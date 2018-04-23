VIDEOS

Lighting Up The Trails In More Ways Than One - Video

Apr 23, 2018
by Eric Palmer  

The Trail Blaze Crew came out of hibernation to bring you Trail Blaze 2. Sit back and relax and enjoy the boys lighting up the trails at Hellsend Dirt Compound!

Surrounded by greens is the only way to roll
Came in too hot bumbo clot
The Roostafarian in his natural habitat
Dis roosta no chicken man
Blood Clot
Doobran summoning the Roostafarian king
Roost Rocks Reggae
Blasting it
Bun fiya bun
Bangarang
[PCOLUMNS
2 hits in a row is just how the boys like it
[SPLIT]
Roll then twist it
[/PCOLUMNS]

Trains and trees
Justin getting high while Doobran gets down
Unity is Strength
The Jungle is massive
Hitting it hard
Sharing a trail with friends is always irie man
Lighting up an unsuspecting corner
You can t blaze a trail without some clouds
Theo giving Roman a drag of 2nd hand roost
Looking for something stashed under his seat
Nothing beats a quick sunset Rawt
Whipped and Dipped
Rolling the Trail Bike Frontie
L-R Justin Theo Roman amp Doobran
The Full Trail Blaze Crew Sparking it up for TB2!


6 Comments

  • + 1
 these are great - loose rowdy riding
  • + 2
 Jah bless.
  • + 1
 I smoke 2 joints, and then I smoke 2 more?
  • + 1
 Hahah how cool is that! Light it up!
  • + 1
 Video length has been duly noted
  • + 1
 That's dope.

