Lighting Up The Trails In More Ways Than One - Video

The Trail Blaze Crew came out of hibernation to bring you Trail Blaze 2. Sit back and relax and enjoy the boys lighting up the trails at Hellsend Dirt Compound!
Surrounded by greens is the only way to roll!
Came in too hot bumbo clot!
The Roostafarian in his natural habitat
Dis roosta no chicken man
Doobran summoning the Roostafarian king!
2 hits in a row is just how the boys like it
Justin getting high while Doobran gets down
Sharing a trail with friends is always irie man!
Lighting up an unsuspecting corner
You can't blaze a trail without some clouds
Theo giving Roman a drag of 2nd hand roost
Looking for something stashed under his seat
Nothing beats a quick sunset Rawt!
Rolling the Trail Bike Frontie
L-R Justin, Theo, Roman & Doobran. Getting high with a little help from your friends!
The Full Trail Blaze Crew Sparking it up for TB2!
