Lighting Up The Trails In More Ways Than One - Video



The Trail Blaze Crew came out of hibernation to bring you Trail Blaze 2. Sit back and relax and enjoy the boys lighting up the trails at Hellsend Dirt Compound!





Surrounded by greens is the only way to roll!





Came in too hot bumbo clot!





The Roostafarian in his natural habitat





Dis roosta no chicken man





Blood Clot





Doobran summoning the Roostafarian king!





Roost, Rocks, Reggae





Blasting it!





Bun fiya bun!







2 hits in a row is just how the boys like it

Roll, then twist it

Trains and trees





Justin getting high while Doobran gets down





Unity is Strength





The Jungle is massive





Hitting it hard! Sharing a trail with friends is always irie man!





Lighting up an unsuspecting corner





You can't blaze a trail without some clouds





Theo giving Roman a drag of 2nd hand roost





Looking for something stashed under his seat





Nothing beats a quick sunset Rawt!





Whipped and Dipped





Rolling the Trail Bike Frontie





L-R Justin, Theo, Roman & Doobran. Getting high with a little help from your friends!





The Full Trail Blaze Crew Sparking it up for TB2!





