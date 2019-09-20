Video: Remy Metailler Follows Kirk McDowall Down Cop Killer in Pemberton

Sep 20, 2019
by Rémy Métailler  

This is the best Mountain Bike trail I have ridden in Pemberton so far! So much fun riding down that fast trail yesterday as you can tell!

To lead me down Upper Cop Killer, a part of McKenzie Cruise and Lower Cop Killer, Kirk McDowall, a very talented World Cup Racer. He has been two times national Champion of Downhill in Canada, got 15th at World Championship this year and also scored a couple of podiums at Crankworx. Not bad!

Follow him Kirk on Instagram: @kirkmcdowall.

Trail Preview on my Youtube.

Find out more about the trails in this video:

Cop Killer - Upper
McKenzie Cruise - Upper
Cop Killer - Lower

If you enjoyed this trail and want to ride it, I advise you to join the Pemberton Off Road Cycling Association: https://porcabikes.com, this way you will be able to support trails like this one!

Thanks a lot to the trail builders for the work!

What trail should I ride next?

Thanks for watching, see you on the trails or Youtube

SUSCRIBE : http://www.youtube.com/c/remymetailler

FOLLOW : @remymetailler
• http://www.facebook.com/remymetailler
• http://www.instagram.com/remymetailler
• http://www.twitter.com/remymetailler

Trail Preview on my Youtube

#copkiller #trailpreview #pemberton

Regions in Article
Pemberton

Posted In:
Videos Remy Metailler Vlogs


Must Read This Week
Bike Check: Gee Atherton's Prototype 9.0 Mullet Bike Used & Abused
59672 views
Review: Marzocchi's New Bomber Z2 Fork is Impressive & Affordable
51769 views
Review: 6 Months with SRAM'S Wireless Eagle AXS XX1 Drivetrain
50837 views
Must Watch: Fabio Wibmer Raises the Bar for Street Trials
49413 views
Quiz: Can You Guess These Races From Their Results?
47466 views
Video: Gee Atherton VS Mike Levy - Humbled
47156 views
Final Results: Hardline 2019
41900 views
Bike Evolution: Rocky Mountain's Slayer from 2001 to Today
39248 views

21 Comments

  • 4 0
 Also support www.pembertontrails.com PVTA as they perform most of the trail maintenance for the Pemberton trails.
  • 1 0
 The name sure seems like a great way to destroy any relationship between the RCMP and the mountain bike community. Just a matter of time before a news station runs a story on this and sends people into freak out mode.
  • 1 1
 Kirk McDowall introduction reminds me of an insecure wrestler. I'm WWE Superstar Kirk McDowall. 2 time Intercontinental Champion and I got eliminated 15th in the Money in the Bank match.
  • 3 0
 Ride, don't slide!
  • 3 1
 so good!
  • 1 0
 Is Cop Killer a legal trail?
  • 3 0
 Killing cops is not but the trail is legal.
  • 1 0
 Amazing footage. Nice to see you guys yesterday. HOW GOOD WAS THAT DIRT?!!
  • 1 0
 Get Rémy to ride the Pinkbike hotlap!
  • 5 6
 Came here to watch the SJW's crawl out of the wood, and decry how offensive this trail name is! Get F.......cked
  • 7 0
 Sorry I have not chosen the trail's name...
  • 1 0
 Bike feels at 5:55
  • 1 1
 soooo good
  • 1 1
 Nice!
  • 3 6
 Great way to tarnish the Pink Bike name.
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.024590
Mobile Version of Website