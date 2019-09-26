Do you want to make Pinkbike and Trailforks better? Pinkbike is looking for full time Software Developers - Check Available Jobs

Video: Remy Metailler Follows Kirk McDowall Down Rusty Trombone and Blood, Sweat and Fear in Pemberton

Sep 25, 2019
by Rémy Métailler  

My first video in 4k. Hopefully, the quality is improved for this amazing trail!

The same rider as last week as you guys loved his riding! I'm super pumped on how we rode this trail considering it was quite slippery in some sections.

Kirk McDowall (@kirkmcdowall) is 2 times Canadian Champion of Downhill and was 15th at World Champ this year, which is why he rides so good. I love the speed, the few gaps, line choices but also the tech part of these two trails.

Find out more about Rusty Trombone and Blood, Sweat and Fear here
http://www.trailforks.com/trails/rusty-trombone
http://www.trailforks.com/trails/blood-sweat-and-fear

If you enjoyed this trail and want to ride it, I advise you to join the Pemberton Off Road Cycling Association:https://www.porcabikes.com this way you will be able to support trails like this one!

Thanks a lot to the trail builders for the work!



What trail should I ride next?

Thanks for watching, see you on the trails or Youtube

SUBSCRIBE : ttp://www.youtube.com/c/remymetailler

FOLLOW : @remymetailler
• http://www.facebook.com/remymetailler
• http://www.instagram.com/remymetailler
• http://www.twitter.com/remymetailler

#rustytrombone #pemberton #trailpreview

Regions in Article
Pemberton

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Remy Metailler Vlogs


Must Read This Week
Final Results - EWS Zermatt 2019
110456 views
Spotted: New Fox 36 (38?) - EWS Zermatt 2019
90137 views
Nino Schurter Reprimanded by Swiss Army After Mooning at the White House
61875 views
First Look: Ibis' Updated Mojo HD5 Has a Different Approach to Suspension
56916 views
Review: Marin Mount Vision - Strange Looks, Intriguing Performance
56357 views
Transition Announces All New Patrols Come With a Coil Shock
48097 views
Spotted: New Ibis Enduro Bike at EWS Zermatt
41015 views
Review: Industry Nine's More Affordable 101 Enduro S Wheelset
35555 views

4 Comments

  • 2 0
 Love rusty. Will never forget when I burped front tire on rock slab mid race in the nimby.
  • 1 0
 says we need "granted access"
  • 1 0
 Think Kirk may well be my new hero Smile
  • 1 0
 Get Remy to do a PB Hotlap!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.014410
Mobile Version of Website