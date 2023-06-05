Trail Bike Medals, Canadians On Top & More Things We Learned From the Pietra Ligure Enduro World Cup 2023



Since the EWS began back in 2013 we have not yet seen an Elite Women's race won by any country except France or the UK. This past weekend in Italy we saw Gloria Scarsi join a very exclusive club of riders who have denied a rider from France and the UK a 2nd place finish. Looking back at the data from past Enduro World Cup and EWS races there have been 20 races ending with a rider outside of France or the UK in 3rd, but there are only ten races with riders outside of these countries coming in 2nd. Looking at the 2nd place data, only the 2016, 17 and 19 seasons of the EWS saw this happen with six races in 2019 seeing a non-French/British rider in 2nd.



Andreane Lanthier Nadeau currently tops the list of riders achieving this feat with three 2nd places although she is closely followed by Noga Korem who is the only other rider to achieve this more than once. Gloria Scarsi will join the group of six riders who all have one 2nd place Elite finish. It's taken almost four years but it is great to see some variation at the top of the women's field, hopefully, things will continue to be shaken up and we progress through the season.

