Trail Karma Month Surpasses $100k In Donations: There's Still Time To Donate & Win!

Trail Karma Month has already raised over US$100k and there's still a week left to donate and win! Read on to learn more about what Trail Karma Month is all about...
Why Trail Karma Month?
More so than before, trail associations are spread thin as trail maintenance increases and access to resources decreases. Due to COVID-19, funding is being cut, while more and more people are outside using the trails. There is a large gap between current funding and what is required to build and maintain the trails that bring us so much joy. Which got us thinking...
For the month of July, we’re giving you more reason to give back to the trails you love to enjoy with Trail Karma Month. Trail Karma Month is a campaign to raise awareness and increase funding for trail associations around the world.
We may have reached $100k in donations, but it's not over yet.
We are encouraging everyone around the world to support their favourite trails by donating via Trail Karma
in July. Trail Karma provides a direct way for you to put 100% of your donation into trail associations and builders developing trail systems.
Donate to a trail association(s) of your choice by July 31st. 2020 for a chance to win one of our incredible prizes. Check out the full list of prizes here,
including a 7-day Sea-to-Sky Giveaway, a Kona Shonky hardtail, a RockShox Zeb Ultimate, and more from CamelBak, Reserve Wheels, DT Swiss, SRAM, Garmin, Shimano, DMOS Collective, Salomon, Jenson USA, and Trailforks.
Want to see where people are donating?
Check out the list of top 50 regions
to receive donations, and just how much has been donated. Are your favourite trail associations on the list?
For a chance to win
How It Works
• For every donation between July 1st, 2020 - 12:01am PT and July 31st, you will earn Trail Karma to win one of these awesome prizes provided by our sponsors.
• Minimum donation of $5 is required for entry
• Each Trail Karma point gives you 1 entry. If you donate $5, you get 3 points = 3 entries.
• Winners will be selected through a random selection process.
• The winners will be notified by e-mail and asked a mountain bike related knowledge question.Where does my money go?
• 100% of your money goes directly to the trail association of your choice when you donate and does not transfer hands.Contest Rules
