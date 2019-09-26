Video: Remy Metailler Follows Kirk McDowall Down Rusty Trombone and Blood, Sweat and Fear in Pemberton

My first video in 4k. Hopefully, the quality is improved for this amazing trail!
The same rider as last week as you guys loved his riding! I'm super pumped on how we rode this trail considering it was quite slippery in some sections.
Kirk McDowall (@kirkmcdowall) is 2 times Canadian Champion of Downhill and was 15th at World Champ this year, which is why he rides so good. I love the speed, the few gaps, line choices but also the tech part of these two trails.
Find out more about Rusty Trombone and Blood, Sweat and Fear herehttp://www.trailforks.com/trails/rusty-trombonehttp://www.trailforks.com/trails/blood-sweat-and-fear
If you enjoyed this trail and want to ride it, I advise you to join the Pemberton Off Road Cycling Association:https://www.porcabikes.com
this way you will be able to support trails like this one!
Thanks a lot to the trail builders for the work!
What trail should I ride next?
