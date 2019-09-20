Video: Remy Metailler Follows Kirk McDowall Down Cop Killer in Pemberton

This is the best Mountain Bike trail I have ridden in Pemberton so far! So much fun riding down that fast trail yesterday as you can tell!
To lead me down Upper Cop Killer, a part of McKenzie Cruise and Lower Cop Killer, Kirk McDowall, a very talented World Cup Racer. He has been two times national Champion of Downhill in Canada, got 15th at World Championship this year and also scored a couple of podiums at Crankworx. Not bad!
Find out more about the trails in this video: Cop Killer - UpperMcKenzie Cruise - UpperCop Killer - Lower
If you enjoyed this trail and want to ride it, I advise you to join the Pemberton Off Road Cycling Association: https://porcabikes.com
, this way you will be able to support trails like this one!
Thanks a lot to the trail builders for the work!
What trail should I ride next?
Thanks for watching, see you on the trails or Youtube
Awesome video Remy, love this series. JTR next?
