app:
